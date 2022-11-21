In entertainment news branded “the biggest of the year”, Bob Iger has returned to Disney as CEO.For those wondering why this particular update is causing so much excitement (the announcement was reportedly met with cheers at Disney World), Iger is the man behind some of the most lucrative deals in the studio’s history.It’s thanks to Iger that Disney acquired Pixar, Lucasfilm and, yes, Marvel, in deals that cost and, more importantly, made billions. His contract expired in 2020 after 15 years at the top, with Bob Chapek taking over.Chapek failed to instil confidence in Disney lovers in the same...

2 DAYS AGO