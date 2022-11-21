ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WEAR

1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
WEAR

Pensacola Youth Council helps out for holidays

PENSACOLA, Fla -- Booker T. Washington High School student Da'Rieon Gilbert said instead of complaining about the government, she decided to help change it. That is precisely what the 15-year-old Pensacola Youth Council member did this week when decorating and folding boxes for the Opening Doors Northwest Florida "Friendsgiving" fundraiser that collects non-perishable food items for the local homeless.
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
WEAR

Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Mobile store parking lot

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning in a Mobile store parking lot as witnesses describe a dramatic takedown of what they say were two men attempting to steal merchandise. It happened at Tractor Supply in Tillman's Corner, and the shots weren't fired by the suspected thieves,...
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Escambia County deputies searching for missing 66-year-old man

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing 66-year-old man in Escambia County. The sheriff's office says Guy Fredrick Thomason was last seen Thursday on the 400-block of Ronji Way. He is considered missing and endangered. Thomason was wearing a black dress shirt and black pants. He was...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Pensacola Airport ranks 10th in most expensive airports to fly out of in U.S.

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport ranks 10th in CNBC Make It's "The 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S." list. Madison, Wisconsin — Dane County Regional-Truax Field. Washington, D.C. — Washington Dulles International Airport. Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International. San Francisco —...
PENSACOLA, FL
WEAR

Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
WEAR

Iowa, TCU, Cal, Clemson headline Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville

NICEVILLE, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Classic returns to Niceville this weekend. Another solid lineup is in store for one of the best holiday basketball classics in the country. LSU beat Wake Forest for the title last year. This year, Iowa, TCU, Clemson and California are the headliners. Two semifinals...
NICEVILLE, FL
WEAR

Big 4th quarter comeback propels UWF to playoff win at Delta State

CLEVELAND, Mississippi - The University of West Florida used a 28-point fourth quarter to defeat Delta State in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday. The big final frame propelled the Argos to a 38-27 win at Horace McCool Stadium over the only team to beat them so far this season.
CLEVELAND, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy