Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during gameThe LanternEast Lansing, MI
USPS: Mason Post Office Reopens for ServiceBryan DijkhuizenMason, MI
Generations Community Theater To Hold Four Performances Of Christmas Play At Mason MuseumMason 48854Mason, MI
Santa at Mason Area Historical Museum Before and After Mason Holidays Light ParadeMason 48854Mason, MI
fwtx.com
Where the Crushed Souls of TCU’s Opponents Are Laid to Rest
Showing their respects for the 11 teams, Big 12 and otherwise, that the Horned Frogs have left behind in the wake of their, so far, undefeated season, a home on Bellaire Drive has transformed their front yard into a burial ground. The cemetery — I recently discovered the difference between...
saturdaytradition.com
CFP chair Boo Corrigan discusses why Ohio State, Michigan remain ahead of TCU
TCU has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 college football season. The Horned Frogs are currently 11-0 and will play for a Big 12 title. TCU is No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings, a “win and in” spot, especially with Nos. 2 and 3 belonging to Week 13 opponents Ohio State and Michigan.
watchstadium.com
Iowa State vs. TCU: Betting Preview
TCU goes for a perfect 12-0 regular season when they host Iowa State in Week 13. Michael Felder shares his thoughts on this game.
watchstadium.com
Michigan vs. Ohio State: Betting Preview
Ohio State is over a touchdown favorite against Michigan on Saturday. Michael Felder joins the show to preview the game.
Wichita Eagle
TCU Fans During the 2022 Baylor Game (Feat. Baylor Fans)
Frogs are 11 and 0 (12 and 0 if you count BYE). If you want to see raw emotion, then watch the fans and players at the end of the 2022 TCU @ Baylor game. It's already gone down in history as one of TCU Football's most memorable moments: TCU's Walk-off Field Goal in the last seconds of the game. All Glory to the Hypnotoad!
TCU, Sonny Dykes are putting these recruits on flip watch
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins look at the big names TCU is looking to flip and add to their 2023 recruiting class.
dallasexpress.com
Round Two Dallas Area High School Football Playoff Recap
Here are results and recaps of some of the marquee games featuring Dallas area teams from round two of the UIL high school football playoffs. Even though Arlington Martin (10-2) outgained Lewisville 237 to 130, Lewisville’s defense held firm to come away with the shutout victory over a team that averaged 45 points per game, eliminating Martin in the second round for the second consecutive year.
The Community News
Bearcats to face unbeaten old nemesis
Defensively, we’ll have to play fundamental football. It’s a simple plan, but it’s not easy to do; tackle when you’ve got to tackle. Sounds easy, but you still have to do it when you’re in that situation. Offensively, we have to be able to spread the ball around, utilize all of our weapons.”
Was this your ticket? $40,000 winning Mega Millions ticket sold somewhere in Texas
The Texas Lottery shows that no one in the state of Texas won the jackpot or a secondary prize from the November 18 drawing, but another prize of a cool $40,000 was won on a ticket sold somewhere in the state.
iheart.com
This Is Texas' Most Sung About City
When you think of Texas, what song pops into your head? For music lovers, there's no better way to show your appreciation for something than by singing about it. People love singing about their hometowns, the towns where they fell in love, or their college towns. There are tons of iconic songs written about big cities, like New York, Los Angeles, or Nashville. But there are also tons of songs written about cities right here in your state.
QSR Web
Layne's Chicken Fingers opens first of 6 units in Dallas/Fort Worth area
QSR brand Layne's Chicken Fingers has opened the first of six units in the Dallas/Fort Worth area in Texas. The first restaurant, located in Denton, opened on Nov. 21st, according to a press release. The restaurant is helmed by franchise owners Scott and Heather Davis, who signed a six-unit franchise...
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 25-27
Once you are done with your turkey and ready to get out of the house there is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this holiday weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates.
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Texas
24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state.
papercitymag.com
Holiday Lights and Ice Skating Rinks You Need to Have On Your Nice List — Fort Worth and Houston Embrace the Lightscape Spirit
The Japanese Garden's new arched bridge reflects in the water at Lightscape. (Photo by Courtney Dabney) Lightscape has arrived in Texas, with three different holiday light wonderlands in Houston, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The 120 acre Fort Worth Botanic Garden is the backdrop for Lightscape Fort Worth, which is set along an illuminated walking trail winding through the gardens and epic rose garden, as well as through the Japanese Garden with its maple trees and brand new arched bridge on full display. Reliant Energy provides the light and Sony Music is in charge of the seasonal soundtrack during your walking tour.
CW33 NewsFix
When to expect rain & storms in North Texas Wednesday & Thursday
DALLAS (KDAF) — Don’t let the rain get you down, be sure to have fun with your family and friends during this Thanksgiving week but be sure to be aware of the weather. The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports some unsettled weather is back in the mix and North Texas can expect some light rain during the day Wednesday, storms at night and on Thursday (Thanksgiving).
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
‘The Great Texas Red Sauce War' is Settled: Who Won Carbone's vs Carbone Lawsuit?
A legal battle nicknamed “the great Texas red sauce wars” has come to a surprising end. Julian Barsotti, the owner of Dallas restaurant Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine, launched a trademark lawsuit in June 2022, three months after the similarly named Italian joint Carbone opened in Dallas and created confusion for Barsotti’s business.
blackchronicle.com
Native American heritage felt at Fort Worth restaurant
FORT WORTH, Texas — North Texas is a mix of cultures and traditions. And on a hill on the west aspect of the Fort Worth Stockyards, a restaurant proprietor will gladly share her heritage whereas, over a scrumptious meal, looking for the recipe of what all of us have in frequent.
dallasexpress.com
Son of Dallas Roofing Contractor Allegedly Sends Threats to Dallas Express
Additional information concerning the person suspected to be behind a string of violent threats recently received by The Dallas Express suggests that the threats came from the son of a well-connected Dallas business owner with extensive left-wing political donations. Last week, The Dallas Express and figures associated with the publication...
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas-Fort Worth This Week: November 25-27
I bet you thought I was going to make a string of puns with Eagles song lyrics for this post, but you’d be wrong. I can’t tell you why, though. At any rate, head to Cowtown to hear Joe Walsh, Timothy B. Schmit, Vince Gill, and Preston Hollow resident Don Henley post up 30 of the band’s greatest hits. Get tickets here.
Dallas Observer
Ground Game Texas Tells Denton to Implement Marijuana Decriminalization Ordinance
After Denton officials told residents they didn’t plan to fully enforce an ordinance voters passed on Nov. 8 that would essentially decriminalize small amounts of marijuana, they got a memo from one of the principal groups pushing for measures like these across the state. The group is Ground Game...
