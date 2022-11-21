Read full article on original website
Average Universal Basic Income Payments By StateC. Heslop
Sweetgreen Debuts New Plant-Based Protein OptionVegOut MagazineLos Angeles, CA
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
ETOnline.com
Ben Platt and Noah Galvin Are Engaged: 'He Agreed to Hang Out Forever'
The Dear Evan Hansen stars announced the news on their respective Instagram accounts on Friday, both sharing sweet photos of the proposal, the engagement ring and the celebration afterward. "He agreed to hang out forever," Platt, 29, wrote on his Instagram post of the intimate moment they got engaged. He...
ETOnline.com
Irene Cara, ‘Flashdance’ Star and Oscar-Winning Singer, Dead at 63
Irene Cara, the actress and singer who co-wrote the hit track for the 1983 dance film Flashdance that earned her Oscar and GRAMMY wins, has died. She was 63. Cara's rep, Judith A. Moose, released a statement Saturday in which she announced that "it is with profound sadness that on behalf of her family I announce the passing of Irene Cara." She added, "The Academy Award winning actress, singer, songwriter, and producer passed away in her Florida home. Her cause of death is currently unknown and will be released when information is available."
ETOnline.com
'Criminal Minds: Evolution': Zach Gilford Breaks Down That Surprise Premiere Twist (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched the first two episodes of Criminal Minds: Evolution. Criminal Minds: Evolution is finally here! The Paramount+ update saw members of the BAU reuniting for an intense new case involving an unconventional killer, Elliot Voit (Zach Gilford), utilizing a social network -- ironically, secured by Garcia -- to groom his victims. With the investigation into their latest foe just getting started, Rossi, Prentiss and the rest of team have their hands full as they try to catch him before others get hurt.
ETOnline.com
Mariah Carey Addresses Diva Allegations, Shares Why Christmas Is So Important to Her
Mariah Carey isn't shying away from being called a "diva." In a new interview with W Magazine, Carey opened up about the label, and admitted that she'll sometimes "play into" the part, though the moniker has come with its fair share of negative connotations over the years. "There are things...
ETOnline.com
How Lauren Graham Gave Her 'Gilmore Girls' Co-Star Michael Winters Hope for Future Episodes (Exclusive)
Happy Thanksgiving, fans! Whether you're having tofurkey or getting yours deep fried, there's no denying that in addition to the holidays, it's also time to celebrate Stars Hollow season. ET recently. , who played everyone's favorite town selectman, Taylor Doose, on the beloved series, and he dished on the possibility...
ETOnline.com
'Wednesday': Jenna Ortega and Gwendoline Christie Break Down the Shocking Ending (Exclusive)
Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Netflix's Wednesday. Netflix's Wednesday ended with quite a snappy cliffhanger. The eight-episode first season dropped Wednesday, filled with Wednesday Addams' dry, sarcastic humor, as well as a seemingly unsolvable murder mystery and plenty of monsters for the pigtailed Nevermore Academy student to hunt down. Of course, in true Tim Burton fashion, not all is what it seems -- and that certainly held true for Wednesday.
ETOnline.com
Irene Cara Dead at 63: Co-Stars Lee Curreri, Jennifer Beals and More Celebs Pay Tribute
Fame star Lee Curreri is remembering Irene Cara for her immense talent. In a statement to ET, Curreri, who starred alongside Cara in the 1980 musical teen drama, recalled the first time he met Cara and the lasting impact she had on him. "I first met Irene in a van...
