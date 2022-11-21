Read full article on original website
Eddie Bauer Men’s Soft Flex Waist Joggers only $12.50 shipped (Reg. $60!)
This is a great deal on these Eddie Bauer Men’s Soft Flex Waist Joggers!. Proozy has these Eddie Bauer Men’s Soft Flex Waist Joggers for just $12.50 per pair shipped when you buy two pairs and use the promo code PZYWJEB-FS at checkout!. These are regularly $59.99 and...
Cuddl Duds Throws for just $16.99 at Kohl’s! (Reg. $50)
As a Black Friday Deal, Kohl’s has Cuddl Duds Throws on sale for $19.99 right now! Plus, use code ENJOY15 at checkout to score an extra 15% off — making them just $16.99 each!. These are regularly $50, so it’s a GREAT deal! Choose from three types of...
Women’s Holiday Slipper Socks for just $13.99 shipped!
These Women’s Holiday Slipper Socks are so cute!. Jane has these Women’s Holiday Slipper Socks for just $13.99 shipped right now! Choose from five fun holiday prints!. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page. our hand-picked favorite deals each...
Kate Spade Darcy Flap Backpack for just $89 shipped! (Reg. $359)
Today only (11/22), get this Kate Spade Darcy Flap Backpack for just $89 shipped! Choose from four colors at this low price.
Kids’ Faux Leather Sofa with Ottoman only $99.99 shipped (Reg. $288!)
This is a really great deal on this Kids’ Faux Leather Sofa with Ottoman!. You can get this Kids’ Faux Leather Sofa with Ottoman for just $99.99 shipped when you use the promo code 020L22 at checkout!. This is really fantastic deal on a kid’s sofa and won’t...
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Cuddl Duds Sheet Sets as low as $17.84 at Kohl’s!
Need new sheet sets? This is a fantastic price on the highly rated Cuddl Duds brand!. As a special Black Friday Deal, Kohl’s has Cuddle Duds Sheet Sets on sale! Plus, you can use code ENJOY15 to score an additional 15% off! Check out these deals you can score:
LED Light-Up Christmas Knitted Beanies for just $12.99 shipped!
Oh my goodness, these Christmas Beanies are so cute!. Jane has these LED Light-Up Christmas Knitted Beanies for just $12.99 shipped! These are such cute gift ideas for kids! Choose from 10 fun designs. Psst! We love Jane! Looking for other great Jane deals? Check out our custom Jane page.
Spyder Women’s Nick Shaggy Fleece Full Zip only $24 shipped (Reg. $90!)
This Spyder Women’s Nick Shaggy Fleece Full Zip looks so warm!. Proozy has this Spyder Women’s Nick Shaggy Fleece Full Zip for just $24 shipped when you use the promo code PZYNRTE-FS at checkout!. Choose from two colors in sizes S to XL. Valid through November 29, 2022.
Anchor Hocking Glass 11-Piece Bakeware Set for just $20!
Get a great deal on this Anchor Hocking Glass Bakeware Set right now!. As a Black Friday Deal, Walmart has this Anchor Hocking Glass Bakeware Set for just $20! This set gets amazing 5-star reviews from hundreds of customers. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs or get free...
Shoppers Call This Convenient Bed in a Bag Set 'Soft and Amazing' — and It's on Sale for Only $56
"Just what I was looking for in order to get that ‘hotel feel’ in my bedroom" If your bedding is worn out and not cutting it anymore, but shopping individually for a new comforter, sheets, and pillowcases sounds too time-consuming (and honestly, expensive), there's an easy (and comfy) alternative you should be aware of. We're eyeing up the Cozylux 7-Piece Bed in a Bag Set, which is on sale with double discounts at Amazon right now, and has everything you need to totally update your bedding for the...
Under Armour Black Friday Sale: HOT Deals on Shorts, Tanks, Pants and more + Free Shipping!
Love Under Armour? Don’t miss these hot deals going on right now! {Sponsored by Under Armour.}. Under Armour has started their Black Friday Sales with lots of hot deals! Plus, take an extra 10% off your purchase when you use the promo code EXTRA10 at checkout!. Plus, shipping is...
Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blanket only $49.99 shipped (Reg. $180!)
These Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blankets look so cozy!. Macy’s has these Ella Jayne Wearable Weighted Snuggle Blankets for just $49.99 shipped right now!. These are regularly $126 so this is a hot deal. There are 12 different colors to choose from. Great gift idea for that person...
Sharpie Permanent Marker Spinner Pack only $12!
This Sharpie Permanent Marker Spinner Pack would make a great gift idea!. Walmart has this Sharpie Permanent Marker Spinner Pack for just $12 as part of their Black Friday Deals!. This would make a fun gift idea. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid shipping costs. Looking for more Black Friday...
My Life As Dolls only $15!
These My Life As dolls are a great frugal alternative to American Girl dolls!. You can get these My Life As Dolls for only $15 at Walmart as part of their Black Friday deals!. There are several different dolls to choose from. These are great frugal alternatives to American Girl Dolls.
Barbie Malibu House Playset only $49.97 shipped (Reg. $125!)
If you have a Barbie fan, this playset is a really great deal and would make a fun gift!. Walmart has this Barbie Malibu House Playset for just $49.97 shipped right now!. This is such a great deal. Looking for more Black Friday Deals?. You can go here for all...
Amazon’s Deals On Cold Weather Essentials Are Unmatched
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The weather outside may be frightful, but Amazon’s cold weather essentials are so delightful. Score major savings on all things cozy this season. From 40% off Columbia jackets to comfy scarves and socks — Amazon’s got it all, and for less too. Add these cold-weather essentials to your cart, so you can bundle up and embrace the winter season. These goodies also make the best holiday presents, so it’s a win-win. You’d better hurry though because these unmatched deals won’t last long.
We found the 34 best deals to shop today from Wayfair’s Black Friday sale
‘Tis the season for sales on sales on sales, and Wayfair’s predictably massive Black Friday sale is officially on now.
Jumbo Squishmallows for $32.29 + shipping!
If you’ve had a difficult time finding Squishmallows in stock for a decent price, don’t miss this deal!. Zulily has several Jumbo 20-24″ Squishmallows on sale for $37.99 right now, plus you’ll score an extra 15% exclusive discount at checkout as our reader — making these just $32.29! Choose from four styles at this price.
Crocs sale: Up to 50% off shoes plus extra 20% off on Nov. 16!
* This post has affiliate links & we may earn a small commission if you use them. Crocs.com has a new sale with up to 50% off clogs, slides, sandals for adults and kids PLUS, get an extra 20% off with the coupon code valid on Nov. 16, 2022!. Use...
