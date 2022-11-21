ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

Greenville stores bracing for holiday shopping rush

By Ryan Harper, Adrianna Hargrove
WNCT
WNCT
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U7T8s_0jJ8pJdq00

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – After you stuff yourself with Thanksgiving favorites, you can hit the stores for Black Friday shopping.

We’re checking in with local retail stores to see how they and their staff are preparing ahead of the holiday rush. Kimberly Morgan, with Vestique here in Greenville, said her staff is prepared and bracing themselves.

“We’re usually busy right at the start,” Morgan said. “I would say it’s a madhouse in here right at the beginning but we always prepare, have enough people working so that we can keep the fitting rooms rotating, and have extra help at the register. And we even have it set up where we can ring people up on their phones this year, so that’s good.”

Following Black Friday there will be a Small Business Saturday event. More than a dozen Greenville businesses will be participating.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNCT

Small Business Saturday seen as success for Uptown Greenville locations

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Uptown Greenville business owners said they were pleased to see the Small Business Saturday crowds. After struggling through the COVID-19 pandemic and with inflation high now, business owners said they are stressing the importance of shopping local to support the people who live right here in our communities. “People should know […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

People & Places Brew To You special

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Welcome to our second edition of People & Places’ Brew To You tour. WNCT will help raise a glass to a few of the success stories in the growing craft beer scene in Eastern North Carolina. Businesses are not only serving up great, locally-made beer but are also making a lasting […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WNCT

Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house

Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Nobody injured in explosion at Pitt Co. pool house. Nobody was hurt in an explosion that happened at a pool house in Pitt County Friday night. Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston...
PITT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Thanksgiving celebrated around ENC in many ways

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Happy Thanksgiving! We at WNCT hope everyone enjoyed the holiday with good food, family, some football and some shopping. The special day was celebrated in many ways by many people around Eastern North Carolina. From running events that helped raise money for good causes and warmed the hearts of those who […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Motorcyclists ride to raise money for Kinston children’s home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Close to 500 motorcyclists hit the road on Saturday for the 30th annual Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home Toy Run. Every year, bikers from all over come together and help raise money through a ride. Kennedy Baptist Children’s Home is a place for young people who come from broken and wayward […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville Mall

Greenville police were on the scene after two men were shot inside Greenville Mall on Friday. WNCT's Sarah Gray Barr has more on the shooting and the latest on the investigation. Two men shot, taken to hospital in incident at Greenville …. Greenville police were on the scene after two...
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Annual Cookie Walk in New Bern on Dec. 10

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A longtime tradition will continue on Dec. 10 in New Bern as a way to help local charities. Christ Episcopal Church will host its 23rd annual Cookie Walk at the HarrisonCenter on 311 Middle Street in New Bern. The event begins at 10 a.m. There will be live music, homemade […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Deputies respond to Winterville explosion

WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A spokesperson for the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed deputies responded to an explosion Friday evening. It happened on South Oak Lane in Winterville. Witnesses tell WITN it happened around 6:30 p.m. Crews with Ayden Fire/Rescue confirm the explosion is under investigation by Pitt...
WINTERVILLE, NC
WITN

Missing Greenville woman may be without medication

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Greenville are searching for a missing woman who may be without her medication. Corinda Bryant sufferers from schizophrenia and substance psychosis, according to police. The 26-year-old was reported missing by her family Sunday evening and was last seen leaving her home in the 600...
GREENVILLE, NC
delawarebusinessnow.com

Royal Farms to open stores in North Carolina

Royal Farms announced plans to expand into North Carolina in early 2023. The first store to be built will be in Grandy, NC and additional stores will follow in New Bern, Greenville, Lumberton, Kinston, and Jacksonville. Royal Farms plans to open more locations in other areas of the state, a release stated.
GRANDY, NC
WNCT

PCC busy registering students for spring 2023 classes

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — Registration for the 2023 Spring Semester at Pitt Community College is well underway for currently-enrolled and prospective students.    With courses filling fast and admissions applications arriving daily, PCC Director of Recruitment and First-Year Experience John Carrere is encouraging students interested in taking spring courses to connect with Pitt’s admissions office and […]
WINTERVILLE, NC
WNCT

Greenville Mall reopens after shooting injures two men

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Mall reopened Saturday morning after a shooting there Friday night sent two men to the hospital. Greenville Police officials said they received the call at around 6:30 p.m. of shots fired at the mall. Police said they found two men injured inside, near the area of American Eagle. Preliminary […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Blounts Creek 19-year-old has eyes on competing at NBHA World again

BLOUNTS CREEK, N.C. (WNCT) — A Blounts Creek 19-year-old is making plans to go back to the National Barrel Horse Association world championship with her horse, Rocky. It will be her second appearance in the NBHA event. 19-year-old Barrel racer, Jasmine Street, said, “Being with my horse is the best part because it’s a bond […]
BLOUNTS CREEK, NC
WNCT

ECU falls at Old Dominion, 71-50

NORFOLK, Va. – The East Carolina men’s basketball team fell 71-50 in its first road test of the season to Old Dominion on Saturday night at Chartway Arena. Javon Small led the Pirates (5-2) with a game-high 11 points while RJ Felton added eight points. Ben Stanley scored 15 points to lead the Monarchs (4-3). […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Pirates extinguish Flames, will face Virginia Sunday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The East Carolina women’s basketball team beat the Liberty Flames 72-64 in the team’s first game of the Cavalier Classic on Saturday at Virginia’s John Paul Jones Arena. The Pirates will be back in action Sunday as they take on the Virginia Cavaliers at 2 p.m. The game will be broadcast on […]
GREENVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Greenville woman arrested, charged with murder of husband

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Greenville Police Department has arrested and charged a woman with the murder of her husband. Police arrested Latoria Nashae Anderson, 30, of 106 Kenwood Lane in Greenville early Friday. She was charged with murder and is being held in the Pitt County Detention Center under no bond. Officers were called […]
GREENVILLE, NC
wcti12.com

Police looking for woman as fraud suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Onslow County — The Jacksonville Police Department is looking for a fraud suspect from Western Mart on Western Blvd. Police said it happened Nov. 14, 2022. She is described as a black female, roughly 5'9" tall, 140 pounds. She was wearing a pink sweatshirt and sweatpants at the...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WNCT

WNCT

37K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy