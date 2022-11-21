Read full article on original website
Card Chronicle
Louisville ends winless run in Maui with 81-62 loss to Cincinnati
Louisville capped off a winless run at the Maui Invitational with an 81-62 loss to Cincinnati in the 7th-place game Wednesday night. In a story that became all-too-familiar during the Cardinals’ time on the island, U of L got off to a decent start, fought admirably during the game’s opening half, and then let a little bit of adversity balloon into a lopsided defeat.
Card Chronicle
Wednesday afternoon Cardinal news and notes
—Spread check (basketball): Cincinnati by 8.5. —Spread check (football): Kentucky by 3. —The fourth-ranked Louisville volleyball team wraps up its regular season tonight at 6:30 in South Bend against Notre Dame. A win will assure the Cardinals of at least a share of the ACC regular season title. Here’s a preview.
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville vs. Cincinnati
Any win would be a much-needed shot of life for all of us, but win No. 1 coming against these guys would mean just a little more.
Card Chronicle
Texas Tech destroys Louisville, 70-38, in Maui
The worst start in the history of the Louisville men’s basketball program hit another new low on Tuesday. The Cardinals were held to their lowest point total since 1948 in a 70-38 blowout loss to No. 21 Texas Tech in a Maui Invitational consolation bracket game. U of L...
Card Chronicle
Louisville enters College Football Playoff rankings at No. 25
For the first time since 2016, Louisville has appeared in the College Football Playoff rankings. The Cardinals popped up at No. 25 in the latest installment of the rankings, which were revealed Tuesday night on ESPN. The full rankings heading into the final full weekend of the regular season look...
Card Chronicle
What To Watch For: Kentucky Wildcats
LOUISVILLE PLAYERS NEED TO AVOID THE TRASH TALKING. I could list out at least seven different things that will factor into this game but I do that every year and it doesn’t matter. UK couldn’t throw the ball a few years ago and it didn’t matter. Their defense had flaws last year and it didn’t matter. Louisville was on a heater last season and it didn’t matter.
Card Chronicle
Arkansas slams its way to 80-54 rout of Louisville in Maui
For 30 minutes on Monday, Louisville played the type of game and gave the level of effort that its fan base has been clamoring for since the season began 12 days ago. Then, the wheels came off. No. 9 Arkansas went on a 24-4 run fueled by Louisville turnovers and...
Card Chronicle
Opponent Breakdown: Kentucky Wildcats Defense
Kentucky has been known for its defense during the Mark Stoops era and that is no different this year. Brad White has done a great job of taking this defense from being good to very good during his time as the defensive coordinator and I am fascinated by how he does it. UK has flat-out poor havoc numbers but they are still fielding one of the best past defenses in the country. The Cats have some flaws as they have given up some big rushing performances, but this defense keeps them in most games.
Card Chronicle
S. Dakota State Takes Down Louisville 65-55
Yesterday against Texas the Cards played like they were ready to wrangle down some Longhorns. Tonight they got outrun by some Jackrabbits. In the first half Louisville didn’t play perfect basketball but they were applying pressure. Midway through the second quarter the Cards had a 17-10 lead but then SDSt went on a 10-0 run. Coach Walz sometimes seemed to sit back and let the team figure things out on their own. Louisville had a slight lead going into halftime.
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12
Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
Card Chronicle
Seedy K’s Observations: Arkansas
There is not enough kumbaya to sugarcoat what is happening with University of Louisville Men’s Basketball. This already is and will continue to be a bad season. A historically bad season. Your BW/LTCD wishes it wasn’t so, wishes he didn’t care so much. And certainly would love...
Card Chronicle
Louisville-Texas Tech preview: Cards still searching for first win
Louisville Cardinals (0-4) vs. No. 21 Texas Tech Red Raiders (3-1) Announcers: John Schriffen (play-by-play) and Daymeon Fishback (analyst) Only Meeting: Texas Tech won 70-57 on Dec. 10, 2019 at the Jimmy V Classic in New York. Projected Starting Lineups:. Statistics:. Texas Tech’s Season to Date:. About Texas Tech:
Card Chronicle
Open Thread: Louisville vs. Texas Tech
Revenge for 2019 would be a nice way to pick up win No. 1.
