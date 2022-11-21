Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
LSU beats Alabama in a stunning overtime victory, 32-31Tina HowellBaton Rouge, LA
Army Chinook Helicopters Land at the University of Alabama (UA) Campus, and It was Not Publicized for "Safety Reasons"Zack LoveTuscaloosa, AL
Related
247Sports
Twitter reacts to Auburn's Iron Bowl loss at Alabama
In its final game of the season, Auburn fell to archrival Alabama 49-27, suffering their third consecutive loss to the Crimson Tide and their sixth straight loss in Tuscaloosa. The 27 points were the most Auburn scored in Tuscaloosa since scoring 44 in 2014. Despite facing an Alabama defense that...
Special Notes From Alabama 49, Auburn 27
Will Reichard had 7 extra point kicks and 8 kickoffs, but earned his accolades in his role as a kickoff safety in Alabama’s 49-27 win in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night. On his fourth kickoff ot the night he was the safety as the Auburn return man broke free. Reichard leveled him on the sideline.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl
The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
Alabama Has Hope With Slim Chance At CFP
The elusive question as to whether Alabama can make the College Football Playoff probably didn’t have enough happen Saturday. Two teams in front of the Crimson Tide, which was ranked seventh in last week’s CFP selection committee poll, lost and Bama did enough on its own. The Crimson...
Bryce Young delivers once again in likely last Bryant-Denny game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bryce Young took his time exiting the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The starting quarterback was one of the last players off the field Saturday after seventh-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 49-27, in the Iron Bowl. Cheers from the fans still in the rain-soaked stands rained down on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for what will likely be the final time as he is expected to turn pro and declare for the NFL draft as a projected top-10 pick.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Nick Saban reacts to Alabama seniors' final home game, chances to make Playoff
Nick Saban reacted to Alabama’s 49-27 win over Auburn by praising the Alabama players for delivering another monumental win for the program. In an interview with Jenny Dell of CBS Sports, Saban discussed how the game unfolded, and what the players accomplished. “I’m so happy for our players, you...
What Alabama offer means to emerging CB target CJ Blocker
Four-star cornerback CJ Blocker earned an offer from the Crimson Tide during his Iron Bowl visit. He shared his thoughts on what that would mean to him earlier this week.
tdalabamamag.com
Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl
Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
List of players taking part in Alabama's 2022 Senior Day ceremony
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s regular-season finale against Auburn will also serve as the team’s Senior Day, where it will recognize 17 seniors prior to the 87th Iron Bowl rivalry game. Including this season, the 2022 senior class has posted a 46-6 record over the past four years,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Gary Danielson faces backlash during first half of Auburn at Alabama game
Gary Danielson was faced with criticism from both sides of the Iron Bowl rivalry, as he was accused of being both an Auburn homer and an Alabama homer in the first half in Tuscaloosa. One fan wondered if Danielson was watching the same game that he was. At one point,...
What Bryce Young said about his strength, (likely) final Iron Bowl
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama quarterback Bryce Young missed one and a half games due to a shoulder injury suffered in Week 5 and wasn’t a full practice participant until after the week. Ahead of the Crimson Tide’s final regular-season game, is Young back to full strength?. “Yeah,...
Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear
It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
247Sports
61K+
Followers
400K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0