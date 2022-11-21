Make Your Home the Happiest Place on Earth with Mickey-Approved Holiday Decor from shopDisney’s Massive Sale

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. It’s the age old question, but just when is the best time to decorate for Christmas? While some people wait until after Thanksgiving and others put up the tree as soon as the clock strikes twelve on Nov. 1, the “best” time is whenever you feel like it. There’s no perfect answer for when you bring a little festive cheer into your home. If you’re still yet to deck the halls for the holiday season, there’s a new interactive tool from Christmas Tree World that will determine the ideal number of Christmas decorations for your tree, based on its size and your personal preferences. While there’s no right or wrong way to go about it, the calculator was designed to make things that little bit easier this festive season.

