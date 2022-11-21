Read full article on original website
Related
yourerie
Black Friday shopping in full swing at Millcreek Mall
Black Friday shopping in full swing at Millcreek …. Black Friday shopping in full swing at Millcreek Mall. World’s largest active volcano continues to rumble …. Mauna Loa remains in a yellow advisory with dozens of small daily earthquakes, a sign that the large volcano could be headed toward eruption.
yourerie
Click here for the Weekend Forecast
Rain returns on Sunday, along with gusty winds, too. If you are hitting the road early (before 9AM) it will be mainly rain free. But rain will arrive by mid-Morning and continues through midday light but steady, as a strong low pressure moves through Ohio. It will turn rather blustery through the day, it will be a south wind which could make travel difficult at times, especially on I-90. Steadiest rain tapers by afternoon, but still a lingering risk for showers. It will be another up and down week temperature-wise. Turning cooler with a leftover spotty sprinkle or wet flurry Monday Morning then milder again by Tuesday and Wednesday. Yet another strong storm system will bring steady soaking rain by Wednesday, with a chance of snow returning by Thursday, but nothing major with respect to any snow accumulation. But it will turn very windy with strong gusts possible Wednesday into Thursday.
Comments / 0