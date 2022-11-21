Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Alabama shrimpers encounter hovering light that follows them homeRoger MarshElberta, AL
Popular supermarket chain opens another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersMilton, FL
Middleburg faces Escambia Gators in high school football playoffsAnthony SalazarMiddleburg, FL
Publix Opens New Stores In 3 StatesBryan DijkhuizenScottsboro, AL
See Bubble Alley Art Display During Pensacola’s Foo Foo FestivalAna KimberPensacola, FL
Pensacola Caring Hearts hosts coats and blankets drive for the homeless
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola Caring Hearts is hosting a coats and blankets drive for the homeless population of Pensacola as winter approaches. The organization says they want to help out homeless people who may not be able to get to a shelter when the weather gets colder or when it rains.
1 injured in drive-by shooting at Moorings Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are investigating a shooting Friday evening in Escambia County. It happened around 5:40 p.m. at the Moorings Apartments on Old Spanish Trail Road. According to the Escambia County Sheriff's Office, one person was shot while four cars were hit with gunfire. Deputies were called to...
Troopers: Jeep falls on truck after rolling off interstate in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol and rescue crew members responded to a roll over crash in Pensacola Saturday afternoon. According to officials, a call was made about a rollover crash with possible entrapment on E Jordan St. near N Haynes St. around 1:30 p.m. According to Florida Highway Patrol,...
Pensacola Youth Council helps out for holidays
PENSACOLA, Fla -- Booker T. Washington High School student Da'Rieon Gilbert said instead of complaining about the government, she decided to help change it. That is precisely what the 15-year-old Pensacola Youth Council member did this week when decorating and folding boxes for the Opening Doors Northwest Florida "Friendsgiving" fundraiser that collects non-perishable food items for the local homeless.
Families continue holiday traditions at Fish River Tree Farm in Summerdale
SUMMERDALE, Ala. -- With Thanksgiving behind us, the countdown to Christmas officially begins. Those shopping for a tree will likely pay more this year and may have a hard time finding a taller one. But at one local farm, it's not stopping families from taking part in their post-Thanksgiving tradition.
Deputies: Missing Escambia County 17-year-old last seen with father
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing and endangered 17-year-old in Escambia County. The sheriff's office said Thursday night that Christoper Ahmari Neal was with his father, Christopher Posey, who does not have custody. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says Posey, 41, was arrested Friday morning. He...
Family identifies man who died in pontoon boat accident at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Family has identified the man who died Wednesday after an accident on Crab Island as 63-year-old Donald Perry. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office says he went down the slide on a rental pontoon boat head first and hit his head. He was then transported to the hospital, where he died.
Man, woman dead after murder-suicide in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man and woman are dead after a murder-suicide in Escambia County Friday night. Deputies were called to the 1000-block of Fremont Ave. around 11:30 p.m. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office tells WEAR News a couple was fighting and the boyfriend fatally shot the girlfriend. Deputies...
Shots fired as shoppers fight back in Mobile store parking lot
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots were fired Friday morning in a Mobile store parking lot as witnesses describe a dramatic takedown of what they say were two men attempting to steal merchandise. It happened at Tractor Supply in Tillman's Corner, and the shots weren't fired by the suspected thieves,...
Texas man dies after accident on pontoon boat slide at Crab Island
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 63-year-old Texas man died at Crab Island Wednesday after going down a rental pontoon boat slide head first and hitting his head, according to the sheriff's office. The Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office said the incident happened around 3:35 p.m. "Family members say the 63-year old...
Escambia County deputies searching for missing 66-year-old man
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies are searching for a missing 66-year-old man in Escambia County. The sheriff's office says Guy Fredrick Thomason was last seen Thursday on the 400-block of Ronji Way. He is considered missing and endangered. Thomason was wearing a black dress shirt and black pants. He was...
Woman, dog rescued after SUV crashes into woods in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman and her dog were rescued after crashing into the woods in Escambia County Friday morning. The crash happened on West Highway 4 just west of Tedder Road. The woman drove off the roadway in her SUV, struck a concrete ditch and went airborne into...
Deputies: Destin man continued to drive off with flattened tires during pursuit
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Deputies took a Destin man with a felony warrant into custody after a pursuit Thursday morning. 52-year old Adrian Rico Garcia is charged with felony resisting an officer with violence, felony fleeing and eluding, and felony violation of probation. Deputies were responding to a prowler call...
35-year-old man killed in overnight crash in Santa Rosa County
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 35-year-old man was killed in a crash early Friday morning in Santa Rosa County. It happened around 1:35 a.m. on Highway 90, just south of Woodbine Road. Florida Highway Patrol says a pickup truck was traveling north through a construction zone when it drove...
Shopping local more important than ever with Small Business Saturday this weekend
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Small business Saturday is taking place this weekend. It's a time when we celebrate and support the small businesses in our community as the holiday shopping season is now in full swing. "It's really one of our biggest days of the year, if not the biggest day,"...
Pensacola Airport ranks 10th in most expensive airports to fly out of in U.S.
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola International Airport ranks 10th in CNBC Make It's "The 10 most expensive airports to fly out of in the U.S." list. Madison, Wisconsin — Dane County Regional-Truax Field. Washington, D.C. — Washington Dulles International Airport. Birmingham, Alabama — Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International. San Francisco —...
Orthopedic Associates in Okaloosa County seeks patients for carpal tunnel study
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A first of its kind paid study is happening right now in Okaloosa County. Orthopedic Associates are looking for participants to get involved. An estimated 13 million people live with carpal tunnel syndrome. Many are rushing in to see experts like Orthopedic Associates Dr. James Watts...
Iowa, TCU, Cal, Clemson headline Emerald Coast Classic in Niceville
NICEVILLE, Fla. -- The Emerald Coast Classic returns to Niceville this weekend. Another solid lineup is in store for one of the best holiday basketball classics in the country. LSU beat Wake Forest for the title last year. This year, Iowa, TCU, Clemson and California are the headliners. Two semifinals...
Big 4th quarter comeback propels UWF to playoff win at Delta State
CLEVELAND, Mississippi - The University of West Florida used a 28-point fourth quarter to defeat Delta State in the second round of the NCAA Playoffs on Saturday. The big final frame propelled the Argos to a 38-27 win at Horace McCool Stadium over the only team to beat them so far this season.
