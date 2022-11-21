Read full article on original website
darkhorsepressnow.com
STEPPING UP TO SERVE: Ministry Gives Away 500 Thanksgiving Food Boxes To Community
A ministry called Care Center Ministries Mississippi did something wonderful for the community right before Thanksgiving. They packed over 500 Thanksgiving meal boxes to deliver to people in need in the Jackson community. Volunteers from all over the state came to help pack up these boxes. They were handed out...
mageenews.com
Hulon Lonzo Garner, 60 of Magee, MS
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Hulon Lonzo Garner, 60 of Magee, MS passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, November 16, 1962 in Mississippi.
pelahatchienews.com
Southern pine beetle activity is on the rise
We are beginning to see pine beetle activity in pine trees in Rankin County this fall. The scientific name for the southern pine beetle (SPB) is Dendroctonus Frontalis Zimm, which means “tree killer." The SPB has been just that in Mississippi pine stands for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Many landowners have suffered losses, ranging from a few hundred trees to entire stands. At low population levels, SPB still attacks stressed, damaged or overly stocked stands. However, at high populations, SPB will attack mass numbers of trees, killing them regardless of age, size, or conditions.
howafrica.com
Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
WAPT
Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
fox7austin.com
Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook
LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
Do you know these rings? Mississippi investigators hope jewelry will lead to identity of remains found near Camp Shelby
Mississippi authorities hope someone can identify two rings that were found near the bones of an unidentified individual discovered near Camp Shelby south of Hattiesburg. The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office posted pictures of the two rings on social media. Deputies hope any information about the rings will help them...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
WLBT
Apartment manager frustrated with potholes affecting residents, children
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A local apartment manager is fed up with the potholes near the apartment complex. Linnie Harrington oversees the Wood Village Apartments and says the road leading to it is a nightmare. “I want this road fixed. This is a Jackson city street. It’s less than a...
WLBT
Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
WAPT
Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival
JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
Mississippi baker wins Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge
A Mississippi cookie baker won the Food Network’s Christmas Cookie Challenge in an episode that aired Sunday night. Beth Hennington, of Madison, Mississippi, operates a speciality cookie company called The Vanillian where she specializes in creating highly detailed, decorated cookies. Hennington was selected to compete in the annual Christmas...
WLBT
Governor ends Jackson water emergency; says city’s ‘crisis of incompetence’ continues
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - According to Gov. Tate Reeves, Jackson’s water crisis is over, but a crisis of poor leadership still remains for the capital city. Tuesday, Reeves issued an executive order officially ending the August 30, 2022, state of emergency surrounding the city of Jackson’s water treatment system.
The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers
Rasheem Ryelle Carter, a Black man from Mississippi went missing on Oct. 2 in Taylorsville. His family now wants answers. The post The Mysterious Disappearance Of Rasheem Carter: Mississippi Man’s Family Wants Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
WDAM-TV
Missing man reported in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
WTOK-TV
Failed candidate makes unfounded claims about stolen drives, Dominion voting machines when requesting ballot exam
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The candidate who lost to incumbent Democrat Congressman Bennie Thompson plans to review Hinds County’s ballots next week, claiming some equipment was stolen during the election without proof and alleging Dominion voting machines were also involved. Republican Brian Flowers filed paperwork on Monday, requesting a...
United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme
CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials and the former city engineer with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed on Monday, November 21 as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, […]
Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
Mississippi: Man killed, 6 others shot over dice game, sheriff says
One man is dead and six other people were shot in Mississippi Saturday. Law enforcement said the violence broke out over a dice game.
