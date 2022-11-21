We are beginning to see pine beetle activity in pine trees in Rankin County this fall. The scientific name for the southern pine beetle (SPB) is Dendroctonus Frontalis Zimm, which means “tree killer." The SPB has been just that in Mississippi pine stands for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Many landowners have suffered losses, ranging from a few hundred trees to entire stands. At low population levels, SPB still attacks stressed, damaged or overly stocked stands. However, at high populations, SPB will attack mass numbers of trees, killing them regardless of age, size, or conditions.

RANKIN COUNTY, MS ・ 3 DAYS AGO