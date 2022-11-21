Read full article on original website
Related
LeBron James aids bloodied Russell Westbrook as pair keep Lakers rolling
LeBron James rushed to Russell Westbrook's after a flagrant foul as the newly in-sync pair kept the Lakers rolling with a win over the Spurs.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Serge Ibaka: Questionable versus Cleveland
Ibaka is questionable for Friday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a non-COVID illness. Ibaka could miss his second game in a row after not playing in Wednesday's game against Chicago. If Ibaka can't play Friday, his next opportunity will be Sunday's game against the Mavericks.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Nabs questionable tag Friday
Gobert is questionable to play in Friday's game versus Charlotte due to a left ankle sprain. If Gobert is unable to play, Naz Reid or Kyle Anderson (back) are likely candidates to join the starting lineup. Gobert's next opportunity to play will be Sunday's matchup with the Warriors if he can't go Friday.
CBS Sports
Texans' Davis Mills: Officially benched
Head coach Lovie Smith confirmed Friday that Mills will move to the bench while Kyle Allen takes over as the Texans' starting quarterback for Sunday's game in Miami, Deepi Sidhu of the Texans' official site reports. As anticipated, Mills has lost his starting job while the Texans are in the...
CBS Sports
Bills' Gabe Davis: Four grabs in Thanksgiving win
Davis caught four of five targets for 38 yards in Thursday's 28-25 win over the Lions. The third-year receiver took a back seat to Stefon Diggs and Isaiah McKenzie in this one, as he failed to reach 40 receiving yards for the third time in the last five games. Davis' downturn has coincided with Josh Allen's elbow issues, but he remains a big-play threat heading into a Week 13 road clash with the Patriots.
CBS Sports
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue clash in Phil Knight final
No. 8 Duke and No. 24 Purdue have found lots to be happy about so far in two games in the Phil Knight Legacy. A tournament championship would certainly cap off the three-game experience. The Blue Devils (6-1) and Boilermakers (5-0) meet in the tournament final Sunday afternoon in Portland,...
LeBron James Sounds Off On Kids Having To Play Too Much Basketball
LeBron James believes kids these days are playing too much basketball and that it might be why so many players have injuries early on in their careers.
CBS Sports
Islanders' Scott Mayfield: Free agency looms
Mayfield is set to become a free agent after this season, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. This season will be the last of the five-year, $7.25 million contract that Mayfield signed under former GM Garth Snow. Mayfield is a solid third-pair defender who is probably due a raise in free agency. He would likely command between $3-4 million per season on the open market, which might be more than the Islanders are willing to pay a soon-to-be 31-year-old defender.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Adam Thielen: Resurgent effort in Week 12 win
Thielen secured nine of 10 targets for 61 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thursday night. Thielen tied Justin Jefferson for the team lead in receptions and finished second to his star teammate in receiving yards and targets. The sure-handed veteran wideout's catch total was a season high, and it marked his first time over the 50-yard mark in three games. Thielen's third touchdown of the season, a 15-yard score with 9:34 remaining, also proved to be the difference in the game, making it a highly productive all-around night. Thielen's first opportunity to build on Thursday's performance comes in a Week 13 home matchup against the Jets a week from Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bears become NFL's first team to face this unfortunate distinction following Vikings' Thanksgiving win
The Bears don't have the worst record in the NFL, but that didn't stop them from the becoming the first team this year to be eliminated from division title contention. The Vikings' 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving officially means that the Bears can't win the NFC North, giving Chicago the unfortunate distinction of becoming the first team to be eliminated from division title contention.
CBS Sports
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Stellar night on boards
Gobert posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 5-5 FT), 17 rebounds, one assist, two blocks and two steals across 34 minutes during Friday's 110-108 loss to the Hornets. Gobert had an efficient night shooting and led the game with 17 rebounds. He's registered a double-double in back-to-back contests and is averaging 13.7 points, 11.7 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks over his last five matchups.
