Making ‘Strange World’: The Origin, Evolution and Progressive Representation of Disney Animation’s Sci-Fi Adventure

Every so often, Disney Animation veers from the path. Veteran Disney producer Don Hahn said he called it “turning left at the castle.” His analogy was built on theme park geography: instead of heading through the castle to Fantasyland, you would veer left, into Adventureland – an area full of hidden danger, wild creatures and very few songs. (This was the philosophy when Hahn was working on “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” 2001’s underseen animated gem.)
FTX Scandal Limited Series in the Works at Amazon With Russo Brothers’ AGBO, ‘Hunters’ Creator

Amazon Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have closed a deal for an eight-part limited series on the FTX scandal, TheWrap has learned. “Hunters” showrunner David Weil will serve as the creator and will write the pilot episode while the Russo brothers are currently in talks to direct the untitled series, which expects to be in production this spring.
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022

At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’

When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders

For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
