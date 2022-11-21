ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

fwtx.com

Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest

Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
watchstadium.com

Iowa State vs. TCU: Betting Preview

TCU goes for a perfect 12-0 regular season when they host Iowa State in Week 13. Michael Felder shares his thoughts on this game.
Wichita Eagle

TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)

Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
dallasexpress.com

Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap

Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
The Community News

Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis

Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
iheart.com

This Is Texas' Most Sung About City

When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
fox4news.com

Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27

Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
papercitymag.com

Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit

The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
CW33 NewsFix

When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday

DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘The Great Texas Red Sauce War' is Settled: Who Won Carbone's vs Carbone Lawsuit?

A legal battle nicknamed “the great Texas red sauce wars” has come to a surprising end. Julian Barsotti, the owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, launched a trademark lawsuit in June 2022, three months after the similarly named Italian joint Carbone opened in Dallas and created confusion for Barsotti’s business.
blackchronicle.com

Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant

FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
dallasexpress.com

Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express

Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
dmagazine.com

Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27

I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
