Nintendo support has reportedly received no complaints about Pokémon Scarlet and Violet performance, says no patch is planned

The Verge
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are Nintendo’s fastest selling games of all time
Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet, the first new mainline entries into the Pokémon series since 2019, have become the fastest selling games in Nintendo’s history, the company has announced. The two games sold 10 million units between them globally in their first three days on sale, including both physical and downloadable versions. “This is the highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days,” the company’s press release reads.
Polygon
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sell 10M copies in spite of performance complaints
Nintendo said Wednesday that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet sold more than 10 million copies within the first three days since the Nintendo Switch launch. The games were released Nov. 18, and have since reached the “highest global sales level for any software on any Nintendo platform within the first three days.” This is in spite of a launch that’s been marred by a number of serious performance and graphical issues.
How To Find And Catch Maschiff In Pokémon Scarlet And Violet
It looks like dog Pokémon are in: "Pokémon Scarlet and Violet" has introduced three new canine lines with unique types and charming evolutions. Fidough was the first to be revealed in the pre-release marketing period, quickly becoming an internet sensation with its adorable — if tantalizingly edible — looks (per Polygon). Then Nintendo announced Greavard just three weeks before launch, adding yet another friendly but deadly Ghost Pokémon to the ever-growing list of tragically lonely creatures.
dexerto.com
Nintendo is actually issuing refunds for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet
Pokemon Scarlet & Violet players fed up with the game’s bugs and performance issues can actually get a refund from Nintendo for the games’ shortcomings on the Switch. The launch of Pokemon Scarlet & Violet has been a controversial one to say the least with many panning the games for a variety of reasons.
dotesports.com
Where to get sandwich picks in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet introduced several new mechanics to the long-running, beloved Nintendo franchise. Without a doubt the most wholesome new feature is Picnics. Players are now able to set down a Picnic and feed their Pokémon as well as allure other wild Pokémon to the camp with specialized sandwiches.
All Pokemon that Evolve with Razor Claw in Pokemon Scarlet And Violet
Wondering which Pokémon can evolve with the Razor Claw in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet? Here's what you need to know.
dotesports.com
Why won’t my Pokémon listen to me in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet?
You finally get it. You now know what your parent or guardian feels on a daily basis. The constant grunting, shrugging, and just plain indifference to whether you’re there or not. If you listen carefully, you can hear someone raging about this very topic only streets away. Pokémon Scarlet...
'Pokémon' Players Are Returning 'Scarlet' and 'Violet' Due to Glitches
Despite the insane hype leading up to the release of Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the new generation of Pokémon has hit players with a slew of glitches and issues. Many of the leaks leading up to the game's release had some players worried about the title's launch-day performance, and though there was a day-one patch that helped the performance, it's still in poor shape for a AAA game.
IGN
ComicBook
dexerto.com
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get an Early Gimmighoul
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet boast a lot of strange Pokemon for players to catch in this generation, and one of the biggest oddballs is Gimmighoul, the Chest Pokemon. This creature lives instead of a chest and hoards wealth and is only seen infrequently outside of its chest home, but finding one inside of the treasure trove is difficult in its own right. However, we've already found one spot where Pokemon Trainers can secure themselves a Gimmighoul pretty early on.
Digital Trends
dotesports.com
ComicBook
How to Evolve Bramblin Into Brambleghast in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet
Learn the special sequence required to turn your Bramblin into a Brambleghast in the latest Pokemon games.
The Verge
CNET
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review: Too Much for the Switch to Handle
There's a pesky rule in Pokemon games that means Pokemon of a certain level will only obey you consistently if you've got enough gym badges. That can lead to this vexing experience: You know a Gym Leader battle is coming up, so you spend time training up your party. You evolve your main Pokemon, the quarterback of your team, and take it into battle.
