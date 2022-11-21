ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

A.J. Cook On "Criminal Minds: Evolution," Directing Her Sons, And The Props She Took Home With Her

"When we wrapped in Season 15, there were already rumors [of a reboot] kind of floating around. And everyone, all the cast, was obviously like a huge thumbs up. Of course, we would do it in a heartbeat. This is a dream. We kind of had an inkling that it was going to come together again at some point. I think the surprising part, for me, at least, is how quickly the reboot came together."
Jeffrey Dean Morgan broke both feet during The Walking Dead filming

Jeffrey Dean Morgan broke both of his feet during filming for 'The Walking Dead'. The 56-year-old actor - who has played Negan on the zombie apocalypse show since the season six finale - revealed back in March that he had broken his foot "ages ago", but didn't get it fixed because he "didn't want to go to hospital and risk covid".
King Charles had 'terrific' time at state banquet

King Charles had a "terrific" time at the first state banquet of his reign. The 73-year-old monarch - who ascended the throne upon the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth in September - hosted South African president Cyril Ramaphosa at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday (22.11.22), and on Wednesday (23.11.22), he was asked about the event.

