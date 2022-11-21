No love for OneLove, Wales' never say die attitude and England lacking concentration and more: Five big takeaways from day two of the World Cup

Read full article on original website
World Cup 2022: United States open as massive underdog to England after draw against Wales
Good news for any USMNT fans who think the States’ best game is ahead of them: there’s some fantastic value available for the Stars and Stripes next match against England. The bad news, however, is that England are coming off an absolute demolishing of Iran with a 6-2 victory in their World Cup opener. While Iran may be No. 20 in FIFA’s latest rankings, consider the United States (ranked No. 16) just fought to a 1-1 draw against a 19th-ranked Wales team.
World Cup 2022: Morocco vs Croatia second half delayed, as referee "can't find" a Moroccan player
Morocco vs Croatia at World Cup 2022 had the least added time so far – but still managed to get in a comical delay. Morocco vs Croatia isn't World Cup 2022's most exciting match-up – so much so that one player didn't come out for the second half to begin with.
Wales fans “have rainbow hats confiscated” at Qatar World Cup game
Welsh football fans have claimed that their rainbow hats were “confiscated” in Qatar ahead of the World Cup match with the USA yesterday (November 21). Following the match which ended in a 1-1 draw – marking the first time Wales had played in a World Cup match in 64 years – the Football Association of Wales (FAW) said it was “extremely disappointed” that fans were told to remove the hats, and plans to address the matter with FIFA.
Richarlison and Brazil arrive to sprinkle their stardust on World Cup
It’s fair to observe that any World Cup can never really start until Brazil have played. The magic of this most famous of tournaments never truly hits its peak until the Selecao’s stardust is sprinkled upon it.At this one, here in Qatar, the real tournament kicked off five days in with the five-time winners - and opponents Serbia - the 31st and 32nd teams to get their campaigns off and running. They had top billing. After the undercard, the main event.For the swathes of yellow streaming into Lusail Stadium it wasn’t a moment too soon, the sight and sound and...
2 brothers, 2 teams, 2 contrasting experiences at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Joy for the Williams family of Spain on Wednesday at the World Cup. Then despair for the same Williams family, who are also of Ghana, on Thursday. Williams brothers Iñaki and Nico have managed to mark both sides of their family’s heritage in the most incredible way at this World Cup in Qatar by playing for two different countries. They were both born in Spain but their parents are from Ghana.
Live results, scores and updates for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022
Get the latest scores and updates on the FIFA World Cup.
Quiz! Can you name the Croatia line-up from the 2018 World Cup match against Nigeria?
Croatia aim to go one better at the 2022 World Cup than they managed in 2018 – and this was their vintage of four years ago. Three minutes on the clock, 14 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.
Brazil vs Serbia player ratings: Richarlison exceptional but Neymar fails to shine
Brazil were victorious in their 2022 World Cup opener as Richarlison scored both goals in a 2-0 win against Serbia at the Lusail Stadium. The tournament favourites found it tough going in the first-half - struggling to fashion many chances - as Serbia impressed with their dogged work-rate and excellent defensive shape. But Brazil were a different side in the second-half and found the breakthrough when Richarlison was first to pounce after Vinicius Jr.’s shot was saved in the 62nd minute. Yet the Tottenham striker’s second was outstanding: controlling with composure in the box, he struck a terrific scissor...
Inaki Williams almost does a ‘Dion Dublin’ on Portugal keeper Diogo Costa but slips at vital moment
The Ghana forward had the opportunity to draw his nation level against Portugal in the dying embers of the match. On November 8, 1997, while playing for Coventry City in the Premier League, Dion Dublin (somehow) managed to hide from Newcastle United goalkeeper Shay Given's sight. The Irishman had placed the ball on the ground, ready to boot the ball up field, when Dublin stole in, taking the ball off of Given and sticking the ball in the empty net.
'We need players who can run!': Burnley boss and Man City legend Vincent Kompany cheekily rules out move for Cristiano Ronaldo as the Portugal forward looks for a new club after leaving United
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany could not resist aiming a cheeky dig at Cristiano Ronaldo amid speculation over his next move. The 37-year-old forward is available on a free transfer after leaving Manchester United by mutual consent on Tuesday. And former Manchester City defender Kompany, appearing as a pundit on the...
Cristiano Ronaldo becomes first man to score in five World Cups with goal vs Ghana
Cristiano Ronaldo netted a penalty for Portugal against Ghana to become the first men's player ever to score in five World Cups
France injury woes continue as "warrior" Lucas Hernandez is ruled out of World Cup
France have suffered yet another injury blow after Lucas Hernandez was ruled out of the World Cup. The Bayern Munich left-back limped off the pitch in the first half of Les Bleus’ opening game against Australia on Tuesday, which they won 4-1. We check over 250 million products every...
Ronaldo steals headlines again in Portugal’s thriller against Ghana | Sid Lowe
Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo put off-field dramas aside to become the first man to score at five World Cups in a dramatic 3-2 win over Ghana
Quiz! Can you name every member of Spain's Euro 2008, World Cup 2010 and Euro 2012 squads?
The reign of Spain lasted three tournaments and we're looking for every single Spaniard to have been a part of it. 10 minutes on the clock, 69 players to guess. Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates. NOW TRY Quiz! Can you...
Ruben Dias urges Portugal to ignore Cristiano Ronaldo media circus
Cristiano Ronaldo’s explosive interview with Piers Morgan has been a key talking point for the past week, even though the World Cup has started in Qatar. Portugal are trying to focus on their own campaign which starts this week, but everywhere they go, there’s a media circus surrounding Ronaldo’s comments about Manchester United.
Wales-United States World Cup match draws peak of 13 million UK viewers
LONDON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - A peak of 13 million people tuned in to ITV's television and online coverage to see Wales clinch a draw against the United States in their opening game at the World Cup on Monday, the British broadcaster said.
Cristiano Ronaldo cries during national anthem for Portugal against Ghana at World Cup
Cristiano Ronaldo is human after all, as World Cup 2022 has proved before he's even set foot on the pitch
"Happy and comfortable" Pep Guardiola signs new Manchester City contract
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has penned a new contract that will keep him at the Etihad until June 2025. The Spaniard’s previous deal was due to run out at the end of this season, but the fresh terms will extend his overall City stint to nine years. We...
Chelsea transfer news: Blues owner tempted by Cristiano Ronaldo free transfer
Cristiano Ronaldo is available on a free transfer after terminating his Manchester United contract on Tuesday. The option of signing Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer is reportedly tempting Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, but Newcastle United and PSG aren’t interested in the striker. The Portugal captain’s second spell at...
England vs Iran commentators: Who are BBC pundits at Qatar World Cup?
England take on Iran at the World Cup in Qatar today as they get their bid to lift the Jules Rimet Trophy for a second time underway.Every World Cup game from Qatar is being shown live in the UK on either the BBC or ITV, with England’s opener on BBC One and across all the broadcaster’s streaming platforms.That means the game will be soundtracked by the BBC’s commentary ‘A-team’ of Guy Mowbray and Jermaine Jenas and the people on the microphone always divide opinion.Analyst Jenas made over 270 Premier League appearances in his career before turning to punditry and...
