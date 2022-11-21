SALEM, Ore. — For the past four years, Oregon democrats have held a supermajority but during the 2023 legislative session that changes. The Oregon constitution calls for a three-fifths majority in both chambers in order to pass any bill that would increase taxes, with 60 seats in the Senate which means at least 36 votes and in the House, which has 30 seats, that means 18 votes.

