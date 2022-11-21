Read full article on original website
Pensacola mother who lost her son to gun violence creates ‘Garden of Peace and Hope’
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WRKG) — Pensacola mother Lavon Brown lost her son Labar Brown after he was murdered on Oct. 22, 2012. Since then, Lavon Brown has made it her mission to bring awareness to homicide and provide herself and others a peaceful place to grieve. “I knew that I couldn’t bring him back,” said Brown. […]
Pensacola man identified as armed suspect killed by deputies
The Walton County Sheriff’s Office has identified a Pensacola man who was killed by deputies.
WEAR
Northwest Florida expert debunks myth of increased suicide rates during holidays
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- As the holidays are approaching and bringing joy to many, others struggle this time of year for various reasons. But fortunately there is help available to those in need. Earlier Tuesday, Officer Mike Wood with Pensacola Police says they've responded to multiple attempted suicide calls. Now there's...
Identity of man killed by Walton deputies is released
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Walton County Sheriff’s officials have released the name of a man who was shot and killed by a deputy last week. “November 15th, deputies responded to the area of Poinciana Boulevard in Miramar Beach just before midnight following a 911 call regarding a suspicious person with a gun in the […]
Florida woman allegedly gives baby watermelon Smirnoff in bottle, arrested: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WRKG) — A Pensacola woman is behind bars after allegedly pouring alcohol into her child’s baby bottle, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cecil LaToya Bryant, 28, was charged with aggravated child abuse. On Nov. 1, deputies said they responded to a possible child abuse. Deputies said when they arrived, they […]
1 shot at Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites, ‘life-threatening’ injuries: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said one person was shot at the Tillman’s Corner Extend-a-Suites Wednesday afternoon and has “life-threatening injuries.” Officers were called to 5450 Coca Cola Rd, Mobile, AL 36619 just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23 in reference to one shot. The man who was shot was transported […]
Pensacola man arrested after puppies die from neglect
A Pensacola man is in jail after being accused of leaving puppies in a backyard in July without food, water or veterinary care.
WALA-TV FOX10
Fugitive Files: Teen wanted in connection with shooting at Sandpiper Townhomes
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files is looking for a teenager accused of robbing and shooting someone at the Sandpiper Townhomes last week. The suspect, 18-year-old Jakel Thompson, is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has tattoos and dreadlocks with blond tips. Officers responded...
Man accused of murdering woman in Chickasaw arrested
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Chickasaw Police Department said they have made an arrest in the killing of a woman on 3rd Avenue. Cayenne Tate was arrested for the murder of Kimberly Robles, 21, which happened on Nov. 17. Officials with CPD said they along with the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tate […]
WEAR
Pensacola man identified as fatal suspect in Walton County officer-involved shooting
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. -- The Walton County Sheriff's Office released the name of the suspect who died in the offer-involved shooting in Miramar Beach last week. Deputies say the suspect was 39-year-old Jesse Mavrick Minton, of Pensacola. According to the sheriff's office, the shooting happened after deputies responded to the...
WALA-TV FOX10
FOX10 News Fugitive Files helps with 3 more MPD arrests
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - FOX10 News Fugitive Files helped the Mobile Police Department bag three more people who were on the run from the law. MPD said one’s a rapper, and the other two used a unique way to steal money from their victim--using his cell phone. Mobile police...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile PD: Tillman’s Corner shooting victim suffers life-threatening injuries
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department reports officers responded today to a shooting at a motel parking lot in Tillman’s Corner. One male victim was shot and was taken to a local hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, police said. FOX10 News has a crew on the...
WALA-TV FOX10
Judge considers setting aside guilty verdict in Mobile murder case
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A jury convicted David Cordero-Hernandez last month of murder, but the judge who presided over the trial is mulling a request to throw out the conviction. Judge Edward McDermott, a retired jurist who presided over the trial because the full-time judge was suspended at the time,...
WALA-TV FOX10
Case of woman accused in death of 6-year-old son heads to grand jury
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The case against a Mobile woman accused in connection with the death of her 6-year-old son is bound for a grand jury. Kristina Rankins, 45, is charged with chemical endangerment that led to the child’s death. According to Mobile police, they found the child’s body...
MAWSS employee makes unlikely friend in dog, brings him ‘get well soon’ toy
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s not every day that you see a Mobile Area Water and Sewer Service employee playing with a pup while completing a work task. For Ashley Brazell and her family, it used to be a normal occurrence until recently. Brazell made a post on Facebook Nov. 21, praising a man they […]
WEAR
'Celebrate every day': Pensacola's homeless share thanks ahead of Thanksgiving holiday
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- President Abraham Lincoln declared Thanksgiving a national holiday back on Oct. 3, 1863. Since then, millions and millions of Americans have celebrated Thanksgiving with their loved ones. There are others, who are missing their families this holiday. But those who spoke to WEAR Wednesday say they're still...
WEAR
Pensacola Fire Department provides kitchen safety tips ahead of Thanksgiving
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department provided some safety tips Wednesday as families begin their cooking for the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the fire department, cooking is the greatest cause of home fires and home fire injuries. They say Thanksgiving is the peak day of when those types of...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co. Sheriff, Coroner seeking multi-million-dollar forensics building
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Efforts are underway to speed up death investigations in Baldwin County and relieve the burden the area's growth is having on the coroner's office. A new multi-million-dollar forensics building is in the works in the empty lot next to the Baldwin County Coroner's Office.
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Bay Minette
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – He was on the run for five weeks with a jug on his head, braving cold temperatures and scared of anyone trying to help. “His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale. The jug made it tough, […]
WEAR
The Watson Firm gives away 1,000 Thanksgiving meals in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- There was a big party atmosphere Monday morning at Town & Country Plaza in Pensacola during a Thanksgiving food giveaway. Music playing as the Watson Firm passed out 1,000 turkeys and hams, along with all the fixings. The firm has made it their mission to help more...
