Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Crunchyroll Launches Massive Black Friday Sale
Thanksgiving Day is here, and that means home-cooked turkey and red-hot deals are everywhere you look. With Black Friday hours away, plenty of stores have gone ahead and launched their sales for the season. Crunchyroll is among those early birds, and as always, the brand is going all out for anime fans ahead of winter.
ComicBook
The Best Star Wars: The Black Series and Vintage Collection Black Friday Deals
You'll be able to find plenty of Black Friday 2022 deals at retailers like Amazon and Walmart in the coming days, but if you're looking for Star Wars collectibles than you'll want to check out Entertainment Earth. They've launched their Black Friday sale, and it includes massive discounts on Hasbro The Black Series and The Vintage Collection figures and roleplay items. It also includes statues, Funko Pops, and more. What's more, everything is in stock, it ships free in the US, and you can save an additional 10% off all in-stock items using the code COMICBOOK at checkout. You can shop all of Entertainment Earth's Black Friday deals right here. All of the Star Wars items in the sale are highlighted right here.
Best TV and electronics deals of Black Friday 2022
BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Black Friday is the best time to treat yourself to top-notch products at deep discounts. Name-brand TVs, phones and other electronics are often sold at their lowest prices of the year. This year, we’re seeing cut-rate costs on popular items like the 2021 Apple TV 4K, Fire HD 10 Kids Pro […]
Amazon’s Black Friday sale is here — shop these deals before they sell out
Black Friday is here, and Amazon is offering the best deals on everything you need this holiday season.
Fracture is offering up to 40% OFF in savings during Black Friday – shop these custom glass prints while they’re on sale
Fracture transforms digital images into beautiful glass prints to display or gift.
Under $200: Apple AirPods Pro 2nd Gen are on sale for Black Friday—happening now
Get the Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen), our favorite wireless earbuds, on sale for one of the lowest prices we've ever seen. The Apple AirPods Pro (second-gen) offer improved battery life and impressive noise-cancelling features over the previous model.Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts. Sound the alarms! Black Friday...
ComicBook
PS5 and Xbox Series X Stealth Release Is Free for Some
A new game has been stealth released on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X and it's free for some users. While stealth releases weren't common on PS4 and Xbox One, they are increasingly common on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. For example, today Superliminal was stealth released and everyone who owns it on PS4 or Xbox One gets a free copy on PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X as long as you're going from Xbox to Xbox or PlayStation to PlayStation.
ComicBook
Popular Nintendo 3DS Game May Be Coming to Nintendo Switch Soon
A popular Nintendo 3DS game may be coming to Nintendo Switch soon. Masahiro Sakurai is best known for the Super Smash Bros. series, and that's partially because that's all he's worked on since 2008 with one exception. In 2012 he, as a director, released Kid Icarus: Uprising, the first game in the Kid Icarus since Kid Icarus: Of Myths and Monsters was released in 1991 via the NES. The third and most recent release in the series, it was notably the only game to be made by Project Sora before it was shut down in 2012.
Love virtual reality? Save $50 on the Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 bundle—on sale now
Get the Oculus Quest 2, our favorite VR headset, and two popular games for a rare $120 markdown at Amazon's Black Friday sale. With a display that's faster and higher resolution than ever, the Oculus Quest 2 is a system that developers will be growing into for some time.Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter for more epic deals and discounts. ...
ComicBook
Top 10 Comic Books Rising in Value in the Last Week Include Silk, Spider-Man, and Escape From New York
As we head into Thanksgiving, we're thankful for you, our CovrPrice friends and followers. We're also grateful to be a part of an industry we love. Our daily lives satellites around comic book trends, and we always look forward to seeing what ends up on our Top 10. We don't always know what will make it until the list populates on Sunday nights. Yet, this week's list should make sense to those following recent comic book news and some of the hottest sales of the week. With content confirmations, most of this week's entries linger on pure content speculation. The rest feature books that comic fans want for their collections. Thank you for spending the time to read these every week.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Discounts 20 Classic Games
Hamster's Arcade Archives series has brought a ton of classic arcade games to Nintendo Switch, including several originally developed by Nintendo. That list includes many fan favorites, including Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and the Mario Bros. arcade game. The Nintendo Switch eShop hosts a lot of sales, but somehow none of these games have ever been discounted. That has now changed, as 20 are currently available for 30% off! For those that have been on the fence about purchasing these games, there's literally never been a better time. The following games normally retail for $7.99 but can now be purchased for $5.59:
ComicBook
New GTA Online Challenge Promises Players a Surprise Reward
GTA Online players have been tasked once again with completing a community challenge in exchange for a reward, but this time, Rockstar Games isn't telling players what they stand to win. Instead, Rockstar teased in the latest GTA Online weekly update that players who partake in The Heist Challenge that's going on starting now will have to accumulate a staggering GTA$2 trillion as a community if they hope to succeed in this year's challenge. Should they be able to do so, players will get a "special reward coming later this year."
