BuzzFeed

"Love Is Blind" Stars SK Alagbada And Raven Ross Just Split, And Apparently Lawyers Are Now Involved

By Alex Gurley
 3 days ago

Love Is Blind stars SK Alagbada and Raven Ross have officially split — and it definitely sounds like it's messy.

Courtesy of Netflix

The couple met while filming Season 3 of the show and got engaged after getting to know each other in the pods.

Courtesy of Netflix

While SK ultimately said "I don't" at the altar, the couple reconnected after filming ended to give their relationship a shot in the real world.

@loveisblindnnetflix / Via instagram.com

But not long after the couple shared this news on the reunion special, rumors surfaced that SK had been unfaithful on multiple occasions.

@sk4ever2 / Netflix / Via instagram.com

Two separate women shared videos on TikTok, alleging that they had unknowingly been with SK while he was dating Raven.

©Netflix / Courtesy Everett Collection

According to the women, SK told them that his relationship with Raven wasn't real — and he even took one woman to Europe where he allegedly told her that he had done it all for money .

@hannahbethstyle / Via tiktok.com

While Raven initially appeared to brush off the allegations, things took a turn after the second woman came forward.

@pilatesbodyraven / Via instagram.com

Raven has now deleted all traces of SK from her Instagram, and the couple made a joint announcement that they have split.

@pilatesbodyraven / Via instagram.com

"We are saddened to announce that we have decided to go our separate ways," the pair wrote in a statement posted to their Instagram stories.

@pilatesbodyraven / Via Instagram: @pilatesbodyraven

They continued, "Due to ongoing legal proceedings surrounding these allegations, we cannot provide additional details and ask that you please respect our privacy during this hard time."

Sara Mally / Netflix

While it's unclear exactly why lawyers are involved in the split, the former couple went on to thank fans for their support.

@sk4ever2 / Netflix / Via instagram.com

"Thank you for following our love story and believing in us. This journey has forever shaped our lives, and we are so grateful for everyone who has been a part of it. Your love and support means everything," they concluded.

Courtesy of Netflix

So, while SK and Raven have gone their separate ways, it sounds like the drama is only just getting started.

We'll keep you posted if there are any updates!

