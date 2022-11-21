ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Boston

What NFL experts are predicting for Thursday’s Patriots-Vikings game

The Patriots are underdogs, but Kirk Cousins doesn't have the best track record in night games. Apologies to the rest of the Thanksgiving-evening, football-hungry fan bases…. Just getting the repentance out of the way, seeing as the rest of the nation will be forced to watch a football team that helped give us, perhaps, the most-boring football game in history last Sunday at Gillette Stadium. Aside from Jaguars games, of course.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
NESN

How David Andrews’ Backup Reacted To Patriots Center’s Injury

FOXBORO, Mass. — David Andrews was supposed to give the New England Patriots’ struggling offensive line a much-needed boost, but his return to the lineup was short-lived. Andrews, who’d missed the previous two games with a concussion, played just 15 snaps in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium before exiting with a thigh injury. The injury appeared serious in the moment — Andrews had to be slowly helped to the locker room by team trainers — and a postgame report from NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport indicated it could end the veteran center’s season.
NESN

Bill Belichick Had Clear Message For Patriots After Win Over Jets

Spirits in the New England Patriots’ locker room were high after Sunday’s dramatic win over the New York Jets. But there wasn’t much time to celebrate. In his address to the team after its 10-3 victory over New York at Gillette Stadium, head coach Bill Belichick was quick to point out that the Patriots’ next game was just four days away.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Five Memorable Players To Play For Both Patriots, Bills

The New England Patriots and the Buffalo Bills maintain a fierce rivalry, one that dates all the way back to 1960. And several players have seen both sides of the ongoing divisional duel. Here are five memorable players who called both Western New York and Foxboro, Mass. home at points...
BUFFALO, NY
NESN

How ‘Technical Issues’ Affected Patriots In Win Over Jets

Problems with the CBS game broadcast delayed kickoff of Sunday’s Patriots-Jets game by 10 minutes — and lingered even after the game began. Head coach Bill Belichick said the teams did not have full replay capabilities for much of New England’s 10-3 win over New York at Gillette Stadium.
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Patriots Tuesday Injury Report: Great News On David Andrews

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Patriots only had one player who missed practice Tuesday, and it wasn’t David Andrews. New England’s starting center was a limited participant in practice due to a thigh injury. Initial reports after Sunday’s home win over the New York Jets indicated Andrews could miss the rest of the season, but subsequent reporting suggests the offensive captain could return sooner than expected. Andrews appeared to be moving relatively well during the media portion of Tuesday’s practice in Foxboro.
FOXBOROUGH, MA
The Spun

The Patriots Waived A Running Back On Monday

The New England decided to cut ties with running back J.J. Taylor on Monday afternoon. The move was first announced by ESPN's Field Yates. Taylor has appeared in only one game this season. He rushed for nine yards on 10 carries back on Nov. 6 against the Indianapolis Colts, a game the Patriots won, 26-3.
ARIZONA STATE
WTNH.com

NEN Roundtable: Biggest Concern Within Patriots Offense?

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics before kickoff. What is the biggest concern within the Patriots offense and why haven’t they been able to produce? The crew also gives their favorite Thanksgiving food. To watch more segments from the...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Previewing Rams vs. Chiefs Week 12 game on Chiefs Wire Podcast

We’re back with an all-new episode of the Chiefs Wire podcast! This week we’re previewing the Kansas City Chiefs Week 12 matchup with the Los Angeles Rams. Chiefs Wire managing editor Charles Goldman shares his thoughts on the Chiefs’ Week 11 victory and answers questions from our weekly mailbag. Ed Easton Jr. sits down with the owner of John Brown BBQ, Josh Bowen, as he explains why it’s the official Chiefs bar in New York City and Patrick Mahomes’ success helping to save his business during the COVID-19 pandemic.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tom Brady pokes fun at his 1st NFL game

On this day in the year 2000, Tom Brady made his NFL debut for the New England Patriots. It wasn’t much to write home about, as Brady came in for some mop-up duty for the New England Patriots in relief of veteran starter Drew Bledsoe, at the end of a blowout loss to the Detroit Lions.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports

Curran: Patriots will go as far as defense can carry them

The New England Patriots offense didn't inspire much optimism in its first game after the bye week. It failed to score a touchdown in Sunday's 10-3 victory over the equally-inept New York Jets. Despite the poor performance, there is hope for playoff football in Foxboro. The Patriots enter Week 12...
NEW YORK STATE
NESN

Happy 10th Anniversary To Infamous Patriots-Jets Butt Fumble

The New England Patriots will play on Thanksgiving this year for the first time in a decade. Their last game on the holiday was … memorable, to say the least. Tuesday marked the 10th anniversary of one of the most infamous lowlights in NFL history: New York Jets quarterback Mark Sanchez running straight into the backside of offensive lineman Brandon Moore, causing a fumble that safety Steve Gregory returned for a touchdown.
NEW YORK STATE
The Spun

The Patriots Had A Big Return At Practice On Tuesday

After leaving Sunday's game with a thigh injury, many feared that New England Patriots center and offensive captain David Andrews could be out for the season. But at Tuesday's practice, Andrews was spotted in uniform going through drills with his teammates just one day after being listed as out. Today's...
MINNESOTA STATE

