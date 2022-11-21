In football, there’s an old saying about quarterbacks: If you have two of them, you really have none. We’ll soon find out if the same mantra applies to caddies. On Sunday evening, hall of fame caddie Stevie Williams announced he was coming out of retirement in order to rejoin forces with Adam Scott for a select few events in 2023. Under the supposed new agreement, Scott will take the unusual step of splitting caddying duties between Williams and his current caddie, Greg Harmon.

2 DAYS AGO