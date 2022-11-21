Read full article on original website
Related
Flying Magazine
The Daunting Endeavor of Buying Your First Aircraft
Left hand on the throttle, right hand on the stick. Many argue this is the most natural way to fly, but whether it’s for you can only be determined by trying it out. [Courtesy: Jason McDowell]. Shopping for one’s first aircraft can be a daunting endeavor. The process can...
World’s tallest woman boards first ever flight after airline removes seats
A Turkish airline has broken a record by allowing the world’s tallest woman to take her first flight.Turkish Airlines removed a number of seats on the flight from Istanbul to San Francisco on 30 September 2022 to allow 34-year-old Rumeysa Gelgi to board the aircraft.Gelgi, originally from Turkey, holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest woman on earth, measuring over 7ft (2.15 metres).This is the first time Ms Gelgi has ever been able to fly on a plane, as her height usually restricts her from boarding a standard-size aircraft. Turkish Airlines removed six seats on the aircraft...
A Southwest pilot leaned out of his cockpit window to retrieve a passenger's lost cellphone after it was left behind at a departure gate
Southwest Airlines shared footage of the incident, which took place at Long Beach airport, to coincide with World Kindness Day.
American GIs Shocked by Mysterious Reddish-Haired Humanoid Creature Said to Roam the Deep Jungles of Vietnam
In his book book "Very Crazy GI: Strange But True Stories of the Vietnam War," Kregg P.J. Jorgenson describes the chilling eyewitness account of US soldiers encountering a mysterious not-quite-human but not-quite-ape red-haired creature locally referred to as Nguoi Rung.
sciencealert.com
85 Years After It Was Abandoned, Explorers Find a Historic Cache of Camera Gear
In 1937, legendary aerial photographer and cartographer Bradford Washburn abandoned hundreds of pounds of camera gear, surveying equipment, and supplies when he ran into bad weather while exploring Canada's frigid Yukon region. In August, 85 years later, a team of scientists and professional mountain explorers discovered the long-lost historic cache...
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Scientists were left in shock when a mysterious cloud killed over 1200 people in a small village
How would you react if you saw a mysterious cloud hovering over you?. A mystery cloud appeared in 1986 from this lake in Africa, and as it was heavier than air, it eventually descended on a nearby settlement. This village's residents and animals began to pass out, and hundreds of them died as a result. So what took place? Geologists still don't know what caused the release of the 300,000 tons of carbon dioxide that were contained in this enigmatic cloud.
US Navy Sailors Became Molecularly Fused to Warship During Secret Trials of Creepy Teleportation Experiment
The Philadelphia Experiment was an alleged top-secret experiment that was supposed to make ships invisible to enemy radar. According to reports, the USS Eldridge, a Cannon-class destroyer escort, located in Philadelphia Naval Shipyard where the experiment was conducted was teleported to Norfolk Virginia on October 28, 1943.
US Delta Special Forces Allegedly Fought Grey Aliens Underground
The alleged incident began in the summer of 1947 during the Cold War. The U.S. Army Air Forces sent out a shocking press release. They announced the recovery of a "flying disc" from a ranch near Roswell. (source)
Couple Finds Huge 'One in 15 Million' Diamond in Park with Volcanic Pipe
Jessica and Seth Erickson were celebrating their anniversary when they stumbled upon the diamond, which could be worth around $25k.
‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'
A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth
Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
'Degraded' passenger is forced to crawl off Jetstar plane after flight attendants with a 'language barrier' demanded she pay for a wheelchair
An Australian passenger on a Jetstar flight to Thailand has been left humiliated after she was forced to crawl off the plane, claiming staff wouldn't get her a wheelchair unless she paid extra. Natalie Curtis, from Queensland, said she was offered a special wheelchair that fits in plane aisles when...
United Airlines to Block Middle Seats as a Result of Increased Passenger Weight
Passengers are getting larger. That’s a fact. It’s why, for years, airplane seat size has been a widely debated topic — one that has gone largely unaddressed by the Federal Aviation Association. That is in spite of airline passenger advocacy groups, like FlyersRights.org, who have been lobbying for the creation of minimum seat dimensions for nearly a decade now and a federal mandate passed in 2018, which set forth a set of requirements for the Federal Aviation Association (FAA) regarding seat size and the implications it could have on safety (e.g. conduciveness to a 90 seconds or less evacuation).
Woman Swears Adding This to Your Toilet Tank Will Keep the Bowl Fresh and Clean
What an easy hack for a great smelling bathroom!
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
‘Proof of time travel’ as brothers think their granddad was holding iPhone in WW2 picture
TWO brothers believe their grandfather is holding a modern-day mobile phone in a photo dating back to World War II - which they bizarrely claim may be proof he's a time-traveller. In a video with nearly 16,000 likes, one TikTok user is claiming their ancestor was like "Captain America" after...
A couple bought a private island in Finland they found on Google Maps and turned it into a $2,400-a-night getaway. Here's how they did it.
Designer Aleksi Hautamäki and his partner purchased an island in Finland they call Project Ö. They designed everything themselves and now rent it out for between $1,800 and $2,400 a night. The island's luxury cabin has an indoor and outdoor kitchen, natural hot tub, and sauna. In 2018,...
Airplane Passenger Sees Strange Dark Lines Flying Through Sky
It starts as two lines and then merges into one.
Comments / 0