Pensacola, FL

WMBB

Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
WKRG News 5

Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
CHICKASAW, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
PENSACOLA, FL

