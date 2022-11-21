ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Driver of truck that hit girl in NC parade released on bond

The Associated Press
 5 days ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The man who was driving a truck that fatally hit a girl in a North Carolina holiday parade has been released on bond.

Wake County District Attorney Lorrin Freeman confirmed that Landen Glass, 20, was released on a $4,000 bond, The News & Record reported. Glass is scheduled to return to court Jan. 26.

The driver of a white pickup truck towing a float in the Raleigh Christmas parade on Saturday morning lost control and hit the girl, who died from her injuries, Raleigh police said.

Glass was charged with misdemeanor death by motor vehicle, careless and reckless driving, using improper equipment, unsafe movement and carrying a firearm in a parade.

If convicted of all those offenses, Glass could face a maximum sentence of one year in jail, a 30-day suspension of his driver’s license, up to a $750 fine and a lasting mark on his driving record. A family member told WRAL-TV that Glass would not be making a statement.

Nobody else at the parade was injured in the collision.

