Simpson County, MS

mageenews.com

Hulon Lonzo Garner, 60 of Magee, MS

Hulon Lonzo Garner, 60 of Magee, MS passed away Tuesday, November 22, 2022 at the Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg, MS. He was born Friday, November 16, 1962 in Mississippi.
MAGEE, MS
pelahatchienews.com

Southern pine beetle activity is on the rise

We are beginning to see pine beetle activity in pine trees in Rankin County this fall. The scientific name for the southern pine beetle (SPB) is Dendroctonus Frontalis Zimm, which means “tree killer." The SPB has been just that in Mississippi pine stands for hundreds, if not thousands, of years. Many landowners have suffered losses, ranging from a few hundred trees to entire stands. At low population levels, SPB still attacks stressed, damaged or overly stocked stands. However, at high populations, SPB will attack mass numbers of trees, killing them regardless of age, size, or conditions.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
howafrica.com

Get To Know Harvey Johnson Jr., An American Politician From Mississippi

Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Mississippi hospitals face financial struggles, especially those in rural areas

JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
fox7austin.com

Wanted man captured after trolling Mississippi authorities on Facebook

LAUREL, Miss. - A wanted man was captured in Mississippi after trolling authorities on their Facebook page. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office wanted 31-year-old Jenise Bolin for a bench warrant after he failed to appear in court for a methamphetamine possession charge. Deputies posted his picture, along with other...
JONES COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Hattiesburg’s McNair elected VP of Mississippi School Boards Assoc.

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The head of the Hattiesburg Public School District’s Board of Trustees, Delores McNair, will take on a new challenge as the Mississippi School Boards Association (MSBA) vice president. At a special meeting on Nov. 15, local school board representatives in the MSBA Delegate Assembly elected...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WLBT

Blackburn Middle School student attacked by two girls

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A 13-year-old student that attends Blackburn Middle School was attacked Monday while class was in session. Madison Henderson says she’s now afraid to go back to school. “The students didn’t belong in the classroom; they came from somewhere else,” said Marquita Moore, Madison’s mother. “That’s...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Woman convicted of running down, killing romantic rival

JACKSON, Miss. — A woman has been convicted of murder after running down a romantic rival who died after spending two years in a coma. Brittany Carter was found guilty of second-degree murder in the 2019 death of Chornell Mayfield. The two women had been involved in an ongoing dispute over a "mutual love interest" that ended with Carter running over Mayfield with an SUV, according to a release from Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens II.
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WDAM-TV

Missing man reported in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a missing man. According to HPD, 50-year-old Johnnie Bennett was last seen leaving Merit Health Wesley on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. He was reportedly headed to work after being there with a family member. Family members said he...
HATTIESBURG, MS
WJTV 12

United Furniture lays off all employees before Thanksgiving holiday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – United Furniture Industries laid off about 2,700 employees just before the Thanksgiving holiday. The Daily Journal reported a memo was sent from the board of United just before 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday, November 22 that told employees not to report to work. The memo also said the move is likely permanent. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Canton city officials, former city engineer indicted in bribery scheme

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A federal grand jury in Jackson returned an indictment in December 2021 charging three City of Canton officials and the former city engineer with criminal conspiracy charges relating to bribery and wire fraud. The indictment was unsealed on Monday, November 21 as two of the defendants, Eric Gilkey and Andrew Grant, […]
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man sentenced to 40 years for stabbing man in Petal

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – An Ellisville man was sentenced to prison in connection to a stabbing that happened in August 2020. Leon Jesse Trevino, 40, was sentenced on Tuesday to 40 years in prison with 20 of those years to be served day-for-day in the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). Forrest County deputies responded […]
PETAL, MS

