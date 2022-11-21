Read full article on original website
Sioux City Journal
Dolincheck's status still uncertain for Morningside's NAIA playoff game Saturday
SIOUX CITY — For the second straight week, Morningside University is preparing for a NAIA football playoff game uncertain who will take snaps from center. Quarterback Joe Dolincheck, the school's all-time career passing leader, has missed the last three games due to an undisclosed injury, the most recent coming in last weekend's 35-18 win over Arizona Christian in the first round of the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics Football Championship Series.
Sioux City Journal
Much to be thankful for at Elk Point-Jefferson
ELK POINT, S.D. -- When families in Elk Point and Jefferson sat down for Thanksgiving dinner this weekend, it shouldn't have been too hard to list things for which to be thankful. It's likely they had a hard time remembering them all. It would have been easy to leave something...
Sioux City Journal
Here is today's weather outlook for Nov. 26, 2022 in Sioux City, IA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for more weather updates.
Sioux City Journal
Nov. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Siouxland
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Sioux City's evening forecast: Clear. Low 32F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Sioux City area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 30 degrees. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Sioux City area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 14 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit siouxcityjournal.com for local news and weather.
brookingsradio.com
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing
Another South Dakota nursing home is closing its doors. Prairie Estates Care Center in Elk Point has announced it will close January 14, 2023. Officials says the closure is due to a combination of the ongoing underfunding of Medicaid, the current staffing crisis, and costs related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Elk Point nursing home to close in January
A nursing home in Elk Point will shut its doors just at the beginning of 2023.
nwestiowa.com
Orange City man on scooter cited for intox
ORANGE CITY—A 50-year-old Orange City man was cited Sunday, Nov. 20, on a charge of public intoxication. The citing of Jeremy Lee Winters stemmed from a report of an individual in a motorized wheelchair traveling west in the middle of Highway 10 near Concord Place Southeast, according to the Orange City Police Department.
Sioux City Journal
3 Bedroom Home in Sergeant Bluff - $290,000
Are you ready for Condo Living? This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home may be just what you have been looking for!! Warm maple tones, luxury vinyl floor, and neutral carpets accent this home throughout. Main floor boasts a great kitchen, open to the large dining space, with maple wood cabinets, granite counter tops, breakfast bar and a great pantry. A sliding glass door allowing great light and access to your private patio is right off the dining area. Add a cozy living room and half bath to make main floor a great family space!! All 3 bedrooms are found on the 2nd floor. The master bedroom is carpeted and full of natural light with an en suite bath with a nice onyx walk-in shower and countertop. The additional 2 bedrooms also offer neutral color carpeting, large windows that give lots of natural light and beautiful maple wood closet doors. The home has a full basement ready for your finishing ideas. The Home Owners Association maintains the grounds, provides exterior maintenance and insurance. Tax abatement in place. The Baker Prairie Bluff is a growing Condominium Association ready to make your life a little simpler!!!!
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland couple retires from Tyson Foods after 50 years with the company
DAKOTA CITY, Neb. — A local couple celebrated a milestone over the weekend - one not many people can claim. Darrell and Janet Mellick celebrated their retirement Saturday, Nov. 19 in Dakota City, after 50 years with Tyson Foods. This retirement has been in the works for months. The...
Sioux City Journal
Navajo rugs on display at the Sioux City Art Center
In honor of Native American Heritage Month in November, vintage textiles will be showcased at the Sioux City Art Center, 607 Fourth St., starting Saturday. "Navajo Rugs, 1910-1977" will be on displayed until March 5, 2023. The exhibit joins the popular "Meet the Beatles! A Fab Four Memorabilia Collection," which has an extended run through Jan. 1.
Sioux City Journal
Big-box stores upend traditional Black Friday door-busters in favor of 'Black Friday Month'
SIOUX CITY — All major Black Friday destinations in Sioux City will be closed Thanksgiving Day this year, and many have deviated significantly from their Black Friday strategies of Novembers past. The only retailers that are expected to be open Thanksgiving are Walgreens, the discounters Dollar General, Dollar Tree...
Sioux City Journal
Church volunteers provide Thanksgiving dinner, fellowship
CORRECTIONVILLE, Iowa -- Turkey, stuffing and all the traditional Thanksgiving dinner fixings sure beat a peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Especially when enjoying all those goodies with friends and neighbors when your only other option is being at home alone. For nine years now, a group of volunteers has served...
Sioux City Journal
Mr. Goodfellow: Sioux City Firefighters Association
DONOR: International Association of Fire Fighters Local 7. ABOUT THE DONOR: The Sioux City Professional Fire Fighters Association represents 104 members as Local 7 of the International Association of Fire Fighters. Local 7 is a nonprofit organization established to provide leadership, representation and protection to the suppression division of Sioux City Fire Rescue.
Sioux City Journal
What you missed this week in notable Siouxland crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Sioux City Journal. (51) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
