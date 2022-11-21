ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

hypebeast.com

Legendary Ferrari Enzo Sells for $2.8M USD

The Ferrari Enzo is one of the Italian marque’s most formidable and desirable cars it has ever made, and now one has appeared — and sold — at auction for precisely £2,510,500 GBP (approximately $2.87M USD). When it first launched in 2002, the Enzo arrived as...
Carscoops

The Mercedes CL65 AMG Is A Forgotten 603 HP Super-Coupe That Could Live With A Lamborghini

Electric vehicles have completely changed the way performance cars look. In the old days it was fairly easy to tell the fastest production cars on the road, because, well, they looked like the fastest cars on the road. They were usually supercars or sports cars, low, wide and noisy, and maybe with a wild wing on the back. But these days you’ve got just a much chance of getting smoked from the lights by that bland, near-silent sedan in the next lane.
Top Speed

The EB110 GT Was The Faster And Lighter Version Of Bugatti's Savior

Supercars from the 1980s and 90s have a unique lore about them. Their power figures and obtainable speeds are still impressive today, but they did so without the wildly complex technology of modern supercars. They used characterful engines much more concerned with performance than emissions, and their adoption of turbocharges were for all-out speed, not efficiency. The Bugatti EB110 took this to a new level with more turbos paired with more cylinders than any car before it, and it became one of the fastest cars in the world when it debuted. It also led to the resurrection of Bugatti. And now, one of the rarest of the already elusive models, the EB110 GT, is heading to the RM Sotheby's auction block.
Top Speed

It’s Official: Pininfarina Battista Is Faster Than The Rimac Nevera

Automobili Pininfarina’s first luxury electric hypercar, the Battista, is not just another superfast 1,000-plus horsepower track monster - it is now a record-setter. This Munich-based subsidiary of the famous coachbuilder, Pininfarina, has cracked the code to deliver extreme performance in real-life scenarios, so much so that Battista’s platform-sharing cousin, the Rimac Nevera, seems to be in trouble.
Top Speed

This Honda S2000 Could Redefine Modern Sports Cars

With the obsession of horsepower, torque, quarter-mile speed, and track times, sports cars today are all trying to reach the same target of being as fast and engaging as possible. This is where the S2000 always shined. Even during its heyday, the S2000 wasn't the fastest or most exotic sports car, but it offered a driving experience that no other vehicle (in its price range) could match. The driver-centered cockpit, the bolt-action precision of the manual transmission, and the crown jewel of the car - a high-revving naturally aspirated engine - furthered enthusiast's love of the Honda. The S2000 was spirit of the connection between man and machine, and it served as a reminder that a true sports car's identity should be founded in fun. And that is why it is easy to get excited about its return. Our sister site, HotCars, recently illustrated what a modern-day S2000 could look like, and we expect many would accept it with open arms.
Carscoops

Gran Turismo 7 Producer Announces 25th Anniversary Update Coming This Week

Another update is on its way for Gran Turismo 7, and this time it’s likely to be a big one. The update was announced by producer Kazunori Yamauchi this weekend on Twitter, along with a photo of three darkened cars. That suggests that the update, which Yamauchi said will...
Carscoops

Pininfarina Battista Sets New 0-60 And 0-120 MPH Records During UAE Debut

The Pininfarina Battista has set multiple new acceleration records for a production car during its debut in the United Arab Emirates. During testing at the Dubai Autodrome, the Battista achieved broke the record in the 0 to 60 mph (96 km/h), 100 km/h (62 mph), 120 mph (193 km/h), and 200 km/h (124 mph) sprints, showing just how extraordinary the Rimac-sourced electric powertrain really is.
Carscoops

De Tomaso’s P900 LM Could Compete In The Le Mans Hypercar Class

A set of photos that surfaced on Instagram today appear to show the potent, track-focused variant of the De Tomaso P72 and according to a report, it could compete in the Le Mans Hypercar class. The De Tomaso P72 was presented with much fan fair back in 2019 and is...
Carscoops

New Praga Bohema Is A $1.3 Million, Nissan GT-R Powered Supercar

Praga is one of the Czech Republic’s best-kept automotive secrets with more than 100 years of history, and countless years of modern racing experience. Now, it will put its expertise on the racetracks of the world onto public roads with the highly limited Bohema supercar. Powered by the 3.8-liter,...
Top Speed

The Fastest Lamborghinis Ever Produced

Over the years, Lamborghini has produced a plethora of wild supercars. From the Miura to the Diablo and now the Aventador, these flagships that have represented the pinnacle of the Italian brand's performance and design prowess always had two things in common - a V-12 engine and a rear mid-engine layout. Unsurprisingly, most of the cars on this list also follow this formula, but as a sign of the times, this list surprisingly consists of the brand's only second SUV in its history.
Carscoops

This 2023 Nissan Z Looks Just About Perfect On Watanabe Wheels

It wouldn’t be an overstatement to say that Nissan absolutely nailed the design of the new Z, creating a coupe that both looks modern while also beautifully taking design inspiration from classic models like the 240Z, 260Z, and 280Z. With more and more examples of the 2023 Z reaching...
Carscoops

This 1988 Porsche 944 Is One Of Just 500 Special Celebration Edition Models

There are plenty of Porsche 944s on the roads but this example available through Bring a Trailer is more special than most. What you’re looking at is a 944 known as the ‘Celebration Edition.’ It was built to celebrate Porsche building 100,000 examples of the 944 and capped at just 500 units. A handful of distinctive features make it stand out from a regular 944.
Top Speed

Which Would You Rather Own - A Ferrari F40 Or The F50?

The Ferrari F40 and F50 may have similar names, but they were developed for different purposes under different leadership and with different philosophies behind every nut and bolt. One was developed to whoop the Porsche 959 and break the 200 miles per hour barrier while being as simple and light as possible, while the other was supposed to be as close to driving a Formula 1 car without signing with Ferrari Scuderia itself. However, the F40 has been hailed as one of, if not the best supercar ever, and the F50 was hailed as the prancing horse's flopped attempt at a follow-up. However, both models are now preposterously expensive, and there is one of each up for sale at RM Sotheby's.

