School board receives budget updates, Martha Lake Elementary student presentation
The Edmonds School District Board of Directors at its Tuesday, Nov. 22 meeting received a student presentation and school improvement plan from Martha Lake Elementary School. During the presentation, students from each grade talked to the board about the school’s new pledge. Martha Lake Elementary Principal Stephanie Kay-Fredrickson said surveys were given to each class regarding what the pledge should be about. From those, staff pieced together the official pledge, which three kindergarteners recited for the board:
Plan for overnight freeway ramp closures Nov. 28-Dec. 1 due to light rail work
Sound Transit will close several ramps overnight the week of Nov. 28 as part of the ongoing Lynnwood Link extension project. The eastbound SR 104 on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5 will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, through the morning of Wednesday, Nov. 30. The...
Edmonds Port Commission meeting agenda for Nov. 28, 2022
IV. PUBLIC COMMENTS (For any issues not already on the Agenda; 3 minute limit) IX. COMMISSIONER’S COMMENTS AND COMMITTEE REPORTS. The Port of Edmonds holds hybrid Commission Meetings. In person social distancing recommended, mask optional, or join us remotely via Zoom. or Audio/Mobile 1 253 215 8782 US Meeting...
Save the date: Free vision and hearing screenings at Edmonds Waterfront Center Dec. 13
The Edmonds Waterfront Center is partnering with the Edmonds Lions Club to provide free hearing and vision screenings from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Dec. 13. The Lions Club provides assistance to obtain glasses and hearing aids for qualifying low-income children and adults. Participants must live in Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood or Mountlake Terrace.
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
Scene in Edmonds: Ferries in the fog
Scene in Edmonds: First of holiday lights at marina
— Photographer Sharon O’Brien Friday morning spotted the first of what will soon be many decorated boats at the Port of Edmonds marina, 458 Admiral Way. Holiday on the Docks runs Saturday, Dec. 3 through Monday, Jan. 2, when the guest moorage at the Port of Edmonds marina will be filled with boats decked out for the holidays.
Public invited to sponsor wreaths for Wreaths Across America event in Monroe Dec. 17
For the second year in a row, Monroe-based Ward Roney Jr. VFW Post 7511 and its auxiliary invite the community to usher in the holiday season by remembering the fallen heroes who fought for our freedom. The post is partnering with Wreaths Across America, a nonprofit organization that coordinates wreath-laying...
Save the date: St. Alban’s to hold drive-thru food drive Dec. 10
St. Alban’s Episcopal Church will hold another drive-thru food collection on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. The food drive continues the church’s ongoing support of local food banks, with all donations of food and money going to them for distribution. Recommended donation items include...
Scene in Edmonds: A study in sea life
With a gale warning in effect, Whidbey Island resident Bentley — with grandmother Michelle nearby — made good use of his time by studying the sea life while hanging around near J and K docks in the Port of Edmonds Saturday. — Photos by Julia Wiese.
Scene in Edmonds: Ready, set, go
Take a pile of leaves, add one child and here’s the result. — Shots of Edmonds resident Hadley by Sean Christensen.
Edmonds Police Blotter: Nov. 17-22, 2022
9400 block 244th Street Southwest: An adult reported missing from a residence was located by another agency in California. 8200 block 53rd Avenue West: Edmonds PD provided a drone assist to Mukilteo PD to search for a missing person. 23000 block 100th Avenue West: A suspect stole vitamins from a...
Can you name this place in Edmonds?
Can you name this location in Edmonds? Submit your answers in the comments below.
Sponsor spotlight: The Downtown Edmonds 2022 Holiday Gift Guide
If we know anything about our holiday gifting goals, we know they’re two-fold: purchasing presents needs to be easy, and it needs to feel good. Thankfully, we live in Edmonds, where hundreds of local businesses abound—all in the same small radius!. Bookmark this guide and pull it up...
Sponsor spotlight: Give back in a big way by shopping small this holiday season
We’ve all heard the saying “A little bit goes a long way.” In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, no truer words could be spoken. Between hanging Christmas lights, prepping all those holiday decorations, cooking a full holiday feast, and wrapping what seems like an endless number of gifts, we often overlook how we shop for the holidays while focused on the speed and efficiency of getting our holiday shopping completed. Here’s the thing: the small businesses that make up the heart of small-town America, including your local community, depend greatly on your reconsidering of how and where you purchase your holiday gifts. Here’s something to remember: You can give back in a big way by shopping small over the holidays. After all, a little bit goes a long way.
Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen participating in Toys for Tots drive
Edmonds’ Romeo’s Pizza Kitchen is hosting a “Fill the Box” fundraiser for Toys for Tots. You are invited to donate at the restaurant, located at 21110 76th Ave. W., Edmonds. They are accepting cash, checks, credit cards or new, unwrapped books and toys. More information on...
Restaurant News: Edmonds’ Leftcraft a great choice for holiday guests
This time of year, friends and family come to visit from near and far. Entertaining everyone at home can be fun and it can be very overwhelming. Maybe you don’t have the energy to clean up your living space. Maybe you don’t have time to cook up snacks or a meal that you want to serve to your guests. It all takes work and time — for some it comes effortlessly and for others it is a nightmare and creates anxiety. Fortunately, we live in a city where there are loads of places where you can entertain you guests without any hassle. Many local bars and restaurants are great places meet up with friends and family.
