WMDT.com
Ben’s Red Swings Cleanup
SALISBURY, Md- Volunteers came together Saturday morning at Bens’s Red Wings in Salisbury City Park today to bring it back to looking brand new. Volunteers replaced chains on the swings, filled in new mulch and turf, and repainted all the jungle gyms. over 100 volunteers had the job done...
WMDT.com
Small Business Saturday sees unique vendors on the Plaza in downtown Salisbury
SALISBURY, Md- 3d printed collectibles, vegan snacks, paintings, and even reindeer decorations made from discarded palm trees; these were some of the unique items on display at the Downtown Salisbury Plaza as part of Small Business Saturday. Vendors say events like these give them the exposure they need to grow...
WMDT.com
1,500 Trotters turn out for Bethany Beach Turkey Trot
BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Turkey Trot organizers in Bethany Beach say a crowd of over 1,500 people came out to run the 2-mile Fun Run/Walk that started and finished on the Bethany Beach Boardwalk Bandstand, Garfield Parkway & the Boardwalk. The event featured mascots, photo-ops, and fun for all ages, as...
WMDT.com
Cathedral of Love gives out hot meals to those in need on Thanksgiving
SALISBURY, Md- Anyone walking down church street on thanksgiving day in Salisbury, could count on a hot, free thanksgiving dinner thanks to volunteers at the Cathedral of Love. The Church holds the giveaway every year, but Pastor Craig Wilson tells 47ABC this year saw an increased need in the community,...
WMDT.com
‘Back to Pre-covid Numbers’: Tanger Outlets vendors see strong sales for Black Friday
REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Tanger Outlets in Rehoboth Beach are reporting a strong day of sales that continued throughout the day Friday, as customers filled almost all available parking spaces at Tanger Outlets Surfside. “During the holiday season from Black Friday to Christmas is our heaviest traffic time and it is...
WMDT.com
11-year-old hero speaks out after saving little sister from Salisbury fire
SALISBURY, Md. – An 11-year-old is being called a hero this holiday season after he saved his two-year-old sister from a fire that destroyed their home Tuesday evening in Salisbury. Keishuana Banks says the one thing she’s most thankful for this Thanksgiving Day is to have her children alive...
fox29.com
Police searching for teen who disappeared from Delaware mall in October
DOVER, Del. - Authorities are searching for a Delaware teenager who they say disappeared from a crowded mall in early October and was last seen in Maryland. Alexis "Lexi" Marrero, 15, was reported missing from Christiania Mall the evening of Oct. 1, according to Maryland State Police. Alexis's cellphone was...
Bay Net
Math Teacher’s Powerball Numbers Add Up To Big Win In Calvert County
DUNKIRK, Md. – “I’ve never won anything,” a still-shocked Bowie resident told Lottery officials this week when he arrived at Lottery headquarters with a Powerball ticket good for $50,000. Well, he sure can’t say that anymore!. Maryland’s latest Powerball winner – the Lottery has seen...
WMDT.com
Families head out to shop Black Friday deals early Friday morning
SALISBURY, Md. – Black Deals have already started at many stores, as early as 5 AM at Kohl’s and 6 AM at Walmart. “I have nothing specific that I’m looking for but half the fun on black Friday is being out here in line suffering in the cold with your family with some coffee in your hand, so that’s what I’m here for,” says shopper, Ben Cooper.
Male seriously burned in 2-alarm house fire on Eastern Shore
One person suffered serious burns in a two-alarm fire that destroyed a home, in Caroline County on Monday morning.
WGMD Radio
UPDATED: Delaware DOC Apprehend Offender Who Failed to Return
UPDATED – 11/24/22 – 10:15am – Corrections officials say that an offender who failed to return to the Sussex Community Corrections Center in Georgetown from an approved work pass on Wednesday has been apprehended. Officials say 30 year old Chandler Griffith of Harrington was found and arrested by the Sussex Escapee Recovery Team on Wednesday. Griffith is now being held at SCI in Georgetown.
