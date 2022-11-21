ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs to open for skiing, snowboarding on Friday

By CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JPk5N_0jJ8rGvF00

Strap on those skis! Seven Springs can't wait to welcome you back 02:07

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) - Get ready to hit the slopes. Seven Springs is opening for the season on Friday.

Starting Nov. 25, the resort will be open for daily ski and snowboard operations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Seven Springs said it's transitioning to cashless operations this season. Guests will also notice 28 new snowmaking towers installed on Giant Steps and a replaced snowmaking pipe on Phillip's Run.

It'll be the first full season under Vail Resorts , which bought Seven Springs from the Nutting family last year. Seven Springs is now one of nearly 40 resorts owned by the company.

Opening day activities will include a first chair banner break on the Polar Bear Express, a DJ and complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and granola bars.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Seven Springs set to launch first full season under new management

CHAMPION, Pa. (KDKA) — The week of Thanksgiving usually marks the traditional beginning of the ski season in western Pennsylvania. Seven Springs Mountain Resort is set to launch its first full season under new management on Friday.Vail Resorts took over the 87-year-old facility from the Nutting family in early 2022. And while little changed at the end of last season, the billion-dollar ski resort company did make noticeable changes to several things, including new lockers that you pay for by scanning your smartphone.It's also important to know Seven Springs is going cashless. Another thing you need to know is the resort...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
91K+
Followers
32K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy