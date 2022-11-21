Read full article on original website
Related
golfmagic.com
Michelle Wie West explains "embarrassing" moment for outraged CME boss
Former US Women's Open champion Michelle Wie West shed light on the "unfortunate" reasons why players didn't turn up to the CME conference at last week's LPGA Tour finale. Speaking to the No Laying Up podcast, Wie West attributed a series of misunderstandings as a possible reason for the Tour's biggest stars not attending the conference which regularly hosts former US Presidents and business bosses.
golfmagic.com
Report: Hideki Matsuyama FORCED OUT of Tiger Woods' PGA Tour event
Hideki Matsuyama has reportedly been forced to withdraw from the forthcoming Hero World Challenge in the Bahamas, hosted by Tiger Woods. Matsuyama has been struggling with multiple injuries throughout 2022. The former Masters champion tried to play in the PGA Tour's Houston Open in November but a neck injury meant...
Golf.com
Augusta National’s new, longer 13th tee looks like it’s open for play
The hallowed grounds of Augusta National Golf Club have awakened from their summer slumber, and with it comes the first images of a rather significant change. The club is typically closed to the summer months and it’s allowed them to build what we presume will be the new tournament tee on 13 for the Masters come April.
Golf Digest
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth headline 23 winners from $100 million Player Impact Program bonus pool
Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth headline the winners from the PGA Tour’s revised Player Impact Program, according to documents reviewed by Golf Digest. The PIP bonus pool was instituted in 2021 to reward players who boosted engagement and publicity for the tour. Ostensibly a response to some of the lucrative deals rumored to be coming from the then-Premier Golf League, the inaugural program somewhat backfired; five of the 10 winners in 2021—Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bubba Watson—ultimately left the tour for LIV Golf.
golfmagic.com
McIlroy reveals equipment switch that changed his fortunes: "I was struggling!"
Rory McIlroy says changing golf balls before the 2022 Masters turned his "whole year around" after the struggles that culminated in a tearful greenside interview at the Ryder Cup when Europe's miserable fate was all-but confirmed. McIlroy reigned supreme once again over the weekend when he finished top of the...
Golf.com
Adam Scott, legendary ex-Tiger Woods caddie Stevie Williams reunite
In football, there’s an old saying about quarterbacks: If you have two of them, you really have none. We’ll soon find out if the same mantra applies to caddies. On Sunday evening, hall of fame caddie Stevie Williams announced he was coming out of retirement in order to rejoin forces with Adam Scott for a select few events in 2023. Under the supposed new agreement, Scott will take the unusual step of splitting caddying duties between Williams and his current caddie, Greg Harmon.
LPGA stars Nelly Korda, Lexi Thompson headline next month's QBE Shootout in Florida, field and pairings set
The 2022 QBE Shootout has announced the 12 two-person teams that will compete at this year’s tournament, set for Dec. 7-11 at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida. For the first time in the QBE’s 34-year history, two LPGA golfers will be competing: Nelly Korda, the world’s No. 1 ranked player will make her QBE debut, and No. 7 ranked Lexi Thompson will return for her seventh tournament.
golfmagic.com
PGA Tour winner SLAMS "totally disrespectful" LPGA players after CME controversy
Former PGA Tour winner and golf analyst Mark Lye has slammed the LPGA Tour players for being "totally disrespectful" for "not attending the special dinner" at the CME Group Tour Championship last week. Lye, who won the 1983 Bank of Boston Classic on the PGA Tour, took to Twitter to...
Golf.com
Price of Tiger Woods’ Sunday red shirt from post-scandal Masters skyrockets at auction
Tiger Woods memorabilia goes up for auction at a regular clip, and these pieces of golf history often demand huge final bids. But one Tiger item currently open for bids is unlike any that’s hit the auction block before, and it could fetch a final price unlike any other, too.
New Aerial Shots of Augusta National Show Extended 13th Hole
The famed par-5 13th hole at Augusta National has been lengthened ahead of the 2023 Masters.
Golf.com
Winner’s Bag: How Lydia Ko’s winning clubs have changed from 2014 to 2022
Although she is only 25, Lydia Ko has had a career for the ages going all the way back to 2012 when she won her first LPGA Tour event — the Women’s Canadian Open, as an amateur when she was only 15 years old. Lydia just capped off...
Golf.com
‘It’s very simple’: 1 bad habit recreational golfers need to kick to shoot lower scores
Last week at GOLF’s Top 100 Teachers Summit at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Ariz., a few of us staffers spent entire days asking the game’s best minds for driving tips, putting fixes, mental cues and more. The goal through it all is to make you, the weekend...
Golf World Reacts To The Augusta National Change
Augusta National, arguably the most famous golf course in the world and the home of The Masters, has made a change to one of its most notable holes. The iconic par five No. 13 hole has been extended, according to the latest photos. "It is Finished… 💚⛳️ Augusta National has...
Golf.com
How Michael Phelps takes skills from the pool to the course
That’s how many thoughts Michael Phelps has when he’s on the starting blocks of a swim race, as he told Subpar co-hosts Colt Knost and Drew Stolz during a panel discussion emceed by the duo while at a Topgolf Scottsdale cocktail party sponsored by 8AM Golf — GOLF’s parent company — last Tuesday.
Golf.com
PIP results are in! Surprises, takeaways from new $100 mil Player Impact Program
The new Player Impact Program results are out. That’s right, gang: It’s PIP season. What is the PIP, you might ask? Why is the PGA Tour handing out $100 million in this fashion? And how is it that Tiger Woods won — again? GOLF.com obtained the results, which were sent to players via memo on Tuesday. Let’s break ’em down.
golfmagic.com
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news
Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm will be loving the DP World Tour's latest news today as the former European Tour circuit has announced a new 10-year agreement with Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai. This will see the venue remain as host venue of the season ending DP World Tour Championship until...
GolfWRX
Morning 9: Leishman on potential Masters ban | Rahm doubles down | Ko nabs big prize
Good Tuesday morning, golf fans, on what is a rare off-week on the PGA Tour. PGATour.com’s Sean Martin gathers some notable narratives. “The rise of Tom Kim…The celebrations were entertaining. The performances were historic.”. “Even though his team lost to the U.S., Tom Kim’s exuberant displays produced many...
Golf.com
TaylorMade Stealth irons pair a Tour look with high-tech forgiveness
Every golfer outside the PGA Tour could stand a little help from their irons, which is why the game-improvement category dominates. For some players, however, the typical bulky build of these clubs is a turnoff. Not the new TaylorMade Stealth. The expected high tech is all here but in a...
Golf.com
The best gear questions from our Fully Equipped live Zoom Q&A
We recently hosted our first-ever Fully Equipped podcast live Zoom chat to share some details of GOLF’s 2023 Club Test, as well as answer listener questions. Topics ranged from Vokey wedge flight lines, the extinction of combo sets, technology golfers should be excited about, along with a wildcard beast vs. beast — check out the full video below and be sure to stay tuned for more Fully Equipped live calls in the future with our hosts Jonathan Wall and Ryan Barath.
Golf.com
The definitive way to hit a successful scoring wedge shot
GOLF Magazine Top 100 Teacher Martin Chuck shows us the best way to make consistent contact around the greens. The setup and swing are both much easier than what you might’ve been taught before.
Comments / 0