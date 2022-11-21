Read full article on original website
Georgia Senate runoff election: Monday is deadline to request absentee ballot
Ballots must be requested 11 days before Election Day. That deadline is Nov. 28.
Second visitation today for former speaker David Ralston
The former speaker of the Georgia house died last week. A second visitation is set for him today in Blue Ridge. He will be laid to rest, Sunday.
Southern Indiana 12-year-old collects 3,000 pairs of socks for those in need this winter
FLOYDS KNOBS, Ind. — A 12-year-old middle school boy from southern Indiana is helping keep those in need warm this holiday season. Over the past 14 months, Britt Denison, a seventh grader at Highland Hills Middle School, has helped collect and distribute more than 3,000 pairs of new socks for people in need.
