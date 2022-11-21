Read full article on original website
Related
Bambi to Be Reimagined as a ‘Vicious Killing Machine’ in ‘Dark Retelling’ of Classic Disney Film
As if the original "Bambi" wasn't traumatizing enough!
Making ‘Strange World’: The Origin, Evolution and Progressive Representation of Disney Animation’s Sci-Fi Adventure
Every so often, Disney Animation veers from the path. Veteran Disney producer Don Hahn said he called it “turning left at the castle.” His analogy was built on theme park geography: instead of heading through the castle to Fantasyland, you would veer left, into Adventureland – an area full of hidden danger, wild creatures and very few songs. (This was the philosophy when Hahn was working on “Atlantis: The Lost Empire,” 2001’s underseen animated gem.)
Marvel Movies in Order: How to Watch All MCU Movies Chronologically
The timeline is a little complicated
FTX Scandal Limited Series in the Works at Amazon With Russo Brothers’ AGBO, ‘Hunters’ Creator
Amazon Studios and Joe and Anthony Russo’s production company AGBO have closed a deal for an eight-part limited series on the FTX scandal, TheWrap has learned. “Hunters” showrunner David Weil will serve as the creator and will write the pilot episode while the Russo brothers are currently in talks to direct the untitled series, which expects to be in production this spring.
‘Disenchanted’ Director Adam Shankman on the Struggle of Sequels: Fans Want Characters to ‘Be the Same’ as Before
The director tells TheWrap that that makes things a bit complicated
Where to Watch Every ‘Addams Family’ Movie in 2022
At long last, “Wednesday,” which stars Jenna Ortega of “X” and “Scream” fame, is streaming on Netflix. Ortega takes over the role from iconic ’90s Wednesday Christina Ricci, who so memorably burned down a Thanksgiving play in “Addams Family Values.”. Ricci appears...
‘Wednesday’ Cast and Character Guide: Who Plays Who in the Netflix Series? (Photos)
Jenna Ortega deftly darkens the show as Wednesday Addams
How the ‘Zootopia+’ Musical Episode Came Together: ‘You’ve Got to Really Just Make This Fun and Edgy’
Plus learn more secrets from the Disney+ series
‘Wakanda Forever’ Director Ryan Coogler Thanks Fans: ‘This Medium Wouldn’t Exist Without An Audience’
"Gratitude. That is the only word that comes to mind," the director wrote in a statement posted by Marvel Studios on Wednesday.
Movie Theater Stocks Rebound After Report Amazon Plans to Spend $1 Billion on Theatrical Releases
After a three-month slide on Wall Street due to the struggling box office, movie theater stocks rebounded on Wednesday after Bloomberg reported that Amazon Studios plans to dramatically increase the number of films it releases in theaters. Cinemark stock rose 12.6% to close Wednesday at $13.82; Imax shares rose 9%...
The 10 Longest Marvel Movies So Far: From ‘Wakanda Forever’ to ‘Spider-Man’
Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever will soon take the second place slot behind Avengers: Endgame
‘Dune: The Sisterhood’ Creator Diane Ademu-John Exits as Co-Showrunner Ahead of Production
Ademu-John, who replaced Jon Spaihts in 2021, will remain involved as executive producer on the HBO Max project
‘Wednesday’ Review: Jenna Ortega Delightfully Seethes in Netflix’s Moody YA Mystery
Tim Burton directs the first four episodes of this "Addams Family" riff that's more "Veronica Mars" than "Sleepy Hollow"
Researching Time Travel for ‘Interstellar’ Helped Prepare Jonathan Nolan for Prime Video Series ‘The Peripheral’
When it comes to tackling time travel on the big screen, one could say Jonathan Nolan is something of an expert. The “Dark Knight” screenwriter spent years researching the practicalities of time travel for his 2014 film “Interstellar” (directed by his brother Christopher Nolan), to the point that he became something of an expert on the subject through the project’s lengthy development.
Academy Screening Room Tops 100 Films, But It’s Missing Lots of Big Oscar Contenders
For Academy voters, it’s time to get serious about watching movies. But do they have access to all of the films they should be seeing before voting begins on Dec. 12 (for the 10 categories that have a shortlist) or Jan. 12 (for the rest of the categories)? Not exactly – at least not in the Academy Screening Room, the members-only online platform that has become the main way for studios to put their films in front of Oscar voters.
How to Watch ‘The Fabelmans’: Is Steven Spielberg’s Autobiographical Film Streaming?
The director mined his childhood memories for a cinematic experience
‘Falling for Christmas’ Climbs as ‘Nope’ Debuts on Most-Streamed Movie List | Chart
It’s the week of Thanksgiving… but movie fans are already getting prepared for Christmas, according to Whip Media’s latest movie ranker. (Or maybe the Lindsday Lohan renaissance is just in full swing now.) “Falling for Christmas,” the new Netflix holiday rom-com starring Lohan and Chord Overstreet, was...
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
57K+
Followers
32K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 0