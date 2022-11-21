We’ve all heard the saying “A little bit goes a long way.” In the hustle and bustle of the holiday season, no truer words could be spoken. Between hanging Christmas lights, prepping all those holiday decorations, cooking a full holiday feast, and wrapping what seems like an endless number of gifts, we often overlook how we shop for the holidays while focused on the speed and efficiency of getting our holiday shopping completed. Here’s the thing: the small businesses that make up the heart of small-town America, including your local community, depend greatly on your reconsidering of how and where you purchase your holiday gifts. Here’s something to remember: You can give back in a big way by shopping small over the holidays. After all, a little bit goes a long way.

EDMONDS, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO