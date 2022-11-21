Read full article on original website
laconiadailysun.com
Laconia Police Log
LACONIA — Police handled 57 service calls from 8 a.m. Monday to 8 a.m. Wednesday. Two people were arrested.
WMUR.com
Strafford man charged with assault after allegedly hitting woman with vehicle several times
STRAFFORD, N.H. — A Strafford man is charged with first-degree assault, accused of running over a woman several times. Guy Leighton Senior, 71, was arrested in Maine last night. According to the County Attorney, it happened Nov. 14, near Leighton’s home on First Crown Point Road in Strafford, and that he struck the woman repeatedly with his car.
Nashua police investigating hit-and-run that injured three people
NASHUA, NH — Nashua Police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured three people. Police were called to the scene for a motor vehicle pedestrian crash at 119 Main Street around 11:40 p.m. Three people were struck by the vehicle and taken to local hospitals, police say. One person sustained...
WMUR.com
Man suspected of shooting 2, killing 1, taken into custody in Nashua, police say
CBS News
Suspect in New Hampshire shooting arrested after manhunt through 6 towns
WMTW
Suspect arrested after two shootings, one fatal, in rural New Hampshire towns
NHPR
Manchester Police will now allow residents to report nonviolent crimes online
The Manchester Police Department launched a new online feature that allows residents to report nonviolent crimes that are not happening in real-time, such as vandalism, car break-ins, or package theft. The goal, in part, is to alleviate the volume of calls on the city’s emergency lines. Police said these nonviolent...
WMUR.com
1 dead, several injured after rollover crash at Portsmouth Traffic Circle, state police say
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — One person is dead and several others were injured after an early Thanksgiving morning rollover crash at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle. New Hampshire State Police said around 1:15 a.m. on Thursday, troopers responded to a reported rollover crash involving a single vehicle at the Portsmouth Traffic Circle and Route 1 Bypass South in Portsmouth.
WMUR.com
Man charged with attempted murder after shooting in Brookline, AG's office says
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester man charged after police investigation into 2 shooting incidents that left 1 dead, 1 injured
Suspect who allegedly killed 1, injured another in ‘related’ shootings in 2 N.H. towns arrested
WCAX
Person taken into custody after NH shootings, multitown search
Porsche SUV Crashes at Portsmouth, NH Traffic Circle, 1 Dead
WMUR.com
2010 fatal shooting of Londonderry man on Route 101 remains unsolved
AUBURN, N.H. — A Londonderry man was found shot to death in his pickup truck on Route 101 in Auburn. Eight years later, officials still don't know who killed him. Thomas Enquist Sr., 42, was found dead around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 23, 2010. His body was found in...
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford Police Log
GILFORD — Police handled 101 service calls from last Thursday through Sunday.
Authorities investigating 2 suspicious deaths in separate New Hampshire towns
Man Charged in Stabbing Death of Elderly Man in Manchester
Attorney General John M. Formella announces that Raymond L. Moore, age 40, has been indicted and charged with multiple offenses in connection with the stabbing death of Daniel Whitmore, age 75, in Manchester, New Hampshire, on September 2, 2022. Mr. Moore was indicted on one count of second-degree murder for...
newbedfordguide.com
Massachusetts man arrested after driving into New Hampshire restaurant, injuring three
“Hampton Fire Alarm received a call at 9:12pm reporting a motor vehicle crash into an occupied building. First due companies were on scene at 9:16pm. On scene was Eng. 2, Eng. 4, Amb. 2, Amb. 1, Chief, North Hampton Fire and Rescue Ambulance 1 and Seabrook NH Fire Department Amb. A total of 4 patients were transported, 1 person from the vehicle and 3 patrons of the restaurant. Driver of the vehicle has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing.
laconiadailysun.com
Gilford police help jet confirm safe landing to FAA
GILFORD — Police were called to confirm the safe arrival of a private jet at the Laconia Municipal Airport on Tuesday evening. Police were called at 8:32 p.m. by the FAA facility in Merrimack to confirm whether a Challenger jet had landed at the airport, Lt. Adam VanSteensburg said Wednesday.
WMUR.com
Strafford pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by car
DOVER, N.H. — A Strafford woman is in critical condition after she was hit by a car last week, and officials say criminal charges are possible. Strafford County Attorney Tom Velardi said the woman, a pedestrian, was hit either on or near First Crown Point Road in Strafford. He said witnesses and everyone involved in the crash have been interviewed and are cooperating with the investigation.
