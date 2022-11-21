Read full article on original website
TIRED OF "IGNORANCE"
5d ago
Plan on rolling blackouts in New England, hence the price increase by Eversource, they're so transparent. They will start complaining about the lack coal and natural gas shortage, that runs the grids, the Biden regime caused. So get ready people 50% price hike and rolling blackouts..... thx Lamont
Melissa Herrera
5d ago
we would do so much better if our tax money will really help the homeless, veterans and elderly ppl not those bunch of lazy people in perfect conditions of working and choosing not to and take all our hard earn tax money SMH
Anita dick
5d ago
ned did nothing g to balance the budget or get extra money other than grovel to nancy for bailout money like the other blue states from covid
Multiple issues to be decided on by Connecticut legislators at Monday's special session
HARTFORD, Conn. — State lawmakers will begin a special legislative session Monday with multiple issues on their agenda. A special session is when the legislature meets outside its normal schedule, usually to address unfinished tasks from the previous session, or during emergencies like natural disasters. In this case, Gov....
A Message to State Leaders: Hold Out-of-State Energy Generators Accountable
The employees of United Illuminating are dedicated and hardworking members of the communities we serve. That’s why we understand, as well as anyone, that the current inflationary pressures on everything from milk to electricity are causing incredible strain on the pocketbooks of families across Connecticut. Unfortunately, over the past...
Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments
Hartford leads Connecticut in the post-pandemic push to convert old office buildings into new apartments, according to a study. The post Hartford leads state in converting office buildings into apartments appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
Opinion: CT Republicans tried to prevent heating crisis. 'Many of our residents will be left shivering in the dark'
Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol’ is not on any playbill in Hartford this holiday season, but the specter of Connecticut’s past, present, and future political and economic ghosts are taking center stage at the state Capitol. The House and Senate are expected to convene in special...
CT Department of Transportation to get a new leader
The administration of Gov. Ned Lamont chose a railroad station Wednesday to say goodbye to Joseph J. Giulietti, the railroad lifer lured out of retirement four years ago to run the Department of Transportation, and ratify his choice of a successor, Garrett Eucalitto. Giulietti, 70, who went to work on...
After Falling for Eight Years, Homelessness is on the Rise in Connecticut
This Thanksgiving, Leroy Jordan is grateful for his friends Ellis Crawford and Reggie Spears. The two support what Jordan has made his life’s work – helping the people who live on the streets of Stamford. This time of year, Crawford and Spears collect coats and jackets for the...
Lamont Calls Legislature in for Monday Special Session
The Connecticut General Assembly will convene Monday for a special session to extend a tax break on gasoline, boost funding for an energy assistance program and essential worker bonuses, as well as delay certain changes to the bottle bill. Gov. Ned Lamont issued the long-expected call of special session on...
Eversource, United Illuminating will cut Connecticut's electric rates for some, but not until 2024
The electric bills for roughly 1.5 million power customers in Connecticut are expected to spike dramatically come January, but a long-awaited initiative that would ease monthly energy costs for the state’s lowest-income residents is still more than a year away. Last week, both Eversource and United Illuminating — Connecticut’s...
Fixing bridges, improving roads — Connecticut’s potential next transportation commissioner outlines projects
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut Transportation Director Joe Giulietti is retiring at the age of 70, ending a career that has spanned five decades and placed him at the helm for four years. Giulietti, who is known for his love of trains, said the agency never stopped during the COVID-19 pandemic. “And I’m talking every […]
CT essential worker relief caught in debate over who owes ‘heroes’
CT essential workers waiting to learn if they’ll receive $1,000 bonuses are stuck in a debate between Gov. Ned Lamont, businesses and labor.
The Best Place To Live In Connecticut
Connecticut packs a lot into a relatively small space. It is a beautiful pivot point on the Northeastern seaboard. Here's the best place to live in the state.
Former Connecticut Attorney Admits Defrauding Clients Of More Than $700K
William McCullough, 62, of Westerly, Rhode Island, waived his right to be indicted and pleaded guilty this week before U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport to one count of wire fraud stemming from an embezzlement scheme. According to court documents and statements made
The Cell Phone Debate in Connecticut Classrooms Rages On
** Brenda M. - If they are, they should be put away out of sight…how can anyone concentrate on a class if their phone is in their face?!. ** Joe N. - There's no good reason to need a phone in the classroom. Kids should be paying attention; they might learn something to help them become functional adults.
CT recreational pot sales will start within months, regulators say
CT officials said this week that approved marijuana businesses are on track to launch retail sales within the next few months.
Police Arrest Second Armed Robbery Suspect in Connecticut
Police have arrested a second individual in connection with the Rockland Trust armed bank robbery, taking a New Hampshire resident into custody late Friday evening in Connecticut. Omar Johnson, 39, of Canterbury, N.H. has been charged with masked armed robbery with a firearm and conspiracy to commit armed robbery with...
Lamont calls for special session to vote on extending gas tax holiday
They will vote on extending the gas tax holiday for six more months as well as free bus service.
People in Connecticut don’t know how to pronounce ‘Connecticut,’ according to Google
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — People are Googling how to pronounce Connecticut more and more, according to the search giant. And leading the charge is none other than the Constitution State itself. The only other state with enough searches to appear on Google’s records is New York. The data shows search data since 2004. In […]
Lamont seeks additional funding for worker bonuses
(The Center Square) – Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont is asking the General Assembly to reconvene in effort to pump more money into a program that will provide bonuses for essential workers who remained on the job during the pandemic. Lamont said Thursday, he agreed to increase funding for essential worker bonuses from $35 million to $90 million in order to provide cash bonuses for about 134,000 workers, who have been pre-qualified for the one-time payments. Lamont said he expects lawmakers to take up the proposal...
Connecticut awards 1st retail cannabis dispensary licenses
The state of Connecticut has awarded its first licenses for recreational cannabis dispensaries.
News 12 Connecticut Weather Report
The latest forecast details from News 12 Connecticut
