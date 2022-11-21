Read full article on original website
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
kjas.com
Sheriff says Joshua Larkin is still missing in Newton County
Newton County Sheriff Robert Burby said Friday that a man is still missing after he reportedly walked into a hunting area over a week ago, but never returned. Joshua Ian Larkin, 38, was last seen at about 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 17th at his mother’s home in Kirbyville when he told her that he was going hunting at a location on Private Road 725 in the Call Community. However, the mother said her son never returned.
kjas.com
Driver uninjured, but received citation after hydroplane accident
A driver escaped injury, but he didn’t escape a citation following a Thursday night crash north of Jasper. Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Shana Clark said it happened at about 10:00 on Highway 96, approximately 4 miles north of Jasper. According to Clark, 43-year-old Jorge De Jesus Pacheco,...
kjas.com
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall hospitalized after heart attack
Jasper Police Chief Gerald Hall is hospitalized following a Thanksgiving Day heart attack. Hall is reportedly in the intensive care unit at St Elizabeth Hospital in Beaumont. Hall has been Chief of Police since 2016, and prior to that he had achieved the rank of Captain along with serving stints as Interim Police Chief, detective and patrol officer.
kjas.com
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
kjas.com
Fireworks tonight at Sandy Creek Park
The City of Jasper's Annual Fireworks Show and lighting of the lights will be tonight at Sandy Creek Park. Festivities begin at 11:00 with live entertainment on stage and fireworks at 6:00 pm.
Three Southeast Texas men arrested, charged following reports of 'suspicious vehicle' near Beaumont business
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three Southeast Texas men were arrested and charged after Beaumont Police found tools they said are commonly used in catalytic converter thefts early Saturday morning. Officers responded to Dragon Industries shortly after 1 a.m. after receiving a call about a suspicious vehicle near the business, according...
Beaumont City councilman pushing for project to add LED lights under Interstate 10
BEAUMONT, Texas — A Beaumont councilman is pushing for a project that he believes will elevate and light up the city without burdening its residents. Many shared Facebook posts that suggested making the freeways under Interstate 10 a bit brighter with LED lights. Beaumont City Councilman A.J. Turner listened to those suggestions and feels it is the right move to get people involved.
blackchronicle.com
Medical Center of Southeast Texas works to provide gifts to children in protective services this holiday season
There are greater than 450 native children in protective custody in want of holiday gifts this yr. For the thirty fourth yr, the Medical Center of Southeast Texas is internet hosting a present drive to collect donations to distribute to children in want. The Medical Center on Monday started gathering...
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
13-Year-Old Theresa Franklin Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Police responded to a motor vehicle crash that claimed a life. The crash happened on the 3100 block of Ethan Symone Street around 4 a.m. The Beaumont Police Department found the suspects fleeing the scene in a 2023 Silver Hyundai when the driver lost control at Major Drive and Interstate 10 and crashed into a concrete pillar.
therecordlive.com
Old hospital turns into SWAT training grounds
Once, Orange Memorial Hospital, now closed, saved lives. On Friday, the building once again helped save lives, but this time for law enforcement. The building became the training ground for the Orange County Sheriff's Office SWAT team with a simulated hostage situation in close quarters. "This is a rehearsal and...
KPLC TV
Coroner confirms Stephany Fong’s cause of death
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Friends of Stephany Fong have set up a GoFundMe account to raise money for her funeral expenses. KPLC has verified with the family that the account is legitimate and done with their consent. The 32-year-old woman had been missing since 5 a.m. Saturday. Monday afternoon...
louisianaradionetwork.com
St. Louis Catholic student killed in fiery crash in Calcasieu Parish
State Police says a 16-year-old who ran a stop sign in Lake Charles died in a fiery crash last night. Trooper Derek Senegal says Philip Conner of Homewood was traveling south of Highway 397 when he collided with a mid-size SUV. “Mr. Conner disregarded a stop sign, entered an intersection...
Spring, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Missing Louisiana woman found dead in car submerged in river
Stephany Fong, 32, of Lake Charles was reported missing Nov. 19.
13-Year-Old Girl Dead After Motor Vehicle Accident In Beaumont (Beaumont, TX)
Texas Police officials report that a teenage girl is dead after the stolen vehicle she was inside crashed into a concrete pillar. The incident took place in Beaumont, 85 miles east of Houston.
conroetoday.com
Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 11/25/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX -- Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 11-25-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 11/23/2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT...
kjas.com
Three people injured in two vehicle auto accident north of Jasper
Three people received what was thought to be non life threatening injuries when a Chevrolet sedan and a GMC pick up truck collided about four miles north of Jasper on Highway 96 on Wednesday evening. The volunteers of the Lake Rayburn Fire Department and other emergency crews were dispatched to...
