GOBankingRates

22 Side Gigs That Can Make You Richer Than a Full-Time Job

Earning extra money on the side can be easy when you know what types of opportunities to look for. Whether you want to pay off student loan debt, start saving for a big-ticket purchase or build up a fund for the future, finding one of the best side jobs out there is a great way to reach your goal. See Our List: 100 Most Influential Money ExpertsStimulus Checks: Mark These Dates on Your Calendar Now Some side jobs pay so well that you might even consider giving up your full-time job to have more time to dedicate to these gigs. It's...
Building Design & Construction

FullStack Modular prepares to begin work on its first California project

Next February, FullStack Modular, a leading supplier of prefabricated modules, is scheduled to begin production for its first project in California, a, 86,000-sf, six-story, 143-room hotel that will be the Treehouse Hotel brand’s debut in the United States. Starwood Capital Group launched Treehouse in 2019 as a eco-friendly lifestyle...
SUNNYVALE, CA
Scrubs Magazine

Travel Nurse Pay Nearing $200K a Year

Staffing shortages are driving up travel nurse pay all over the country. Healthcare staffing company Relias recently reported that turnover rates for nurses are rising, currently hovering at around 22% for 2022, and that it currently takes around three months to hire and train new nurses, leaving many facilities understaffed.
MONTANA STATE
freightwaves.com

Amazon air hub workers launch campaign to form union

A group of workers who handle planes and packages at Amazon’s national air hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) are trying to unionize the facility, demanding $30 per hour in starting wages and other benefits. The organizing committee says it is looking to affiliate with one of the...
CINCINNATI, OH
abovethelaw.com

How A Successful Workplace Environment Can Halt Lawyer Turnover

For law firms to stay competitive — and fully staffed — they need to look at their employee value propositions and make sure they are giving their employees a reason to stay for the long haul. In this white paper, our friends at Thomson Reuters look at ways...
Transportation Today News

Federal Transit Administration awards $13.1M for nationwide transit development

The Federal Transit Administration (FTA) recently awarded approximately $13.1 million in Transit-Oriented Development (TOD) Planning grants to 19 projects nationwide that will fight climate change and provide more transportation options through the development of or expanding transit project corridors. The grants, through a TOD pilot program, support projects that increase transit access and encourage ridership […] The post Federal Transit Administration awards $13.1M for nationwide transit development appeared first on Transportation Today.
HackerNoon

Startup Funding - How To Get Your Business Off The Ground

Creating a startup business in this digitally-driven age has become more accessible for those aspiring entrepreneurs. However, that doesn’t mean it’s any easier to make successful. In fact, a lot of startups can fail within their first year of existence. Only 40% of startups are profitable, with other...
The Associated Press

BearingPoint: New Mobility Players to Change the Competitive Landscape as Personal Mobility Shifts to Services From Ownership

Management and technology consultancy BearingPoint’s latest study suggests mobility decisions will be very different by 2030. The study, “Destination 2030, Who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility?” identified three trends that will drive mobility in the coming years: This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221124005066/en/ Destination 2030 - who’s in the driving seat for the future of mobility? (Graphic: Business Wire) 1.) every journey will become a personalized experience
Sourcing Journal

‘Imminent’ $2 Billion Rail Strike Has Retailers on Edge

The contract voting results for the remaining and largest railroad labor unions has retailers on edge once again about a possible strike during the peak shipping period.  The concerns follow Monday’s announcement by the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers Transportation Division (SMART-TD) that its 28,000 train and engine service members rejected the tentative agreement before them. The group’s roughly 1,300 yardmaster members accepted the deal.  Industry groups are now pushing for lawmakers to intervene.  “A rail strike is truly imminent (Dec. 9) and Congress has not properly used its authority to intervene,” Nate Herman, American Apparel & Footwear...
The Associated Press

BAE Systems and Purisolve launch Promoveo Solutions joint venture

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022-- BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture (JV), Promoveo Solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221121005111/en/ BAE Systems and IT services company Purisolve, Inc. have combined forces to form a joint venture, Promoveo Solutions. (Credit: Getty Images)
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

Ryder Ranks in FreightWaves FreightTech 25: The Most Innovative and Disruptive Companies in Freight Technology

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 22, 2022-- Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE: R), a leader in supply chain, dedicated transportation, and fleet management solutions, announces it ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. FreightWaves announced the winners during its F3: Future of Freight Festival. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221122005147/en/ Ryder ranks among the top 25 most innovative and disruptive companies in the freight technology space, according to the annual FreightWaves FreightTech 25 awards. (Photo: Business Wire)
thebiochronicle.com

Best Logistics Delivery Management System in 2022

Having the best logistics delivery management system in 2022 is not a difficult task if you know where to look. The best software solutions will not only help you manage your deliveries but will also save you money and keep your business running at its best. Clickoot – An Online...
restaurantbusinessonline.com

What is the future of restaurant automation?

Restaurant automation is coming rapidly. But how much of an impact will it have?. This week’s episode of the Restaurant Business podcast A Deeper Dive features Juan Martinez, principal with the consulting firm Profitality, who talks about the growing use of automation. Martinez is a periodic guest on the...

