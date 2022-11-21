Read full article on original website
PlayStation and Xbox accidentally reveal when we'll get new consoles
It’s now been over two years since the release of the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, if you can believe it. It doesn’t really feel like it when you consider how hard it’s been to get hold of these things, especially at the start. Things do seem to be easing now though - it was recently reported that scalpers are apparently starting to lose interest in the PS5 and about time, too.
The PlayStation 7 is already being discussed... by Xbox
The PlayStation 5 is just over two years old at this point, but some of us are already looking to the future. Maybe a little too far. Specifically, Xbox boss Phil Spencer recently discussed the PlayStation 7 while talking about Call Of Duty's hypothetical future with Sony. As I'm sure...
PlayStation drops new freebie, no PS Plus required
Sony has given out a brand-new freebie to all PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 owners in celebration of a major series' 20th anniversary. And the best part is that you don't even need PlayStation Plus to get hold of it. For those that might not be aware, it's been 20...
Microsoft offered Sony a 10 year deal to keep Call of Duty on PlayStation
The offer was made earlier this month to help push through the Activision acquisition.
Leaked Documents Reveal When PlayStation 6 Will Drop
In the technology age, leaks have become commonplace. Whether it’s a leaked Drake track or unreleased footage from a Marvel film, there is no telling what may or may not appear online at any given time. This week, things are no different than they have been. According to reports from multiple outlets, leaked Sony documents have revealed that the PlayStation 6 will likely arrive in late 2027 or early 2028.
