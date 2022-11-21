ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savoy, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
newschannel20.com

Crews respond to fire at waste disposal building

URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire in the 4800 block of North Cunningham at GFL-Area Disposal in Urbana at 11:46 am on Tuesday. The Thomasboro Fire Department tells us they received a report of a truck on fire inside the building. Upon...
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Tilton firefighters respond to restaurant kitchen fire

TILTON, Ill. (WCCU) — Fire crews were on the scene of a fire Monday morning at 2200 Georgetown Road, better known as Rich's Family Restaurant. According to Tilton Fire Department, crews were dispatched around 3:35 am for reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof of the restaurant.
TILTON, IL
newschannel20.com

Local Red Cross helps 32 people affected by home fires in past week

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCCU) — American Red Cross volunteers responded to eight home fires in Addieville, Decatur, Hume, Litchfield, Salem, Springfield, Waltonville, and West Frankfort in the past week. Volunteers aided 32 individuals by supplying them with basic items, health services, and one-on-one support. If you or someone you know...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WAND TV

Mutiple vehicles involved in accident near Fithian

FITHIAN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police troopers were called out for a multiple vehicle accident on eastbound Interstate 74 near Fithian Wednesday morning. Traffic was at a standstill following the crash. All lanes were reopened as of 12:30 p.m.
FITHIAN, IL
newschannel20.com

ISP responds to multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 74

FITHIAN, Ill. (WICS) — UPDATE:. The Illinois State Police responded to a six-unit motor vehicle crash at 3:14 a.m. on Wednesday on eastbound Interstate 74 near milepost 202, near Fithian. Officials say one person was taken to a local area hospital with injuries. At 3:14 a.m. the eastbound lanes...
FITHIAN, IL
WCIA

Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton catches fire

TILTON, Ill. (WCIA) – Fire officials responded to a fire at Rich’s Family Restaurant in Tilton early Monday morning. At approximately 3:35 a.m., crews were dispatched to the area of 2200 Georgetown Road after reports of smoke and flames coming from the roof. Upon arrival, crews found the source of flames coming from the ventilation […]
TILTON, IL
WCIA

Man dead in overnight Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — A 38-year-old Danville man has died after he was shot late Tuesday night. The shooting happened in the area of East Williams and Pixley Streets around 11:50 p.m. Danville Police Deputy Chief Joshua Webb said officers responded to 911 calls reporting a bleeding man asking for help; they found the victim […]
DANVILLE, IL
WAND TV

Deputies: Woman dead, man in custody after possible domestic situation

WARRENSBURG, Ill. (WAND) — A woman is dead and a man is in custody for murder, according to the Macon County Sheriff's Department. The department said on Wednesday at 5:51 p.m. deputies responded to a home for a possible domestic situation in Warrensburg. According to the sheriff's department, additional...
WARRENSBURG, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Rich’s Family Restaurant Temporarily Closed after Fire Incident

An early Monday morning fire has resulted with a popular Tilton restaurant being temporarily closed. The blaze was at Rich’s Family Restaurant, located along Georgetown Road. Tilton, Westville, Georgetown and Kickapoo volunteer firefighters were among units that responded to the alarm. Firefighters removed some vents on the roof to...
TILTON, IL
WCIA

Iroquois County Public Health Department holds long-awaited meeting Monday night

WATSEKA, Ill. (WCIA) — After being postponed on Nov. 2, the Iroquois County Public Health Department’s Board of Health will be meeting on Monday night. This will be the first opportunity for Administrator Dee Schippert to address the Illinois State Police’s investigation of the complaints leveled against her. The meeting’s agenda includes Schippert’s usual reports, […]
IROQUOIS COUNTY, IL
WCIA

Mother of 11 children dies, church asks for donations

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — One woman is turning to the community for help after a tragedy in her church. A mother to 11 died after giving birth to her last child in Urbana. The goal is $30,000 and so far, they’re more than halfway there, but the organizer said the family needs more than the […]
URBANA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Danville shooting

DANVILLE, Ill. (WCCU) — Danville Police are investigating a Tuesday night shooting. It happened around 11:50 pm in the 1000 block of E Williams St. We're told that police received multiple calls of a man bleeding and asking for help. Police say when they arrived on the scene they...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Tenants go weeks without heat; city & court step in

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – Some people say the heat in their apartments hasn’t worked for weeks. When the problem wasn’t fixed, the city of Champaign took the property owners to court. Tyler Sigler got the keys to his unit about three weeks ago. “I actually moved in and the heat wouldn’t turn off. Maintenance came […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

11-million-dollar school renovation coming to Champaign school building

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Columbia Center in Champaign is in for an 11-million-dollar renovation. It’s at the corner of Bradley Avenue and Neil Street. The Champaign School District has plans to modernize the building over the next couple of years. It needs a new roof, HVAC system and accessibility upgrades. Money for the project […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

All I-72 lanes open after car fire

Update 6 p.m. State Police officials said all lanes of I-72 are open. PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Traffic is currently backed up on Interstate 72 in Piatt County due to a car fire. The fire happened at the exit to White Heath at Milepost 170. State Police officials said that a Jeep Commander was […]
PIATT COUNTY, IL
newschannel20.com

Man killed in Rantoul shooting identified

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Coroner, Duane Northrup, has identified the man who was found dead at the scene of a shooting in Rantoul on Sunday. Decarlo S. Douglas, 34, of Louisville, Kentucky was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:07 pm. According to the coroner, Douglas...
RANTOUL, IL
WTWO/WAWV

Coroner identifies woman killed in I-74 crash

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WCIA) — McLean County Coroner Kathy Yoder identified the woman dead in a crash on Interstate 74 Friday evening. According to a press release, Melissa Ann Johnson, age 20, of Weyauwega, Wisconsin, died of multiple blunt injuries, reportedly sustained as the driver of an SUV. Toxicology testing is pending. The crash happened at milepost […]
WEYAUWEGA, WI
newschannel20.com

Teen suspect facing terrorist charges for UHS threats

URBANA, Ill. (WICS/WSRP) — After weeks of fear and investigations, one teenage-aged suspect connected to threats made to Urbana schools is facing charges. A 16-year-old girl appeared in court Wednesday and is being charged with making a terroristic threat. According to court documents, police identified that voicemails found on...
URBANA, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy