Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia's sweetened beverage tax may be here to stay, based on what 3 mayoral candidates say

By Pat Loeb
KYW News Radio
 5 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (KYW Newsradio) — It took years to get Philadelphia’s sweetened beverage tax in place, as opponents fought it in court. Now some of those same opponents are running for mayor, but it looks like the tax won’t be an issue in the 2023 race.

All the mayoral candidates who have announced their candidacy so far say they’ll keep it in place.

In January 2017, Philadelphia put in place a 1.5 cents-per-ounce tax on beverages with sugar- and artificially-sweetened beverages . It was used to fund pre-K program expansion, community schools, and the Rebuild program to help improve Philadelphia’s parks.

Then-Councilwoman Maria Quiñones Sánchez voted against the tax, then-City Controller Rebecca Rhynhart criticized it, and ShopRite supermarket magnate Jeff Brown helped lead business community opposition, but none say they would repeal it.

That does not surprise Mayor Jim Kenney, who spoke about its funding impact on recreation and education in the city.

“I would love to see one of these candidates repeal the beverage tax after all this,” Kenney said during a “Thanks for Pre-School” visit through nonprofit Children First on Monday. The appearance was also a subtle reminder that this very popular program relies on the beverage tax.

“15,000 kids in pre-K, 72 rec centers and libraries in design, construction or finished. It did not have a serious negative impact, or any negative impact, on any industry. All the companies that complained about it are actually expanding and hiring more people,” he added.

Indeed, the tax may still be unpopular, but the programs it supports are highly valued, as Brown noted.

“I’m not willing to sacrifice pre-K. I like the things we’ve done with parks. I wish we could do them quicker, so I’m not prepared to take away any of those things,” said Brown. “Our priority has to be saving people’s lives first.”

Brown added the city’s entire tax structure needs a look, so he leaves open the possibility the soda tax could go as part of a general overhaul.

Rhynhart said she would keep the tax but segregate the money from the general fund, which city officials say would require a charter change.

Children First Executive Director Donna Cooper would like an even bigger commitment to the education of Philadelphia’s youngest.

“Find more money so that more children can get in Philly pre-K, rather than mess around with the progress that’s already been built,” said Cooper.

Teresa Perkins
5d ago

Where are the taxes going? Why is Philadelphia the only county paying these taxes. I smell some type of fraudulent activity with this.🤔🤔🤔🤔

Jerome Strickland
4d ago

Why is Philadelphia county being taxed for everything. you can't get a plastic bag to put your groceries in. Gas is higher than most counties . The city does a poor job of snow removal, trash pickup, street repairs, and policing why is my taxes going up why pay taxes.🤔

George Manosis
4d ago

correct where are all the taxes going Where's the property taxes going we have no police we have no street cleaning we have no trash pickup we have no law and order,we pay a 2% increase on taxes versus Bensalem or any other township outside Philadelphia including Jersey Where's that tax money And then they have an alcohol tax at 10%. Where's that money going oh and by the way there's a sugar tax Where's that money going Guess what people open up your eyes they're stealing every penny

