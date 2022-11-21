Read full article on original website
Legal battle bakes between 2 central Ohio bagel businesses
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One morning in early October, storefronts in North Market and Bexley bore the familiar Block’s Bagels branding. The next morning, they did not: a newly-erected “Fox’s Bagel & Deli” sign with a bagel in lieu of an “O” dangled above each. The month and a half since have boiled into a […]
Fans hit hard by Buckeyes loss to Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The anticipation for Saturday’s Ohio State University game against Michigan was building for a whole year, a shot at redemption for the Buckeyes in the rivalry. However, that wasn’t the case, and Buckeye fans aren’t taking the loss lightly. None of the fans watching the game at Zeno’s Bar and Restaurant […]
Ohio State defeats Michigan in annual Blood Battle
An earlier story on the OSU-Michigan Blood Battle can be seen in the player above. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Michigan Wolverines in the second-greatest rivalry this week. The 41st annual Blood Battle, a blood drive competition between Ohio State University and the University of Michigan, concluded and for the […]
Columbus rent up more than 20%, report finds
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus rent is up more than 20% since this time last year, according to a national rent report. Columbus is ranked 73rd as the most expensive rental market in the U.S. in October, according to a report from the national rental platform Zumper. Compared with 2021, the price of a one-bedroom […]
What’s next for OSU? Three takeaways from Michigan game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State had Michigan where it wanted it – trailing at halftime and searching for the running game that had served it so well all season. The Wolverines scored on a couple of big plays, but those could be attributed to a missed tackle in the open field and busted coverage, […]
Most commonly seen birds in Ohio
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in Ohio using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Project FeederWatch. Birds are ranked by the percent of sites visited from Nov. 1 to Nov. 11. Ties are broken by the average group size when seen, any further ties were not broken. Data was […]
Longtime family tailgaters bid Buckeyes games farewell
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — After nearly a century, a Buckeye game tradition is having its last hurrah. The Roemer family has hosted a tailgate at every Ohio State University home game for more than 90 years. After four generations of pre-game cheer, Saturday’s rivalry game tailgate will be their last. “My grandfather, he graduated from […]
Black Friday shoppers return to central Ohio stores in full force
SUNBURY, Ohio (WCMH) — Black Friday shopping is in full swing across the country and in central Ohio. North of Columbus at Tanger Outlets, people were in and out of stores all day, the outlet mall’s marketing director Audrey Vrancken said. “We anticipated a slight increase compared to last year,” Vrancken said. “But we were […]
Ohio State wants payback against Michigan in looming matchup
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – To say that Ohio State has been waiting for this one would be a gross understatement. The Buckeyes NEED this one, the way a desert wanderer needs their thirst quenched. Even though it happened nearly a year ago, the sting of a 42-27 defeat at the hands of hated rival Michigan […]
Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In last year’s demoralizing loss to Michigan, Ohio State managed just 64 rushing yards and allowed the Wolverines to ramble for 297 and six rushing scores. Fast forward to 2022 and the script is completely flipped. Ohio State ended the first half gashing Michigan for 124 rushing yards, 64 coming from […]
Body found in Columbus area creek on Thanksgiving
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Emergency crews responded Thursday to a report of a body found in a creek in the Huber Ridge area. A Columbus Division of Police dispatcher confirmed that officers found a body under the Alum Creek bridge near the intersection of East Dublin Granville Road and Strawberry Farms Boulevard. Medical crews pronounced […]
