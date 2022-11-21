Home secretary Suella Braverman is under more pressure following a report that dozens of asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria were moved from Manston to hotels around the UK.Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of cases of the highly-contagious bacterial infection has risen to about 50, amid concerns about the spread of the disease.More than 70 suspected cases of diphtheria were seen among the migrants who have been moved from the processing facility in Kent to hotels around the country recent weeks, according to the Sunday Times.Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public...

