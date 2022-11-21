ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
golfmagic.com

Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss

Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
golfmagic.com

Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event

Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
HAWAII STATE
Golf.com

Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play

The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf Digest

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool

Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
golfmagic.com

McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"

Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
Golf.com

Adam Scott, legendary ex-Tiger Woods caddie Stevie Williams reunite

In football, there’s an old saying about quarterbacks: If you have two of them, you really have none. We’ll soon find out if the same mantra applies to caddies. On Sunday evening, hall of fame caddie Stevie Williams announced he was coming out of retirement in order to rejoin forces with Adam Scott for a select few events in 2023. Under the supposed new agreement, Scott will take the unusual step of splitting caddying duties between Williams and his current caddie, Greg Harmon.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set

The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
NAPLES, FL
The Spun

Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change

Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
AUGUSTA, GA
Golf.com

How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course

That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Golf.com

PIP results are in! Surprises, takeaways from new $100 mil Player Impact Program

The new Player Impact Program results are out. That’s right, gang: It’s PIP season. What is the PIP, you might ask? Why is the PGA Tour handing out $100 million in this fashion? And how is it that Tiger Woods won — again? GOLF.com obtained the results, which were sent to players via memo on Tuesday. Let’s break ’em down.
golfmagic.com

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news

Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
GolfWRX

Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize

Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
Golf.com

TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness

Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
Golf.com

The best gear questions from our Fully Equipped live Zoom Q&A

We recently hosted our first-ever Fully Equipped podcast live Zoom chat to share some details of GOLF’s 2023 Club Test, as well as answer listener questions. Topics ranged from Vokey wedge flight lines, the extinction of combo sets, technology golfers should be excited about, along with a wildcard beast vs. beast — check out the full video below and be sure to stay tuned for more Fully Equipped live calls in the future with our hosts Jonathan Wall and Ryan Barath.
Golf.com

The definitive way to hit a successful scoring wedge shot

GOLF Magazine Top 100 Teacher Martin Chuck shows us the best way to make consistent contact around the greens. The setup and swing are both much easier than what you might’ve been taught before.

Comments / 0

Community Policy