Just How Many Mountain Lions Are Actually in Texas?
The number of mountain lions that call home Texas home is still unknownPhoto byPriscilla Du PreezonUnsplash. With over a quarter million square miles of land and an array of varying habitats ranging from the desert mountains of Big Bend to the dense woodlands of east Texas, one would think that Texas would be prime territory for a healthy, thriving mountain lion population. And maybe they really are thriving here. After all, unconfirmed sightings remain prevalent statewide. But using data from verified sightings only, according to wildlifeinformer.com, just an estimated 200 to 500 of these elusive felines are confirmed to exist in the entire state. That's a fraction of neighboring New Mexico, which projects a sizable mountain lion population of roughly 4,000.
Texas steakhouse ranked one of the most popular in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas knows how to do food right, there’s no question it’s the king of barbecue, Tex-Mex, and of course, steak. If there’s ever a doubt about the level of steak Texas restaurants can cook up, we’re here to help get that out of here. We checked out a report from Eat This, Not That! on the most popular independent steakhouses in the country, and naturally, a Texas spot cracked this lucrative list.
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
VIDEO: Man clings to back of H-E-B 18-wheeler on Texas highway
Texans' love for H-E-B knows no bounds.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
One Texas Resident Learns What Happens When You Challenge Mother Nature
We've all had those days right? Things are going pretty good, nothing to worry about. You look out in the distance and spot clouds coming towards you. You think to yourself, "No worry! There isn't a chance for rain today at all. I should be fine." Heck, you didn't even pack an umbrella.
Gas Prices Have Finally Gotten Below $3.00 in time for Thanksgiving, But There’s a Catch
There's no better feeling than filling your gas tank for a reasonable price. And for the past year, we've seen gas prices hitting some extreme highs, making any sort of vehicular travel difficult. But thankfully to kick off the holidays, gas prices have dropped to prices as low as 2.73 at some locations in Amarillo, and are around the same price level in nearby regions in the midwest.
'Freak Storm' Could Dump An Entire Season Of Snow On Texas Overnight
Parts of Texas are in for a cold, cold Thanksgiving.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
LIST: The best and worst places to fuel up in Texas for Thanksgiving travel
Drivers who fuel up before hitting the road this Thanksgiving might save a few bucks.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texans Navigate Through Soggy Thanksgiving
North Texans who needed to head out the door on Thanksgiving Day kept their eyes to the sky as Mother Nature continued to serve up rainy weather with a side of chill. The rainy weather may have impacted plans for some, but it didn't last-minute shoppers from heading to the grocery store on Turkey Day.
Owning This Animal In Texas Is Totally Illegal
Texas is pretty cool about animals for the most part but some animals are either regulated or straight up forbidden as pets. If you want a dog or a cat, you're good to go in the Lone Star State. You can also have snakes, spiders, lizards, scorpions and other "creepy" critters. Depending on how your neighborhood is zoned, horses, donkeys and cows are cool too.
Made in Texas: Viewers name the top Texas brands, businesses they love
It's no secret Texans carry a lot of pride for the Lone Star State. That pride has even transformed into loyalty for a few Texas businesses.
KSAT 12
Herschel Walker, running for U.S. Senate in Georgia, still gets tax break on $3 million Texas residence
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. Herschel Walker, the former Dallas Cowboys running back and Republican candidate running for a U.S. Senate seat in Georgia, is slated to get a tax break on his $3 million residence in a Dallas-Fort Worth suburb — potentially running afoul of Texas tax law.
Refugee Services of Texas serves up global recipes, stories in new cookbook
Just in time for the holidays, refugees and asylum seekers from around the world are sharing their favorite recipes in a new cookbook by Refugee Services of Texas.
‘Abolishing daylight savings’ and other new Texas bills that might make you say ‘huh?’
Texas representatives filed over 1000 bills yesterday for the next legislative session. KXAN perused the new bills and pulled four that made us scratch our heads.
4 Texas Cities Among America's Most Dangerous Places
These cities have high rates of violent crimes.
These Texas cities are the worst cities for breakfast lovers, report says
"Well what about second breakfast?"
This Is The Most Dangerous City In Texas
This city has the highest crime rate in the state.
KSAT 12
TribCast: The future of rural Texas
Your browser does not support the element. Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. In this week’s episode, Texas Tribune regional editor Nic Garcia guest-hosts from Texas Tech University for a discussion about the issues facing the rural residents of the state.
600 ESPN El Paso
