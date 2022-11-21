Read full article on original website
Festival of Trees Brings Holiday Spirit to the Bayfront
The Festival of Trees continues down at the Bayfront Convention Center. Proceeds from the event will go towards those who need it. "This year, the proceeds benefit Cardiac Care and Children's Miracle Network at Saint Vincent Hospital," said Ashley Ross, Director of Development at St. Vincent Hospital. "So it's just such a wonderful event to bring everybody together."
‘Giving Thanks’ brings meals to those in Crawford Co. community
Tree Lighting Ceremony at West Erie Plaza
The spirit of Christmas was on display Friday night in West Erie Plaza, as the plaza hosted its annual tree lighting ceremony. Friends and family gathered to celebrate the season, with sweet treats and even sweeter deals. Several shops in the plaza had special sales for the event, including signature...
Locals and Visitors Flock to Bars and Restaurants on Thanksgiving Eve
While Thanksgiving is traditionally a time to spend with family, that didn't stop bars from being packed with former-Erieites visiting their hometown and seeing old friends. Some find Erie to be a nice change of scenery from their current cities. "I love being home," said Tara Carone, who's visiting Erie...
Ice Rink at Perry Square Now Open
The ice rink at Perry Square opened for the season on Saturday. The festivities kicked off with a ribbon cutting and a performance by the Westminster Skating Club. People were eager to get out on the ice once it opened. Admission is $5 and rented skates are provided. The rink...
Salvation Army in Desperate Need for Volunteers
The Salvation Army says they're in need of workers to ask for donations for their iconic "Red Kettle" collection posts. Captain Denise Martin says the Erie Corps only has about 8 volunteers across 17 locations throughout Erie. "I always tell people, you know, it's wonderful if you drop a twenty...
Preparations for Festival of Trees
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) — In preparation for the 38th Annual Festival of Trees, volunteers decked the halls of the Bayfront Convention Center. To help the transformation, people from the community came together to bring holiday cheer. “This weekend AHN ST. Vincent will welcome the community to the...
Waterford Pizza and More Serve Free Thanksgiving Meals to Residents
Waterford Pizza and More and Kim's Waterford Diner served free Thanksgiving meals to Waterford residents. The restaurants will be serving free Thanksgiving meals from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The two restaurants said they expect to serve 250 meals on Thanksgiving. Waterford Pizza started serving free meals to residents 5...
Christmas Movie Features Local Horses & Driver
With Thanksgiving now behind us, it's time to officially roll out the Christmas season. For many people, that means watching those romantic holiday movies that are shown non-stop on the Hallmark Channel or Lifetime TV. Those kind of movies are very popular. This year, fans will be able to watch one that has a special connection to this area.
Downtown Businesses Participating in Shop Small Saturday
Live Music Line-up DJ's Steve Maynard & Larry Wheaton. The Perry Square Stage will host the following Drink Vendors:. The pop-up Ice Skating Rink will be open and located in Perry Square East. The Cashier's House will host the following vendors:. Food. Flagship City Foodhall serving small plates from new...
Local Salvation Army branch gives out 400 free meals
The Salvation Army in Sharon was busy delivering Thanksgiving meals to their community Thanksgiving morning.
Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center Dubbed the Miniature MET of Erie: Community Gems
Art magic is made at the Mary D'Angelo Performing Arts Center. It opened in 1996 thanks to a generous gift from the D'Angelo family. "It's been dubbed the miniature MET of Erie which suggests the caliber of talent that we are bringing to Erie," said Dr. Brett Johnson, the Artistic Director for the Mercyhurst Institute for Arts and Culture.
Where to get a free Thanksgiving meal in Erie County?
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie County organizations are helping residents in need this holiday season. United Way of Erie County and 211PA have once again compiled a list of free Thanksgiving meals you can find around Erie County. Some happened this past weekend, others will take place Thanksgiving Day or the day before. Listed below are the […]
Fire crews respond to kitchen fire in North East
The North East Fire Department was called out to 7072 Findley Lake Road for a kitchen fire on Saturday. According to the 911 Center, the call first came in around 12:45 p.m. Upon arrival, fire crews found smoke coming from the roof and kitchen window. It was determined the fire started in the kitchen. Crews […]
Black Friday Shopping at the Millcreek Mall
For many, Black Friday marks the official start of the Christmas shopping season. Shoppers were in line early this morning at the Millcreek Mall in hopes to snag the best deals. According to those that were first in line, they started waiting at 11pm the night before. The following stores...
Area Ski Resort Takes Advantage of Winter Weather
EDINBORO, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Last week’s historic snow storm is giving one local business owner a big lift. The owners of the Mount Pleasant Ski Resort of Edinboro took advantage of the conditions to start making snow last Thursday. It’s the earliest time they ever started...
One Person Rescued from East Erie Fire
Firefighters had to rescue a person after a fire broke out inside a residence in the City of Erie on Friday. It was reported in the 1000 block of E. 9th St. between Pennsylvania and East Ave. around 7:50 a.m. The flames started on the first floor. One person received...
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season Kicks Off On Saturday
ERIE, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Pennsylvania’s firearms deer season will be kicking off this Saturday. The season will kick off Saturday, November 26th and runs through Saturday, December 10th. Hunting is only closed on Sunday, November 4th. Experts said hunters will encounter a deer herd that’s doing...
Vietnam Reflection Series Features Oil City High School Graduate
After his High School Graduation, John Healy said, "He majored in student union life," and that led him to a tour of duty in Vietnam. When he signed up at the recruiting office, he was told he would not be in Vietnam. He told Erie News Now, "But of course,...
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
