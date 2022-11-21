Read full article on original website
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Three rapes have been reported on the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus in the last five daysSheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Nonprofit supporting family homelessness receives home donationThe Triangle TribuneWendell, NC
Affordable cottage court development coming to DT RaleighThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
Reports: Ryan Reaves traded from Rangers to Wild
The 35-year-old right wing is one of the NHL's toughest players.
markerzone.com
RYAN REAVES IS NOW A MEMBER OF THE MINNESOTA WILD
Amid rumours that the New York Rangers were looking to deal him, tough guy Ryan Reaves has been traded. According to reports, he's going to the Minnesota Wild. The return is a fifth-round draft pick. Reaves has played in 12 games with the Rangers so far in 2022-23. He's recorded...
NHL
PROJECTED LINEUP - FLAMES @ CAPITALS
WASHINGTON - The Flames will not hold a morning skate prior to Saturday's early matinee against the Caps. Below are the lines and pairings from Wednesday's tilt in Pittsburgh:. Jonathan Huberdeau - Mikael Backlund - Blake Coleman. Milan Lucic - Kevin Rooney - Trevor Lewis. Pairings. Noah Hanifin - Rasmus...
Rangers trade Ryan Reaves to Minnesota for 5th round pick
Per Kevin Weekes, the Rangers are trading Ryan Reaves to the Minnesota Wild for a 2025 5th round pick. Reaves had been a healthy scratch for the Rangers for some time now, and it was clear he wasn’t going to get into the lineup any time soon. The 2025 5th round pick is a pretty good return given the Rangers are not retaining any salary in the trade. Reaves requested the trade while in LA, and Chris Drury moved swiftly to make it work.
Blackhawks Reassign Ian Mitchell to AHL's Rockford IceHogs
Hawks reassign Ian Mitchell to AHL's Rockford IceHogs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Blackhawks have reassigned defenseman Ian Mitchell to the Rockford IceHogs of the American Hockey League, the team announced before practice on Thursday. Mitchell appeared in two games during his brief call-up with the Blackhawks and...
Why Calle Jarnkrok is Getting a Push to the Maple Leafs' Top-Six Forward Group Against the Wild on Friday
In an effort to find the right mix on the second line, Toronto Maple Leafs forward Calle Jarnkrok will get a chance to prove his offensive value alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner on Friday.
NHL
Game Preview: Avalanche at Nashville
COLORADO AVALANCHE (11-6-1) VS NASHVILLE PREDATORS (9-9-2) 12 PM MT | BRIDGESTONE ARENA. The Colorado Avalanche enter Friday afternoon's contest with a record of 11-6-1, while the Nashville Predators are 9-9-2. Puck drop is at noon MT inside of Bridgestone Arena. LAST TIME OUT. Colorado dropped their last game against...
Why the Maple Leafs Acquired Conor Timmins from the Arizona Coyotes
In search of the defensive depth the Toronto Maple Leafs sent 6-foot-9 forward Curtis Douglas to the Arizona Coyotes to acquire a depth defenseman.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ PENGUINS
FLAMES (9-7-2) @ PENGUINS (9-7-3) NEED-TO-KNOW. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (16) Points - Sidney Crosby (27) Goals - Crosby & Jake Guentzel (10) Special Teams:. Flames:. PP - 20.7% (18th) / PK - 80.9% (9th) Penguins:. PP -...
FOX Sports
Husso makes 26 saves, Red Wings shut out Predators 3-0
DETROIT (AP) — Ville Husso made 26 saves for his third shutout this season, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 3-0 on Wednesday night. Filip Hronek, Dylan Larkin and Michael Rasmussen scored in Detroit's third straight win. It was Hronek's fourth goal in his last three games, and Larkin got his ninth of the season, tying for the team lead.
NHL
Coyotes Partner with Junior Achievement to Help Teach Life Skills
Volunteers met at Joseph Zito Elementary School to share experiences and promote skillsets needed to succeed in a global economy. Volunteers from the Arizona Coyotes met up at Joseph Zito Elementary School in Phoenix last Friday, hoping to teach life skills and offer advice through sharing their own personal experiences.
