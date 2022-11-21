TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bryce Young took his time exiting the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The starting quarterback was one of the last players off the field Saturday after seventh-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 49-27, in the Iron Bowl. Cheers from the fans still in the rain-soaked stands rained down on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for what will likely be the final time as he is expected to turn pro and declare for the NFL draft as a projected top-10 pick.

