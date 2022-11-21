ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
q13fox.com

Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals

PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
SEATTLE, WA
nwnewsradio.com

Child’s death from flu first in Washington this season

A child who died from flu is the first pediatric flu death in Washington State this season and King County’s first since the 2019-2020 flu season. King County Public Health can only tell us the child, who died November 13th, was of elementary school age, but Public Health’s Doctor Eric Chow says it comes at a time of rapidly increasing case numbers for flu and RSV (Respiratory Syncytial Virus) with children’s hospitals and emergency rooms overwhelmed.
KING COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

As RSV spreads, Oregon officials urge families to take precautions this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. — On the day before Thanksgiving, Oregon and Portland health leaders warned about the impacts holiday gatherings can have on already overwhelmed hospitals, even going as far as to recommend skipping the Thanksgiving meal under certain conditions. “All the emergency departments, the pediatric departments, the intensive care...
PORTLAND, OR
KUOW

Here comes sickness: Today So Far

After a couple years of pandemic precautions, viruses like the flu and RSV are expected to surge, on top of an expected rise in Covid cases. That has hospitals worried. This post originally appeared in KUOW's Today So Far newsletter for November 22, 2022. All our Covid precautions over the...
SEATTLE, WA
KING 5

Seattle, King County report first child flu death of the season

SEATTLE — Public Health Seattle & King County (Public Health) reported Wednesday the first pediatric flu death of the 2022-2023 flu season. Public Health said an elementary-school-aged child passed away on Nov. 13 due to complications from the flu. It is the first reported pediatric flu death in King County and Washington state this season and the first in the county since the 2019-2020 flu season.
KING COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Public Health: 1st flu death of the season was an elementary-aged child from King County

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Public Health is reporting its first flu-related death of the season, saying it was an elementary-school-aged child from King County. Health officials are saying that there is a rapid surge in cases of respiratory illness right now. They say the best way to prevent the flu from spreading is by getting vaccinated and staying home when sick. We are in the beginning weeks of flu season, which typically lasts several months, and officials are saying the time to take action is now.
KING COUNTY, WA
horseandrider.com

Five Washington Horses Positive for Influenza

Four additional horses at a boarding facility in Kitsap County, Washington, have tested positive for equine influenza. The state vet office confirmed the first positive case on November 14 in a horse that had recently returned from a show. These additional cases bring the total to five. There are multiple...
KITSAP COUNTY, WA
bigcountrynewsconnection.com

Washington Missing Persons Alert System: Something to be Thankful For

OLYMPIA - So far in the first 11 months of 2022, the Washington State Patrol has issued a total of 77 missing person alerts utilizing the Washington Missing Persons Alert System. Of these 77 alerts YTD, there have been 70 successful recoveries, according to the latest update from the WSP.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Three Washingtonians convicted for COVID-19 relief fraud

EASTERN WASHINGTON — Three Washingtonians were convicted for getting COVID-19 relief funds and using them for other means. According to court documents, Jimia Rae Cain from West Richland, got $337,267 in COVID-19 funding used for her business. Documents showed that her business, Americore Construction, was not a legitimate business, as there were no employees or payroll during the relevant time...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
Crosscut

Kirkland hospital uses COVID aid to trigger $1.9M in admin bonuses

Commissioners for EvergreenHealth in Kirkland narrowly approved an exception to the hospital’s leadership bonus program in June to count federal pandemic relief in its annual revenue calculation — triggering $1.9 million in management bonuses. The board’s split 4-3 decision provided an average of about $9,200 in additional compensation...
KIRKLAND, WA
KATU.com

426,000 Oregon households will receive $70 million in extra food benefits

SALEM, Ore. — Most Oregonians who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will get bonus emergency benefits in December, with the allocated funds totaling almost $70 million. The federal government has approved emergency benefit allotments every month since March 2020. This gave SNAP recipients additional support during the...
OREGON STATE

