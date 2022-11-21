Read full article on original website
Related
KCBY
Republican Mike Dunleavy is 1st Alaska governor reelected since '98
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Republican Gov. Mike Dunleavy has won reelection, becoming the first governor in the state since 1998 to win back-to-back terms. Dunleavy received over 50% of the vote after final tallies were released Wednesday, and the race did not go to ranked choice voting. Dunleavy...
KCBY
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon
SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
KCBY
Oregon DHS looking for missing girl believed to be in danger
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services is asking the public for help in finding a missing 15-year-old foster child it believes is in danger. DHS officials suspect Phoenyx Cannon is in the Portland-metro area and disappeared from Gresham on Saturday, Nov. 12. They say she hangs out at homeless camps in Southeast Portland, downtown Portland, around Southeast 82nd and Stark, and also spends time at the Gateway Transit Center.
KCBY
Busy holiday travel weekend begins
More than 600-thousand Oregonians are driving to enjoy Thanksgiving dinner. Nationwide, that number is 49-million. If you're planning on driving, the Oregon Department of Transportation says to leave extra time and be ready for winter road conditions if you're headed over the Pass. ODOT'S also warning that they are dealing...
Comments / 0