3 Reasons Why Amazon Is the Perfect Buffett Stock to Buy Now
Buffett already owns Amazon. Here's why he might want some more.
ComicBook
PS6 Release Date Seemingly Leaked by Official Documents
The PS6 release date, or at least its release window, has seemingly been leaked in new official documents, thanks to the ongoing drama involving Xbox's acquisition of Activision-Blizzard. Ever since Xbox announced it was acquiring the makers of Call of Duty, Overwatch, Diablo, World of Warcraft, Crash Bandicoot, and more for $68.7 billion, PlayStation has been speaking with regulators around the world to try and get the deal struck down. The latest development in this ongoing saga involves the Competition and Markets Authority in the UK which is investigating the deal. As you may know, the CMA has some concerns over the deal, particularly with Microsoft gaining ownership over Call of Duty.
ComicBook
New Nintendo Switch Game Is for N64 Fans
A new Nintendo Switch game is for everyone yearning for that sweet N64 nostalgia. The Nintendo 64 may have not sold as well as some Nintendo systems like the Switch, the 3DS or the Wii, but like every Nintendo console -- except maybe the Wii U -- it has a special place in the heart of many, especially those who grew up in the late 90s and early 2000s. As you may know though, games from this era don't hold up that well, and that's because the industry was still learning how to make 3D games. However, despite this, many yearn for the 3D games of this era, particularly 3D platformers, a genre that is now a shadow of what it was during the N64 days.
ComicBook
Xbox 360 Fans Get an Unexpected Surprise on Anniversary
Yesterday, the Xbox 360 celebrated its 17-year anniversary. That's right, it's been 17 years since the Xbox 360 was released in 2005. And to this day, it remains Xbox's best-selling console and by a comfortable margin. What made the Xbox 360 so popular? Well, it was at the cutting edge of online console gaming and saw the birth of Xbox series like Gears of War. It was a great and increasingly nostalgic console. And it had a great controller as well. While it's viewed fondly now, the original Xbox controller was far from the greatest. It was too big and too heavy. So when the smaller and sleeker Xbox 360 controller was revealed it got a lot of Xbox fans excited. And it delivered. The Xbox 360 controller was the best controller of that generation and is still one of the best modern controllers.
ComicBook
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Sets New Nintendo Record
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet has only been available for a few days now, but the ninth Pokemon generation has already broken a record for Nintendo. According to a press release from the company, the two versions collectively sold 10 million copies in just three days, making it the biggest launch for any Nintendo published game ever. It's a stunning figure for the series, and it's a safe bet that the number will grow quickly with the holiday season already upon us!
ComicBook
Days Gone 2 Petition Has Almost 200,000 Signatures
A Days Gone 2 petition from two years ago is closing in on a landmark of 200,000 signatures, showing PlayStation that there is substantial demand for a sequel. Released in 2019, Days Gone from Bend Studio released to a 71 on Metacritic, a decent score but not for first-party PlayStation games which often land anywhere between 85 and 95. That said, despite the game stumbling with critics and suffering a messy launch, it sold very well. Typically, if a game sells very well, especially a new IP, a sequel is a lock, but PlayStation has shown in the past it's willing to pull the plug on games that don't land with critics and so far it looks like Days Gone will be the most recent example of this. And this is where the petition comes into play.
ComicBook
Marvel Launches a High-End Captain America MCU Shield Replica
When it comes to Marvel Captain America shield replicas, you can go the Hasbro Marvel Legends route, and get yourself a pretty nice shield for $132 or less, but if you're a collector with deep pockets Disney has a new option for you. Their limited edition Captain America Vibranium shield is made of metal and features motion and impact sounds. It even includes a faux leather carrying case like the one featured in the MCU.
ComicBook
Hogwarts Legacy Finally Reveals Important Character
Hogwarts Legacy developer Avalanche Software has finally revealed an important character in the Harry Potter game after previously teasing them. More specifically, the game's Twitter account has finally pulled the curtain back on the Defence Against the Dark Arts professor, Dinah Hecat, the "stern but likable professor that "takes her teaching responsibilities quite seriously." An official description of the character continues: "After a successful career with the ministry of magic -- during which she was rumored to have spent time in the Department of Mysteries -- she retired to become Hogwarts' Defence Against Dark Arts professor. Though she is happy to be at Hogwarts, some believe her hands-on teaching method satiates an innate desire for action." In other words, it sounds like she may be a little controversial.
Comments / 0