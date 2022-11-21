Rain returns on Sunday, along with gusty winds, too. If you are hitting the road early (before 9AM) it will be mainly rain free. But rain will arrive by mid-Morning and continues through midday light but steady, as a strong low pressure moves through Ohio. It will turn rather blustery through the day, it will be a south wind which could make travel difficult at times, especially on I-90. Steadiest rain tapers by afternoon, but still a lingering risk for showers. It will be another up and down week temperature-wise. Turning cooler with a leftover spotty sprinkle or wet flurry Monday Morning then milder again by Tuesday and Wednesday. Yet another strong storm system will bring steady soaking rain by Wednesday, with a chance of snow returning by Thursday, but nothing major with respect to any snow accumulation. But it will turn very windy with strong gusts possible Wednesday into Thursday.

OHIO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO