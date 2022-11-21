Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tennessee Family Suffers Unspeakable Loss After Murders Of Four Family MembersThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedKnoxville, TN
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Related
WATE
LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors
Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Veteran’s Truck Reported Stolen on Thanksgiving Morning. A Morristown Marine found...
60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
WBIR
From the archives: Knoxville shoppers in 1962
Here's a look back in time at Black Friday. We dove deep into the channel 10 archives for this video.
KPD: 1 injured in Lonsdale shooting
The Knoxville Police Department is investigating the shooting that left one person injured Friday afternoon.
luxury-houses.net
This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views
The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
WATE
Holiday scam warnings
It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
WATE
Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon....
wvlt.tv
Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers
SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
Operation Thunder Chicken leads to 13 arrested in Anderson Co.
Thirteen people were arrested in a warrant roundup in Anderson County, according to the Sheriff's Office.
Black Friday sales draw crowd at Tanger Outlets in Sevierville
Tanger Outlets was pretty busy Friday as people were shopping for some Black Friday deals.
Don Dare records call attempting to scam Sevier County couple
Who doesn't dream of winning a lot of money or a big prize? That's why scammers still use the promise of a prize to get your money or personal information.
Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
WATE
The Kolnick family's annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at Lakeshore Park
A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5. The Kolnick family’s annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at …. A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6...
Crews work house fire in Grainger County
BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
wvlt.tv
The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
WATE
Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker
An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
Knoxville small businesses prepare for “Small Business Saturday”
The holiday season is officially upon us and businesses are seeing an increase in store visits as we get closer and closer to Christmas.
WATE
Woman witnesses deadly hit and run
New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
wvlt.tv
Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge
Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
wvlt.tv
Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
Comments / 4