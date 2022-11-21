ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

Groups put forth new litigation efforts to block Measure 114

PORTLAND, Ore. — On Friday, a new litigation is underway to block Oregon's new gun control law. The Oregon Firearms Federation, The Sherman County Sheriff's Department, and a gun shop owner filed a motion to a federal judge to prevent the voter-approved Measure 114 from going into effect on Dec. 8.
Staffing shortages to affect snow removal in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. — Across the nation companies and agencies are dealing with staffing shortages and the Oregon Department of Transportation is no exception. ODOT spokesman, Don Hamilton says the agencies has 132 vacant positions as of Thursday most of those are in road maintenance which involves snow removal. "Those...
Why losing a supermajority could have bigger impacts during predicted recession

SALEM, Ore. — For the past four years, Oregon democrats have held a supermajority but during the 2023 legislative session that changes. The Oregon constitution calls for a three-fifths majority in both chambers in order to pass any bill that would increase taxes, with 60 seats in the Senate which means at least 36 votes and in the House, which has 30 seats, that means 18 votes.
