Naugatuck, CT

Man on the run after 11-month-old baby dies of neck compressions, stab wounds in Connecticut

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
NAUGATUCK, CT — A man has been on the run after an 11-month-old baby girl died last week in Connecticut. Officials say the baby’s death was from neck compressions and stab wounds.

The Naugatuck Police Department in a news release Sunday said that an arrest warrant has been issued for Christopher Francisquini for murder with special circumstances and risk of injury to a minor. He is wanted for the murder of an 11-month-old baby that happened on Friday.

According to WFSB, during a news conference Monday morning, NPD said the victim was an 11-month-old baby girl. She died of neck compressions and stab wounds. NPD also said that the baby girl had been dismembered.

According to WFSB, the baby was identified as Camila Francisquini, the suspect’s daughter.

NPD said that Francisquini, 31, should be considered armed and dangerous, according to WFSB. He has a criminal history and was out on $375,000 worth of bonds for five pending cases at the time of Camila’s murder.

According to WFSB, NPD said that a GPS monitor was removed before a call to 911 was made.

The investigation is ongoing. According to WVIT, the FBI is assisting in the case. They are preparing to offer a reward up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest. No further information has been released including a possible motive.

Francisquini’s bond has been set at $5 million, according to WVIT.

Anyone with information is asked to call NPD at 203-729-5221 or the confidential tip line at 475-313-5385.

