Shocking Death of Upstate New York Superintendent In Hudson Valley
A father with ties to the Catskills, Poughkeepsie and Newburgh lost his life in the lower Hudson Valley. Police from Westchester County, New York responded to a one-car crash off the Cross County Parkway in Yonkers. Newburgh, New York Father Killed In Yonkers, New York Crash. Dr. Ronel Cook died...
Hudson Valley Women Went To New York City ‘To Cause Some Hell’
A Hudson Valley woman was sentenced for trying to injure a number of New York police officers. In Brookly federal court Samantha Shader of Ulster County was sentenced to 72 months in prison for trying to set an NYPD van on fire. Ulster County Resident Sentenced To 6 Years In...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Poughkeepsie, NY
Across the sweeping lengths of the Hudson River Valley, you might be able to glimpse the city of Poughkeepsie. This city in New York thrives in businesses and attractions. Chartered in 1854, Poughkeepsie was acquired from a native tribe and was soon occupied by a growing community of settlers. With...
riverdalepress.com
Two political groups proud of Ryan race
Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration
One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
The Hudson Valley’s 3 Best Restaurants For Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is a holiday meant for gathering the family and eating until you're uncomfortable. For some, family may have a less traditional definition. Still others might prefer to let someone else do the cooking. Here are the best options, according to Hudson Valley residents. To Go Out or Stay Home...
What Happened? Dog Rescued Without Back Feet in Sullivan County, NY
Hundreds of people are looking for answers after two dogs were rescued in Sullivan County, NY. Not only did they appear to have been neglected, but one of the dogs was missing both its back feet. "Do Not Return to Owners" The original post by the Sullivan County SPCA (SCSPCA)...
New Business Brews Fresh Life into Sullivan County, NY
Over the past couple of months, new businesses have arrived in the Hudson Valley. The more opportunities that are in our area, the more that we can grow, expand and help one another within the community. Especially during the holiday season, it's important to shop local more than ever. What...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie common council names Natasha Cherry-Brown chairperson
POUGHKEEPSIE – Sixth Ward Councilwoman Natasha Cherry-Brown has been unanimously approved as the Poughkeepsie Common Council’s new Councilperson-at-Large and will serve as the chairwoman of the council through December 31, 2023. The resolution to appoint Cherry-Brown was not on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting but rather “walked...
Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store
One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
I Was Cornered By 3 Coyotes in Poughkeepsie, New York
I've grown up seeing coyotes around the Hudson Valley, and hearing plenty of stories. Most of the time if I ever saw any coyotes, I was either in a car, or watching from a window inside a house. I hadn't experienced a coyote in person, until this. Taking a Stroll...
hudsonvalleyone.com
Why is an Olympic public authority running an Ulster County ski facility?
As part of a very complex political deal struck in Albany in the 2012 state budget, management of the floundering ski slope at Belleayre run by the DEC was transferred to the Olympic Regional Development Authority. ORDA’s stated mission at that time was to maximize the economic impact to ‘the upstate region.’
New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad
After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Audit finds Ulster service center receives few calls
KINGSTON – During the height of the pandemic, Ulster County created a call service center to answer the influx of inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. Since its inception, call volume has declined from thousands to hundreds. In fact, in January of this year, it received 6,723 calls compared to just 478 in October.
hudsonvalleyone.com
Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?
Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
focusmediausa.com
Looking for the Ideal Christmas Tree? Follow the Pine Fragrance to Orange County, N.Y.
ORANGE COUNTY, N.Y. (Nov. 21, 2022) – When you’re looking for the perfect Christmas tree, follow the fragrance of live and freshly-cut pines, firs and spruce to one of Orange County, N.Y.’s many holiday tree farms. Whether you want to cut a tree down yourself or pick...
What Happened? Popular Hudson Valley Farm Stand Reduced To Rubble
It was a strange sight on Route 9W in Newburgh, NY this morning. Or rather, it was strange what you couldn't see. One of the most popular farm markets in the Hudson Valley that had been in business for over 50 years was reduced to rubble. Famed Farm Market Closes...
Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’
A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
New York Drug Kingpin Admits To Dealing Drugs In Hudson Valley
The leader of a group dealing drugs in the Hudson Valley confessed. On Friday, 42-year-old Antonio Naveo of Ellenville, New York, was sentenced to 97 months in prison for his leadership of a drug trafficking organization that distributed cocaine base and fentanyl in Ulster County and for his unlawful possession of a firearm.
Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights
The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