CBS Sports
Vikings' Dalvin Tomlinson: Missing fourth straight game
Tomlinson (calf) is inactive for Thursday's game against the Patriots, Ben Goessling of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports. Since picking up a calf issue back in Week 8, Tomlinson didn't practice before being designated inactive for each of the Vikings' previous three contests. While the team didn't hold sessions this week, he was listed as limited on all three injury reports, leading to a questionable designation for Week 12. Ultimately, Minnesota will take a cautious approach with Tomlinson and keep him in street clothes Thursday with an eye toward returning to action Sunday, Dec. 4 against the Jets, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.
CBS Sports
Capitals' T.J. Oshie: Provides help in return
Oshie was credited with two assists and a team-high seven hits during Wednesday's 3-2 overtime victory over the visiting Flyers. Listed as day-to-day earlier Wednesday, Oshie (lower body) participated in Wednesday's morning skate and team officials determined it was time for the veteran to return after missing 11 games. The 35-year-old right winger was slated to start on the second line with Sonny Milano and Evgeny Kuznetsov and earned an assist on Marcus Johansson's first-period, power-play tally. He also helped Milano score with 2:58 remaining to send the game into overtime. Oshie added three shots and two blocks as the Capitals snapped a four-game winless streak.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona wins Maui Invitational title, moves up in Top 25 And 1
Arizona lost three of the top five scorers from last season's team — namely Bennedict Mathurin, Dalen Terry and Christian Koloko, each of whom was selected in the top 35 of the 2022 NBA Draft. So it's easy to understand why most assumed the Wildcats might not be as good this season as they were last season when they won the Pac-12 regular-season title and Pac-12 Tournament before securing a No. 1 seed in the 2022 NCAA Tournament.
CBS Sports
Bruins' David Pastrnak: Makes history with OT winner
Pastrnak scored the game-winning goal on the power play and added an even-strength assist in Friday's 3-2 overtime victory over the Hurricanes. The 26-year-old's blast from the faceoff circle in OT didn't just give Boston the win -- it set a new NHL record for consecutive home wins by a team to begin a season, as the Bruins are a perfect 12-0-0 at TD Garden. For his part, Pastrnak extended his point streak to nine games with the performance, a stretch in which he's piled up six goals and 13 points, with much of that production (four goals, four helpers) coming on the power play.
CBS Sports
Cardinals' Pharoh Cooper: Joins active roster
The Cardinals elevated Cooper from the practice squad Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Chargers, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports. The journeyman wide receiver finds himself on Arizona's active roster for the third time in his seventh pro season. It remains to be seen if Cooper will be active this weekend, which may depend on whether Greg Dortch (thumb) joins Rondale Moore (groin) on the sideline. If that comes to pass, Cooper and Andre Baccellia would be the candidates to get snaps behind wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins, Marquise Brown, A.J. Green and Robbie Anderson.
CBS Sports
Patriots' Hunter Henry, Bill Belichick address controversial overturned TD in loss to Vikings: 'I caught it'
On Thanksgiving night, the New England Patriots and Minnesota Vikings battled it out in a back-and-forth game that went down to the wire. After the 33-26 Vikings victory, there was one play in particular that kept being brought up, a Hunter Henry touchdown that was called back, after it was ruled he did not maintain possession as he hit the ground. The Patriots tight end was visibly upset after it was reversed and he maintains that it should have been a catch and score.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Demarcus Robinson: Added to injury report
Robinson (hip) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Robinson practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Ravens' Week 12 injury report Thursday is notable, especially on the heels of a nine-catch, 128-yard effort in this past Sunday's 13-3 win over the Panthers. Friday's final report will add further context with regard to Robinson's chances of suiting up this weekend versus the Jaguars, but if he's out or limited, added wideout snaps would be available for James Proche and Tylan Wallace.
CBS Sports
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jackson State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
CBS Sports
Chiefs' Chris Lammons: Suffers potential setback
Lammons (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Rams. Lammons suffered a concussion in Week 10 and also sat out Week 11. After returning to practice Wednesday and Thursday, it appeared that Lammons was on track to suit up against the Rams. However, he failed to log any participation Friday, suggesting he suffered a potential setback while placing his status for Sunday in jeopardy.
Comments / 0