Knoxville, TN

WATE

LGBTQIA+ Event Bombarding by Protestors

Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Protestors attempted to dissuade attendees of an LGBTQIA event that hosted a toy drive at a Maryville book store. Veteran’s Truck Reported Stolen on Thanksgiving Morning. A Morristown Marine found...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

60 pounds of chicken thrown away at Morristown restaurant

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The restaurant with the low grade is in Hamblen County and there were more than a dozen health violations checked off in the report. The grade is a 73 at the Golden Dragon Buffet on West Andrew Johnson Highway in Morristown. That 73 is a passing score as any grade below […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
luxury-houses.net

This $5.39M Exceptional Estate in Knoxville, TN Overlooks Awesome River Views

The Estate in Knoxville is a luxurious home with impressive entry, soaring ceilings and wall of glass to capture the river views now available for sale. This home located at 5804 Lyons View Pike, Knoxville, Tennessee; offering 05 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 9,620 square feet of living spaces. Call Sharon Bailey (865-531-2020) – Realty Executives Associates for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Knoxville.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Holiday scam warnings

It's the holiday season and many of you may be searching online and on social media for the perfect gift. You also may get a text message from a friend about that perfect gift, but the message may not really be from your friend. Holiday scam warnings. It's the holiday...
TENNESSEE STATE
WATE

Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving

The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon. WATE Good Morning Tennessee. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and other agencies worked a multivehicle rollover crash on southbound Interstate 75 Thanksgiving afternoon....
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Sevierville police prepare for Black Friday shoppers

SEVIER CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers in Sevier County were planning for a jam-packed weekend with many trying to get to the county’s big shopping centers. In Sevierville, that starts bright and early on Friday. Sevierville Police are already making plans to help people get in and out of...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Morristown veteran’s truck reported stolen Thanksgiving morning

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) — A Morristown veteran woke up Thanksgiving morning to devastation. The Marine told 6 News her truck was stolen on the holiday as she and her daughter slept at a hotel. “I just literally cannot take care of my family without that truck,” Shannon Toombs said. Right now, Toombs is searching for […]
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

The Kolnick family's annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at Lakeshore Park

A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6 On Your Side News at 5. The Kolnick family’s annual Turkey Bowl enjoyed at …. A family honored a Thanksgiving tradition by playing some football at Lakeshore Park in Knoxville. WATE 6...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Crews work house fire in Grainger County

BEAN STATION, Tenn. (WATE) — Crews with the Bean Station Volunteer Fire Department and assisting agencies worked a house fire Thanksgiving night. According to the nonprofit agency, responding firefighters arrived to the home and found the garage at the back of the house “fully involved.” Photos shared from the incident show flames and smoke rising […]
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

The Dam Store helps give back to community on Thanksgiving

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Sevierville restaurant sought to serve 400 Thanksgiving meals Thursday, to community members. The Dam Store on Douglas Dam Road served 358 plates in 2021 and set sights higher this year. ”This community has done so much for us all through the year that we wanna...
SEVIERVILLE, TN
WATE

Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage worker

An encounter between the 15-year-old sister of a teen killed by a police officer at Austin-East High School and Knox County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Monday evening is getting a lot of online attention, with accounts differing as to what happened. Encounter between Knox County deputy and teenage …
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Woman witnesses deadly hit and run

New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. New details are being revealed after a man died after being hit by a car in East Knoxville. Emergency crews work Loudon County crash on Thanksgiving. The Loudon County Sheriff's Office and...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Paula Deen joins Kyle Grainger live in Pigeon Forge

Dozens of families flocked for some Thanksgiving turkey from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Thursday for several reasons. Man dies in Thanksgiving Day crash on I-75 in Loudon Co. One man died in a single-vehicle crash in Loudon Co. Thursday, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday. Crews arrived on scene around 9:45 a.m., according to a release from Rural Metro. The truck they found at the park reportedly had on-board tanks filled with hydrochloric acid. Knox County Sheriff’s Office officials confirmed the truck was stolen out of Virginia.
KNOXVILLE, TN

