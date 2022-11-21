ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

247Sports

Twitter reacts to Auburn's Iron Bowl loss at Alabama

In its final game of the season, Auburn fell to archrival Alabama 49-27, suffering their third consecutive loss to the Crimson Tide and their sixth straight loss in Tuscaloosa. The 27 points were the most Auburn scored in Tuscaloosa since scoring 44 in 2014. Despite facing an Alabama defense that...
AUBURN, AL
247Sports

Special Notes From Alabama 49, Auburn 27

Will Reichard had 7 extra point kicks and 8 kickoffs, but earned his accolades in his role as a kickoff safety in Alabama’s 49-27 win in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday night. On his fourth kickoff ot the night he was the safety as the Auburn return man broke free. Reichard leveled him on the sideline.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mark May, Lou Holtz predict the score of the Iron Bowl

The Iron Bowl between bitter in-state rivals Alabama and Auburn is set for 2:30 p.m. CT/3:30 p.m. ET in Tuscaloosa. Ahead of kickoff, Mark May and Lou Holtz shared their analysis of the rivalry game and offered predictions. Holtz delivered a hot take that Alabama is improperly ranked despite 2...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Alabama Has Hope With Slim Chance At CFP

The elusive question as to whether Alabama can make the College Football Playoff probably didn’t have enough happen Saturday. Two teams in front of the Crimson Tide, which was ranked seventh in last week’s CFP selection committee poll, lost and Bama did enough on its own. The Crimson...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Bryce Young delivers once again in likely last Bryant-Denny game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Bryce Young took his time exiting the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The starting quarterback was one of the last players off the field Saturday after seventh-ranked Alabama defeated Auburn, 49-27, in the Iron Bowl. Cheers from the fans still in the rain-soaked stands rained down on the reigning Heisman Trophy winner for what will likely be the final time as he is expected to turn pro and declare for the NFL draft as a projected top-10 pick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
tdalabamamag.com

Major Alabama LB target returning to UA for Iron Bowl

Alabama football’s 2023 linebacker target, Arion Carter will return to Tuscaloosa this weekend to attend the Iron Bowl Saturday after recently de-committing from Memphis. Carter is a product of Smyrna High School in Tennessee. He garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. Alabama football is considered one of the favorites to land Carter now that he is available.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Nick Saban Makes Opinion On Cadillac Williams Very Clear

It's safe to say Nick Saban is a fan of Cadillac Williams. On Saturday, Saban and his Alabama Crimson Tide team will take on Williams and the Auburn Tigers. Williams, a former Auburn running back, is serving as the program's interim head coach. He took over following Bryan Harsin's firing earlier this year.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

247Sports