WMDT.com
Dover downs Hawks, advances to 3A championship
DOVER, Del. – The Dover Senators playoff run will continue to the state championship game. The six seeded Sens downed the St. Georges Hawks, 42-14, and advance to play at the University of Delaware for the title. John Parker scored three total touchdowns for the Senators, two receiving and...
firststateupdate.com
Burn Patient Airlifted After At Least Two Homes Catch Fire In Sussex County
Just before 3:20, Monday morning firefighters with the Dagsboro Fire Department along with surrounding fire companies responded to the 32000 block of DuPont Blvd for reports of a residential structure fire. First arriving advised that they were having a hard time locating a driveway to the home that is located...
WMDT.com
Cambridge woman arrested on more than 250 counts of fraud, theft
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – A Cambridge woman arrested earlier this year for fraud is facing additional charges. In September, 22-year-old Jayonna Best was arrested on 120 counts of theft and fraud after it was discovered that she was allegedly photographing credit and debit cards of patients obtaining services at Your Doc’s Inn, located at 300 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge during her employment, as well as her prior employment at Walgreens at 640 Sunburst Highway in Cambridge. The credit/debit cards were allegedly used to purchase items online from various websites. Since this arrest, police say 38 additional victims have come forward with more than $80,000 of merchandise/services stolen from May 2021 through September 2022.
WBOC
Arrests Made in Milford Internal Theft Case
MILFORD, Del.- Four people have been arrested in connection with an investigation into an internal theft reported by the Perdue poultry processing plant in Milford. A several week-long investigation revealed an organized criminal theft operation being orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40 of Dover, Del. The investigation revealed that Jones had several co-conspirators to include Lloyd K. Dukes, 44, of Felton, Del., Kenneth W Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
Cape Gazette
Amy Sue Miller, devoted wife, mother
Amy Sue Miller, 52, of Lewes, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, at Christiana Hospital in Newark. She was born Aug. 14, 1970, in Norristown, Pa., daughter of William Neal and Sue Ellen Nolan-Greeby. Amy was employed by Cape Wine & Spirits for several years, as well as Lucky Brand...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Arrests made in theft of chicken, valued at more than $30,000, from Perdue’s Milford plant
Arrests have been made in the theft of more than $30,000 in raw chicken from Perdue’s Milford processing plant. According to Milford police, an investigation determined that an organized criminal theft operation was allegedly orchestrated by Lorenzo Jones Jr., 40, of Dover. The investigation indicated that Jones had co-conspirators that included Lloyd K. Dukes, 44 of Felton, Kenneth W. Smith, 40, of Felton, and Laroya Buck, 37, of Dover.
WGMD Radio
Several Arrests Made at Dover Residence
Dover Police have arrested three teenagers–all of Dover including 19-year-old Unique Trader, 18-year-old Demetric Isabell, and a 17-year-old boy. They were taken into custody on drug and weapons charges. Police also arrested seven others but determined they were not involved and were released without charges. The arrests occurred yesterday afternoon on North Governors Avenue.
WMDT.com
Dover Homicide Investigation
Dover, DE- Dover Police are investigating a shooting that led to the death of 29-year-old Walter Pereira. According to Police, it happened early Thanksgiving morning at around 3:40 a.m. That’s when Dover Police responded to a home in the unit block of Forest Creek Drive. Officers found Pereira lying on...
dsp.delaware.gov
Delaware State Police Investigating Fatal Collision
Delaware State Police are investigating a fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred on Horsey Church Road in the Laurel area yesterday morning. On November 22, 2022, at approximately 7:42 a.m., a 2013 International dump truck towing a flatbed trailer, was traveling eastbound on Horsey Church Road east of Chandler Road. At the time, a 2002 Ford Crown Victoria was traveling westbound on Horsey Church Road in the same vicinity. As the vehicles approached one another, the Crown Victoria failed to maintain his lane and entered the eastbound lane of travel. The front center of the Crown Victoria struck the front center of the dump truck.
