Dutchess County, NY

travellens.co

15 Free Things to Do in Poughkeepsie, NY

Across the sweeping lengths of the Hudson River Valley, you might be able to glimpse the city of Poughkeepsie. This city in New York thrives in businesses and attractions. Chartered in 1854, Poughkeepsie was acquired from a native tribe and was soon occupied by a growing community of settlers. With...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
riverdalepress.com

Two political groups proud of Ryan race

Two Bronx political activist organizations, Bend the Arc: Jewish Action Riverdale and The Unity Democratic Club, helped lock in a victory for Democratic Congressman Pat Ryan in the Hudson Valley. Ryan defeated Republican Colin Schmitt won by a margin of less than 1 percent, or 2,000 votes, with 95 percent...
BRONX, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Thousands Will Line the Streets of Rhinebeck, NY for Sinterklaas Celebration

One Hudson Valley town will welcome thousands of visitors as they celebrate a long-standing holiday tradition. Sinterklaas! Is Back for 2022 in Rhinebeck, New York. There are a ton of holiday events taking place throughout the Hudson Valley over the next few weeks. But it's safe to say Rhinebeck, New York is home to the biggest and most unique holiday celebration. Dutchess County Tourism announced over the weekend the return of Sinterklaas for 2022.
RHINEBECK, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Poughkeepsie common council names Natasha Cherry-Brown chairperson

POUGHKEEPSIE – Sixth Ward Councilwoman Natasha Cherry-Brown has been unanimously approved as the Poughkeepsie Common Council’s new Councilperson-at-Large and will serve as the chairwoman of the council through December 31, 2023. The resolution to appoint Cherry-Brown was not on the agenda for Monday night’s meeting but rather “walked...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Poughkeepsie Route 9 Billboard Calls Out Big Chain Store

One Hudson Valley shopper has taken his battle with one chain store to a billboard outside the store on popular Route 9. Making the decision to go out and buy a new computer is no small decision these days. For a really good computer, you can wind up spending thousands of dollars to get one that will last you a long time. You save money for months and finally, when you have enough you head to your favorite electronic store and buy it. Imagine finding out after you bought it that the computer you purchased wasn't new at all.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Why is an Olympic public authority running an Ulster County ski facility?

As part of a very complex political deal struck in Albany in the 2012 state budget, management of the floundering ski slope at Belleayre run by the DEC was transferred to the Olympic Regional Development Authority. ORDA’s stated mission at that time was to maximize the economic impact to ‘the upstate region.’
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

New York Man Accused Of Shooting Boy, Killing Hudson Valley Dad

After nearly two months a Hudson Valley man was arrested for allegedly shooting a 5-year-old boy on his bike and murdering a father. He was found out of state. On Tuesday, City of Newburgh Police Commissioner José A. Gomérez announced an arrest was made in North Caroline following a murder in Newburgh, New York.
NEWBURGH, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Audit finds Ulster service center receives few calls

KINGSTON – During the height of the pandemic, Ulster County created a call service center to answer the influx of inquiries about the COVID-19 virus. Since its inception, call volume has declined from thousands to hundreds. In fact, in January of this year, it received 6,723 calls compared to just 478 in October.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

Where can you buy legal marijuana in Ulster County?

Now that recreational consumption of marijuana is legal in New York, many residents and visitors are asking: Where can I legally buy marijuana in Ulster County?. Not to be a buzzkill, but as of this writing (Nov. 2022), there is no place to legally purchase cannabis in Ulster County, at least for recreational users. The only exception is for medical marijuana patients, who have a small number of dispensaries at their disposal.
ULSTER COUNTY, NY
101.5 WPDH

Hudson Valley Doctor’s Asst. Jailed For New York Parent’s ‘Nightmare’

A Hudson Valley physician's assistant has "no excuse” for his “despicable conduct" that is "the nightmare of every parent." The United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams announced that 32-year-old Jonathan Weiss of Middletown who also used the name Ian Jameson was sentenced to 25 years in prison for enticing seven young girls to engage in sexual activity.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Bardavon Announces Date for Poughkeepsie Celebration of Lights

The Bardavon announced details about Celebration of Lights Holiday Village Festival in Poughkeepsie. The official kickoff to the holiday season in Poughkeepsie is always the annual Celebration of Lights event in Poughkeepsie. So many memories over the years of hangin out at Noah's Ark with friends and gathering across the street for the tree lighting in Dongen Park.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

