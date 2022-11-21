ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buna, TX

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
kjas.com

Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County

Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
NEWTON COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Driver uninjured, but received citation after hydroplane accident

A driver escaped injury, but he didn’t escape a citation following a Thursday night crash north of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said it happened at about 10:00 on Highway 96, approximately 4 miles north of Jasper. According to Clark, 43-year-old Jorge De Jesus Pacheco,...
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall hospitalized after heart attack

Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall is hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack. Hall is reportedly in the intensive care unit at St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Hall has been Chief of Police since 2016, and prior to that he had achieved the rank of Captain along with serving stints as Interim Police Chief, detective and patrol officer.
JASPER, TX
kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX
kjas.com

Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park

The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
JASPER, TX
12NewsNow

Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10

BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
BEAUMONT, TX
KBTX.com

Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
MADISONVILLE, TX
therecordlive.com

Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds

Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KPLC TV

Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
SULPHUR, LA
louisianaradionetwork.com

St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish

State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
High School Football PRO

Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Silsbee High School football team will have a game with Madisonville High School on November 25, 2022, 17:00:00.
SILSBEE, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
SAN JACINTO COUNTY, TX
kjas.com

Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper

Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
JASPER, TX

