hypebeast.com
Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD
The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Carscoops
2024 Mercedes E-Class Gives Us A First Undisguised Look At Front End And Interior
We’ve seen the upcoming, 2024 Mercedes testing a few times now, but a new batch of leaked photos from China reveal the parts that the automaker was working the hardest to keep a secret. Rather predictably, the new front end looks much like the one of the S-Class. The...
Carscoops
The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini
Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
This Ferrari Enzo V12 Crate Engine For Sale Is Ready for the Ultimate Engine Swap
You can't just buy Ferrari engines off the shelf, so this auction offering is a one-of-a-kind opportunity.
Top Speed
The EB110 GT Was The Faster And Lighter Version Of Bugatti's Savior
Supercars from the 1980s and 90s have a unique lore about them. Their power figures and obtainable speeds are still impressive today, but they did so without the wildly complex technology of modern supercars. They used characterful engines much more concerned with performance than emissions, and their adoption of turbocharges were for all-out speed, not efficiency. The Bugatti EB110 took this to a new level with more turbos paired with more cylinders than any car before it, and it became one of the fastest cars in the world when it debuted. It also led to the resurrection of Bugatti. And now, one of the rarest of the already elusive models, the EB110 GT, is heading to the RM Sotheby's auction block.
Top Speed
It’s Official: Pininfarina Battista Is Faster Than The Rimac Nevera
Automobili Pininfarina’s first luxury electric hypercar, the Battista, is not just another superfast 1,000-plus horsepower track monster - it is now a record-setter. This Munich-based subsidiary of the famous coachbuilder, Pininfarina, has cracked the code to deliver extreme performance in real-life scenarios, so much so that Battista’s platform-sharing cousin, the Rimac Nevera, seems to be in trouble.
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato off-road supercar revealed
The Lamborghini Huracan Sterrato is an off-road version of the mid-engine supercar that's been designed to be suitable for driving on rough dirt and gravel roads.
Carscoops
Gran Turismo’s 25th Anniversary Update Adds New Cars And The Road Atlanta Track
Polyphony Digital announced the much-anticipated 25th-anniversary update for Gran Turismo, which adds new vehicles, including a special edition of the Red Bull X2019, and the Road Atlanta track. The free update is scheduled for November 24. Gran Turismo gamers in the Playstation 5 console will gain access to new cars...
Top Speed
This Honda S2000 Could Redefine Modern Sports Cars
With the obsession of horsepower, torque, quarter-mile speed, and track times, sports cars today are all trying to reach the same target of being as fast and engaging as possible. This is where the S2000 always shined. Even during its heyday, the S2000 wasn't the fastest or most exotic sports car, but it offered a driving experience that no other vehicle (in its price range) could match. The driver-centered cockpit, the bolt-action precision of the manual transmission, and the crown jewel of the car - a high-revving naturally aspirated engine - furthered enthusiast's love of the Honda. The S2000 was spirit of the connection between man and machine, and it served as a reminder that a true sports car's identity should be founded in fun. And that is why it is easy to get excited about its return. Our sister site, HotCars, recently illustrated what a modern-day S2000 could look like, and we expect many would accept it with open arms.
Carscoops
Gran Turismo 7 Producer Announces 25th Anniversary Update Coming This Week
Another update is on its way for Gran Turismo 7, and this time it’s likely to be a big one. The update was announced by producer Kazunori Yamauchi this weekend on Twitter, along with a photo of three darkened cars. That suggests that the update, which Yamauchi said will...
Carscoops
Pininfarina Battista Sets New 0-60 And 0-120 MPH Records During UAE Debut
The Pininfarina Battista has set multiple new acceleration records for a production car during its debut in the United Arab Emirates. During testing at the Dubai Autodrome, the Battista achieved broke the record in the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h), 100 km/h (62 mph), 120 mph (193 km/h), and 200 km/h (124 mph) sprints, showing just how extraordinary the Rimac-sourced electric powertrain really is.
Carscoops
Polish Racer Performs Record Breaking 144 MPH Drift In 1,000 HP BMW…Using His Feet
Polish drifter Bartosz Ostalowski has set a new Guinness World Record for the fastest vehicle drift ever recorded in a foot-driven car at a mind-bending 231.66 km/h (143.9 mph). Some CarScoops readers may be familiar with Bartosz Ostalowski. We first wrote about him in 2012 when he was drifting a...
Carscoops
De Tomaso’s P900 LM Could Compete In The Le Mans Hypercar Class
A set of photos that surfaced on Instagram today appear to show the potent, track-focused variant of the De Tomaso P72 and according to a report, it could compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. The De Tomaso P72 was presented with much fan fair back in 2019 and is...
Carscoops
New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar
Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
Top Speed
The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced
Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Carscoops
This 2023 Nissan Z Looks Just About Perfect On Watanabe Wheels
It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Nissan absolutely nailed the design of the new Z, creating a coupe that both looks modern while also beautifully taking design inspiration from classic models like the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. With more and more examples of the 2023 Z reaching...
Car companies want to make billions by charging monthly fees for features like heated seats, but buyers won't pay up
How would you feel about paying $10, $20, or $100 per month to access features already built into your car? Some buyers are calling foul.
Carscoops
For $34,900, Will You Bond With This 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition?
It’s not every day that a super-rare car comes up for sale at a price under $50,000 but today is that day. One dealer in Charlotte, NC, has a 2003 Ford Thunderbird 007 Edition available for just $34,900 and not only does it have low miles but it’s one of just 700 ever made.
Carscoops
This 1988 Porsche 944 Is One Of Just 500 Special Celebration Edition Models
There are plenty of Porsche 944s on the roads but this example available through Bring a Trailer is more special than most. What you’re looking at is a 944 known as the ‘Celebration Edition.’ It was built to celebrate Porsche building 100,000 examples of the 944 and capped at just 500 units. A handful of distinctive features make it stand out from a regular 944.
Top Speed
Which Would You Rather Own - A Ferrari F40 Or The F50?
The Ferrari F40 and F50 may have similar names, but they were developed for different purposes under different leadership and with different philosophies behind every nut and bolt. One was developed to whoop the Porsche 959 and break the 200 miles per hour barrier while being as simple and light as possible, while the other was supposed to be as close to driving a Formula 1 car without signing with Ferrari Scuderia itself. However, the F40 has been hailed as one of, if not the best supercar ever, and the F50 was hailed as the prancing horse's flopped attempt at a follow-up. However, both models are now preposterously expensive, and there is one of each up for sale at RM Sotheby's.