NHL
Brunette talks transition to Devils, play of Hischier in Q&A with NHL.com
NEWARK, N.J. -- Andrew Brunette said he sees similarities between the New Jersey Devils and his former team, the Florida Panthers. He was hired by the Devils on July 15, a little over three weeks after he was let go by the Florida Panthers, whom he led to a 51-18-6 record after taking over for Joel Quenneville on Oct. 29 and finishing second in voting for the Jack Adams Award as NHL coach of the year.
NHL
Detroit claims goaltender Magnus Hellberg from Seattle
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today claimed goaltender Magnus Hellberg off waivers from the Seattle Kraken. Hellberg, 31, has split the 2022-23 season between the Ottawa Senators and Kraken. The 6-foot-6, 209-pound netminder became the first goaltender in NHL history to earn his first three career wins with three different clubs when he made 29 saves for Ottawa in a 4-2 win on Oct. 24 against Dallas. Hellberg appeared in one game with the Red Wings in 2021-22, stopping 20 shots in a 5-3 victory on April 29 at New Jersey. Prior to joining the Red Wings, Hellberg spent the 2021-22 season with Sochi HC of the Kontinental Hockey League, posting a 2.42 goals-against average, 0.917 save percentage and five shutouts in 37 games. In all, Hellberg suited up the last five seasons in the KHL for Kunlun Red Star (2017-18), St. Petersburg SKA (2018-21) and Sochi (2021-22), compiling an 81-64-14 record in 169 appearances. A native of Uppsala, Sweden, Hellberg also represented his country at the 2022 Winter Olympics, showing a 1-0-1 record with a 2.46 goals-against average and a 0.933 save percentage in two appearances. Additionally, Hellberg played for Team Sweden at the 2018 IIHF World Championship and posted a 3-0-0 record in three starts en route to helping his country win the gold medal.
NHL
Cats Forecast: Panthers looking for 'another gear' as homestand wraps up
The Florida Panthers will look to get back into the win column and pick up some important points when they close out their homestand with two big games at FLA Live Arena this week. Sitting at 9-8-2 in the standings, the Panthers, who own a 5-2-2 record at home this...
FOX Sports
Rangers visit the Ducks after Kreider's 2-goal game
New York Rangers (8-6-3, fourth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Anaheim Ducks (5-10-1, eighth in the Pacific Division) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK NHL LINE: Rangers -167, Ducks +143; over/under is 6. BOTTOM LINE: The New York Rangers visit the Anaheim Ducks after Chris Kreider scored two goals in the Rangers' 5-3 win...
NHL
RECAP: Husso, Red Wings shutout Preds on Thanksgiving Eve, 3-0
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings scored a pair of goals in the second period and goalie Ville Husso turned in another stellar performance, leading to a 3-0 shutout win over the Nashville Predators in the annual Thanksgiving Eve game at Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday night. Husso stopped all...
FOX Sports
Blackhawks host the Canadiens on losing streak
Montreal Canadiens (8-7-1, sixth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (6-6-3, eighth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Blackhawks aim to end a five-game slide when they take on the Montreal Canadiens. Chicago is 6-6-3 overall and 4-5-1 at home. The Blackhawks have given up 45 goals...
NHL
Islanders fans turn Kiss Cam into gender reveal
Couple find out they are having baby girl with help from Sparky. Two New York Islanders fans took their gender reveal to a whole new level on Wednesday. During the Kiss Cam segment at UBS Arena, a couple decided to make it their baby's gender reveal with the help of Sparky and the Islanders crew.
NHL
Panthers Announce 2022 Black Friday Ticket Offers and Merchandise Offers
SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today their 2022 Black Friday Specials and exclusive offers for FlaTeamShop.com. From Nov. 23-27, fans can purchase a Black Friday ticket special offer which includes tickets starting at $13 in the Upper Level, $16 in Nextiva Club Level and $23 in the Lower Level for select Panthers home games. Please click here to purchase now. This offer is available online only.
