Protests of strict lockdown hit Shanghai, other China cities
A protest against China's strict “zero-COVID” policies resurfaced in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon even after police cleared away hundreds of demonstrators in the early morning with force and pepper spray. Crowds stood and filmed as police started shoving at people who had gathered in the street and shouted, “We don't want PCR tests, we want freedom!” according to an witness who did not want to be named for fear of retribution.Since Friday people have held protests across China, where street demonstrations are extremely rare. But anger and frustration have flared over the deaths from a fire in an apartment...
Manston asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria ‘moved around UK’ as cases rise
Home secretary Suella Braverman is under more pressure following a report that dozens of asylum seekers with suspected diphtheria were moved from Manston to hotels around the UK.Officials are expected to confirm on Monday that the number of cases of the highly-contagious bacterial infection has risen to about 50, amid concerns about the spread of the disease.More than 70 suspected cases of diphtheria were seen among the migrants who have been moved from the processing facility in Kent to hotels around the country recent weeks, according to the Sunday Times.Jim McManus, president of the Association of Directors of Public...
Protests across China as anger mounts over zero-Covid policy
Hundreds of people took to the streets in Beijing and Shanghai on Sunday to protest against China's zero-Covid policy in a rare outpouring of public anger against the state. And in Shanghai on Sunday afternoon, hundreds of people gathered in the megacity's downtown to hold what appeared to be a silent protest, an eyewitness told AFP, near where a demonstration had erupted just hours earlier.
At World Cup, US soccer scrubs Islamic emblem from Iran flag
The U.S. soccer federation is displaying Iran's national flag on social media without the emblem of the Islamic Republic
Japan vs Costa Rica LIVE: World Cup 2022 team news and line-ups from Group E encounter
Japan take on Costa Rica in Group E of World Cup 2022 this morning as they hope to secure a spot in the last 16 today. Their opening game versus Germany was one of the shocks of the tournament as Hajime Moriyasu’s men fought from a goal down to win 2-1 thanks to two goals in the second half. That victory puts Japan on three points and another win today will see them qualify if Spain avoid defeat to Germany in the late kick off.They face a Costa Rica side low on confidence after they were soundly beaten 7-0...
