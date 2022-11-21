Read full article on original website
Related
studyfinds.org
Common painkillers like ibuprofen and naproxen can make arthritis inflammation even worse
CHICAGO — Common painkillers can make the misery of osteoarthritis even worse, a new study warns. Ibuprofen, naproxen, and diclofenac are among the many drugs for relieving aching joints. However, researchers say they may aggravate inflammation of the knee over time. They belong to a class of medications known as NSAIDS, or non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs. The study, based on a review of over 1,000 patients, is one of the first to investigate their long-term effects.
Psych Centra
Can Gabapentin Treat Anxiety?
Gabapentin isn’t the main treatment option for anxiety, but it can be an effective alternative when other medications haven’t worked. Doctors may prescribe gabapentin to treat various health conditions, including mental health conditions. First discovered in the. , doctors originally prescribed gabapentin as a muscle relaxer. The drug...
DEA Laboratory Testing Reveals that 6 out of 10 Fentanyl-Laced Fake Prescription Pills Now Contain a Potentially Lethal Dose of Fentanyl
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration is alerting the public of a sharp nationwide increase in the lethality of fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills. The DEA Laboratory has found that, of the fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills analyzed in 2022, six out of ten now contain a potentially lethal dose of fentanyl. This is an increase from DEA’s previous announcement in 2021 that four out of ten fentanyl-laced fake prescription pills were found to contain a potentially lethal dose.
Does Constipation Cause Overactive Bladder?
Overactive bladder (OAB) is a common condition that causes a strong, sudden urge to urinate. The Cleveland Clinic estimates that more than 33 million men and women in the U.S. are living with this condition. Pregnancy, weight gain, nerve damage, infections, and some medications can all contribute to OAB. Many sufferers also experience bladder incontinence and have difficulty sleeping because they need to get up to use the restroom.
One dose of synthetic "magic mushrooms" may temporarily ease treatment-resistant depression, study says
Psilocybin, the psychedelic chemical found in so-called magic mushrooms, may help treat depression in some patients, a new study found. Researchers said a 25 mg one-time dose of the synthetic formulation of psilocybin reduced depression scores significantly in patients — but was associated with adverse side effects. For the...
cohaitungchi.com
Understanding Muscle Pain and Weakness in Thyroid Disease
Muscle disease, or myopathy, may occur because you have an underactive thyroid (hypothyroidism) or an overactive thyroid (hyperthyroidism). Muscle problems related to these medical conditions are usually mild. Treatment of your thyroid disorder can help ease the symptoms. However, in some rare cases, myopathy related to thyroid disease can be...
cohaitungchi.com
The Connection Between Hypothyroidism and Rheumatoid Arthritis
Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune disease where the body’s immune system attacks its own healthy tissues. This response is called autoimmunity, and it causes severe inflammation (painful swelling) that attacks the linings of joints. RA can also affect the organs, including the skin, eyes, and heart. Research shows...
Medical News Today
About the link between fibromyalgia and endometriosis
Fibromyalgia is a chronic condition that causes widespread pain throughout the body. One study indicates that people with endometriosis may be more likely to have fibromyalgia than those without. Symptoms of chronic pain from both conditions can also overlap. A 2019 study found that rates of fibromyalgia were. in women...
2minutemedicine.com
Long COVID syndrome may be associated with insomnia and excessive sleepiness
1. In this prospective cohort study, a high prevalence of sleep symptoms were identified in a cohort of long COVID patients. This was especially the case for insomnia, with symptoms that persisted 18 weeks. 2. Patients also developed persistent excessive sleepiness and were found to have improvements with wakefulness promoters.
Psych Centra
Top 25 Psychiatric Medications for 2020
Psychiatric medications are a crucial part of treatment for many mental health conditions, helping to ease symptoms and boost mental well-being. But there are some more commonly prescribed. Mental health conditions are complex. Just one medication will help in some cases. Other times, you might try a few different medications...
verywellhealth.com
Does Physical Therapy Really Help Arthritis Pain?
Physical therapy (PT) is a common treatment for arthritis. When combined with other treatments like medication, physical therapy can be extremely effective in reducing symptoms of arthritis. This article will discuss how physical therapy, particularly for the larger joints such as the shoulder, hips, and knees can decrease joint pain...
Medical News Today
4 respiratory diseases caused by smoking
Smoking is a major cause of respiratory disease as it is harmful to the lungs, as well as other organs. Examples of the diseases include COPD, asthma, and bronchitis. This article explores some statistics about smoking, and the five main respiratory diseases that smoking can cause, including their prevalence, symptoms, and treatment for these conditions.
verywellhealth.com
Arthritis Surgery: Options, Pros vs. Cons, Surgeons
Arthritis can cause symptoms like joint pain, stiffness, and swelling. The main goal of surgeries used to treat arthritis is to restore proper function and mobility. This article will focus on the important considerations you should take when contemplating surgery as a treatment option for arthritis. Arthritis Surgery Considerations. There...
verywellhealth.com
Sustiva (Efavirenz) – Oral
Sustiva (efavirenz) is a prescription drug used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. It may be used alone or with other HIV medications. It is approved for use in adults and children at least 3 months old who weigh 3.5 kilograms, about 7.7 pounds, or more. Efavirenz belongs to...
America’s universities are failing students facing mental health crises
This Thanksgiving, college students across the nation are taking a temporary break from classes to celebrate at home with family and friends. Yet for students struggling with thoughts of suicide and other serious mental health issues, some may be told not to return to campus. Colleges across America have largely...
verywellhealth.com
Having Both (Comorbid) Schizophrenia and Dissociative Identity Disorder
Schizophrenia and dissociative identity disorder (DID), previously called multiple personality disorder, are commonly misunderstood as the same due to overlapping symptoms, such as dissociation from reality and decreased mental functioning. They each have distinct criteria that set them apart, but they can also occur together. Some estimates of people with comorbid schizophrenia and DID are around 20 percent.
verywellhealth.com
Can Heart Failure Be Reversed?
Heart failure is a chronic condition that, if untreated, typically gets progressively worse over time. With advances in medical technology and more knowledge about how heart failure develops, most people no longer receive one-size-fits-all treatment for heart failure. A combination of aggressive lifestyle changes and medical care aimed at optimizing...
verywellhealth.com
How Does Drinking Alcohol Impact Your Bone Health?
Many people enjoy alcohol, but there is evidence that drinking too much can have adverse health effects. One of the ways alcohol can be problematic is by negatively influencing your bone health and increasing your risk for osteoporosis. This article examines the effects that heavily consuming alcohol can have on...
cohaitungchi.com
Can You Manage Thyroid Symptoms With Over-the-Counter Treatments?
Thyroid problems can cause a variety of uncomfortable symptoms, but relief is available. When a thyroid condition is treated properly and managed under a doctor's care, most thyroid symptoms will subside. However, it can take some time for your doctor to get the dosages right, temporarily leaving you with untreated symptoms. For minor thyroid symptoms, over-the-counter (OTC) medication may offer some relief … if taken correctly and with your doctor's permission.
verywellhealth.com
How Malignant Hypertension Is Treated
Malignant hypertension (MHT) requires emergency medical attention to limit organ damage and other complications of severely high blood pressure. The first-line treatment is the administration of intravenous medications to lower blood pressure in a hospital setting. Treatment will depend on your health status, the cause of your MHT, and what...
Comments / 0