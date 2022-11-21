Read full article on original website
Carrier CEO: It's getting easier to recruit, but the war for talent is not over
Carrier CEO David Gitlin has noticed a shift in the jobs market in recent months as the Federal Reserve slams the brakes on the economy and recession fears mount.
Building Design & Construction
FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project
Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
Scrubs Magazine
Travel Nurse Pay Nearing $200K a Year
Staffing shortages are driving up travel nurse pay all over the country. Healthcare staffing company Relias recently reported that turnover rates for nurses are rising, currently hovering at around 22% for 2022, and that it currently takes around three months to hire and train new nurses, leaving many facilities understaffed.
freightwaves.com
Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union
A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
Millennials and Gen Z want skill development at work or they’re out the door
Three-fourths of millennial and Gen Z workers said they were ready to jump ship due to a lack of skill-building support from their bosses.
abovethelaw.com
How A Successful Workplace Environment Can Halt Lawyer Turnover
For law firms to stay competitive — and fully staffed — they need to look at their employee value propositions and make sure they are giving their employees a reason to stay for the long haul. In this white paper, our friends at Thomson Reuters look at ways...
Federal Transit Administration awards $13.1M for nationwide transit development
The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently awarded approximately $13.1 million in Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Planning grants to 19 projects nationwide that will fight climate change and provide more transportation options through the development of or expanding transit project corridors. The grants, through a TOD pilot program, support projects that increase transit access and encourage ridership […] The post Federal Transit Administration awards $13.1M for nationwide transit development appeared first on Transportation Today.
Narcity
Buying A House In Canada Is Easier Now & Here's How Much You Need To Earn In Major Cities
There's good news for those looking to buy a house in Canada, as the prices across all major markets in the country have gone down over the last few months. According to a new report by RateHub.ca, housing prices in 10 major cities have dropped from August to October. With...
Canada to invest C$1.6 billion in first national climate adaptation strategy
Nov 24 (Reuters) - Canada published its first ever national climate adaptation strategy on Thursday, including C$1.6 billion ($1.2 billion) in new federal funding commitments to help protect communities against the increasing impacts of global warming.
Startup Funding - How To Get Your Business Off The Ground
Creating a startup business in this digitally-driven age has become more accessible for those aspiring entrepreneurs. However, that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to make successful. In fact, a lot of startups can fail within their first year of existence. Only 40% of startups are profitable, with other...
BearingPoint: New Mobility Players to Change the Competitive Landscape as Personal Mobility Shifts to Services From Ownership
Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint’s latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, “Destination 2030, Who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility?” identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005066/en/ Destination 2030 - who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility? (Graphic: Business Wire) 1.) every journey will become a personalized experience
‘Imminent’ $2 Billion Rail Strike Has Retailers on Edge
The contract voting results for the remaining and largest railroad labor unions has retailers on edge once again about a possible strike during the peak shipping period. The concerns follow Monday’s announcement by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Transportation Division (SMART-TD) that its 28,000 train and engine service members rejected the tentative agreement before them. The group’s roughly 1,300 yardmaster members accepted the deal. Industry groups are now pushing for lawmakers to intervene. “A rail strike is truly imminent (Dec. 9) and Congress has not properly used its authority to intervene,” Nate Herman, American Apparel & Footwear...
BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture
ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
Narcity
Danielle Smith Says Financial Relief Is Coming For Albertans & Some Could Get $600 Soon
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has announced that new measures are coming in the province to help people deal with the cost of living. In an address to the province on Tuesday, November 22, Smith said one of the main challenges Albertans are facing right now is the "inflation and affordability crisis."
Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
Narcity
Lululemon Is Hiring Jobs In BC That Don't Require A Degree & You Can Make Up To $35 An Hour
Lululemon is hiring a bunch of jobs in B.C. and if you don't have a degree, you don't have to worry. Not only do these jobs not require a degree or any post-secondary education, but some will also pay a pretty penny too. Two of these management gigs will pay up to $35.13 per hour!
thebiochronicle.com
Best Logistics Delivery Management System in 2022
Having the best logistics delivery management system in 2022 is not a difficult task if you know where to look. The best software solutions will not only help you manage your deliveries but will also save you money and keep your business running at its best. Clickoot – An Online...
restaurantbusinessonline.com
What is the future of restaurant automation?
Restaurant automation is coming rapidly. But how much of an impact will it have?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features Juan Martinez, principal with the consulting firm Profitality, who talks about the growing use of automation. Martinez is a periodic guest on the...
