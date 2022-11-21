Seven Springs to open for skiing, snowboarding on Friday

Strap on those skis! Seven Springs can't wait to welcome you back 02:07

SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) - Get ready to hit the slopes. Seven Springs is opening for the season on Friday.

Starting Nov. 25, the resort will be open for daily ski and snowboard operations from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends.

Seven Springs said it's transitioning to cashless operations this season. Guests will also notice 28 new snowmaking towers installed on Giant Steps and a replaced snowmaking pipe on Phillip's Run.

It'll be the first full season under Vail Resorts , which bought Seven Springs from the Nutting family last year. Seven Springs is now one of nearly 40 resorts owned by the company.

Opening day activities will include a first chair banner break on the Polar Bear Express, a DJ and complimentary coffee, hot chocolate and granola bars.