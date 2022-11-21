Read full article on original website
Herald-Journal
USU volleyball: Aggies are going dancing
For the first time in program history, Utah State has captured a Mountain West Conference Volleyball Tournament title. And with it is a ticket to the Big Dance.
Herald-Journal
USU men’s basketball: Shulga also had big game in latest Aggie win
Steven Ashworth certainly stole the show at the end of the game Tuesday night at the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum. The guard scored 10 straight points at one point and netted 12 during the last two-and-a-half minutes in Utah State’s 95-85 victory against Oral Roberts. In fact, he had 18 points in the final 7-and-a-half minutes of the contest.
Herald-Journal
Rusty Gordon Beckstead
Rusty Gordon Beckstead 11/6/1967 - 11/20/2022 Rusty Gordon Beckstead, 55 of Preston, passed away Sunday, November 20, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was born November 6, 1967, in Preston, Idaho the son of Gordon Long and Nina Rae Buhler Beckstead. He graduated from the Job Corps and Bridgerland Technical School and went on to obtain his Master's Degree in Electronic Engineering.
Herald-Journal
Blaine Lee Fuhriman's 80th birthday
Betcha didn’t think he’d make 80! But here he is! Blaine Lee Fuhriman will celebrate his 80th birthday on Nov. 28, 2022. Despite years of waterskiing & boating, snowmobiling & snow skiing, 4 wheeling & off-roading, and many close encounters with electricity, he’s still going strong. Married to the lovely Kathryn Poppleton since February 1, 1963, she has tended him through his many adventures and mishaps for 59 years. After graduating from South Cache High and earning a degree in Political Science from USU, Dad has worn many hats over the years — school bus driver, big rig trucker, journeyman electrician, Workforce Services manager, High Councilman, Bishop, as well as full time missionary (twice) on the church’s Deseret Ranch in Florida with his wife Kathryn. He enjoys good books, music from the ‘60s, watching the Aggies, 4 wheeling around the Newfoundland mountain range in the summer and skiing Beaver’s slopes in the winter, as well as diligently working to solve the world’s problems most mornings with his buddies at the south Logan McDonalds. Father to 6 children, grandfather to 29 grandchildren and great grandfather to 11 great-grandchildren keeps him busy teaching them all his wild & crazy ways. His children will surely be cut from his will once this announcement is published, so please spread the word far and wide so our inheritance isn’t wasted in vain! Happy Birthday Dad. We love you!
Herald-Journal
Dorigatti, James Lee
Dr. James Lee Dorigatti, age 86, died peacefully November 23, 2022, at his home in Hyrum, Utah. He was born October 26, 1936, in Preston, Idaho to August Dorigatti and Alice Creager. He was raised in Hyrum, Utah. Jim received a Bachelors Degree from Utah State University, a Masters Degree from, Brigham Young University, and a Doctorate Degree from Utah State University. Jim served in the Swiss-Austrian mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he met his future wife, Ingrid Karin Jowanka. After his mission, they were married in the Salt Lake Temple. To this union was born three sons: Richard Lee Dorigatti, Robert Dorigatti, and James Ryan Dorigatti. Jim was employed by the Church Educational System. He taught Seminary in Cache and Rich County, and taught at the Logan Institute for over 30 years. He will be remembered by the thousands of students he taught. Jim had a way of bringing the "them, there, and then" to the "me, here, and now." He was an outstanding teacher and counselor to those in need. Ingrid died in a tragic accident in 1996. Jim later married Barbara Thompson and they lived in North Salt Lake the next 21 years until her death in 2021. Jim traveled many miles with Barbara while she served in the DUP. Jim became Barbara's caregiver as she suffered from Dementia. For 21 years he was a loving father to her six children and grandchildren. Barbara died in Jim's arms in their home. Jim was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. Jim was proceeded in death by Ingrid and Barbara, by his son Robert, his father, mother, his brothers, Darrel, and Samuel Duane (known as Bud). Jim is survived by sons Richard and James Ryan, daughters-in-laws, Tina Dorigatti, Vickie Dorigatti. Grandchildren: Tia (Mr. Jared Fackrell), Toni, Tyler, Daxton, Chance and James. Great grandchildren; Gram, Sophie & Lola. Viewings will be Sunday, November 27th from 6-8 pm at the Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center St, Logan, Ut., and Monday November 28th, 11:00 - 11:45 a.m., at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah. The funeral will be held Monday, November 28th at noon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 245 Apple Drive, Hyrum, Utah.
Herald-Journal
Edwards, Dennis Felix
Edwards Dennis Felix Edwards 84 Preston, Idaho passed away November 21, 2022. Services will be held Sat, Dec. 10, 2022 at 11 am in the Preston North Stake Center, 310 N. State, Preston, Idaho. Friends may call Saturday from 10-10:45 a.m. at the church. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com .
Herald-Journal
Marilyn Humpherys Creger's 80th birthday
Come celebrate Marilyn’s 80th birthday with us on Friday, Dec. 2 from 6-8 p.m. in the gym of the Lewiston 2nd ward church house (10 S. 1600 West, Lewiston, 84320). Light refreshments will be served. No gifts please. Marilyn grew up in Richmond, Utah. She married Leon Creger and moved to Lewiston where they raised their 8 children. Marilyn is 80 going on 13. She is full of energy and loves adventures. She is never bored and spends her time playing piano, gardening and writing and compiling her personal and family history. Her mantra is to stay positive and active, and she does both. Please join us as we celebrate 80 years with her!
Herald-Journal
Orton, Jackie Dee
Orton Jackie Dee Orton 85 Wellsville passed away November 24, 2022. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary. A complete obituary will appear in Tuesday's paper and online at www.allenmortuaries.com .
