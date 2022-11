VIDEO: ‘An enormous effort:’: Daytona Beach Shores residents seek permanent fix to damaged seawall Daytona Beach Shores residents say they’re still waiting for permanent fixes to seawalls and dunes destroyed by Hurricanes Nicole and Ian. (Ashley Edlund, WFTV.com/WFTV) DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — Daytona Beach Shores residents...

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL ・ 4 DAYS AGO